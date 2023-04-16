ICT Breakers Multi TF MT4

[MT5 Version] [Order Blocks] [Kill Zones] [SMT Divergences]

How to trade using Order BlocksClick here

User Interface Performance: During testing in the strategy tester, the UI may experience lag. Rest assured, this issue is specific to the testing environment and does not affect the indicator's performance in live trading.

Elevate your trading strategy with the Order Blocks ICT Multi TF indicator, a cutting-edge tool designed to enhance your trading decisions through advanced order block analysis. Order blocks represent pivotal levels where institutional traders historically placed significant orders, often signaling strong support or resistance zones and potential trend reversals or continuations.

Why Choose Order Blocks ICT Multi TF?

Comprehensive Market Insight:

  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Identify order blocks across multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a holistic view of market trends and enhancing decision-making accuracy.

Efficiency and Customization:

  • User-Friendly Interface: Intuitive design with customizable settings tailored to your trading style and preferences.
  • Versatility: Suitable for all trading levels and adaptable to various trading instruments including Cryptos, Forex, Stocks, Indices, and Commodities.

Sophisticated Trading Tools:

  • Sophisticated Alerts: Stay informed with customizable alerts and notifications, ensuring you never miss crucial market opportunities based on order block analysis.
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SYSTEM INTRODUCTION:   The Binary Options Channels System Is Specifically Designed For Binary Options Trading. Unlike Other Systems And Indicators That Were Adopted From Other Trading Environments For Binary Options. Little Wonder Why Many Of Such Systems Fail To Make Money . Many End Up Loosing Money For Their Users.  A Very Important Fact That Must Be Noted Is The Fact That Application Of Martingale Is not Required. Thus Making It Safer For Traders Usage And Profitability. A Trader Can Use Fi
VTrende Pro mt4
Andrii Diachenko
3 (2)
Indicators
VTrende Pro MT4 - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro  MT4 is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 wave
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicators
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Pair Trading Station MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicators
How to use Pair Trading Station Pair Trading Station is recommended for H1 time frame and you can use it for any currency pairs. To generate buy and sell signal, follow few steps below to apply Pair Trading Station to your MetaTrader terminal. When you load Pair Trading Station on your chart, Pair Trading station will assess available historical data in your MetaTrader platforms for each currency pair. On your chart, the amount of historical data available will be displayed for each currency pai
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Utilities
Lumos Lumos is a multifunctional trading assistant. It gives an overview of the current market situation for a better decision making. The strategy tester only provides a visualization of the application. Lumos is highly customizable and gives you information in multiple timeframes about: MAs, price structure, RSI, RSI MA and an overview of the price distance to possible SLs.
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Indicators
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Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
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Indicators
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Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
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Indicators
[ MT5 Version ] [ EA ] Advanced Bollinger Bands RSI MT4 Advanced Bollinger Bands RSI is an Indicator based on the functionalities of the  Advanced Bollinger Bands RSI EA . The scope of this indicator is to provide a more affordable solution for users interested in the alerts coming out of the strategy but not in Autotrading. This strategy uses the Bollinger Bands indicator in combination with the RSI, the signal triggers only when both the BB and the RSI indicate at the same time overbought or o
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Indicators
[ MT5 Version ] Supply and Demand Multitimeframe Supply and Demand Multitimeframe is the first indicator in the market that combines multiple aspects like trading volume, price structure and momentum to identify Supply and Demand zones for every asset. The Supply and Demand indicator analyzes simultaneously up to 4 different TFs and represents their information in the current graph. Its interactive UI highlights everytime the price enters a Supply or Demand zone even if the zones are not visibl
Bulls and Bears Power MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
[ MT5 Version ] Bulls and Bears Power Bulls and Bears Power is an indicator that clearly highlights if bulls or bears are currently in control of the market. A price movement started with high Bulls control in the market can indicate the beginning of a new trend movement. The relative indicator power between price peaks also indicates if the movement is losing strength and might foresee a significant correction or a trend reversal. Bulls and Bears Power indicator offers a clear and simplified vi
Ultimate Alpha Trend MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
[ MT5 Version ] Ultimate Alpha Trend MT4 Ultimate Alpha Trend is the first trend indicator, which combines volatility, volume, average price and momentum. The results is a highly versatile representation of trendy and sideways market conditions, highlighting, at the same time, significant supply and demand levels. The Ultimate Alpha Trend indicator can be used to find entry oportunities and to set SLs taking into consideration current market volatility, volume and momentum. Besides that, the ind
SMT Divergences MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
MT5 Version DoIt SMT Divergences - Non-Repainting ICT SMT Indicator for MT5 An SMT divergence indicator for MT5 that shows a perfect setup only after the swing has changed is not giving confirmation. It is giving hindsight. DoIt SMT Divergences compares confirmed swing highs and lows between the chart symbol and a second correlated instrument. When one market makes a new extreme and the other fails to confirm it, the indicator marks the disagreement. The default workflow uses confirmed swings. Y
Advanced Range Breakout MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Experts
MT5 Version Advanced Range Breakout Advanced Range Breakout allows you to trade breakouts in an impossible way for any human being. This EA focuses on entering breakouts as soon as the price moves over them, keeping a tight trailing stop loss (TSL) to catch as much as possible of breakouts'    characteristic   explosive price movements while protecting the trade if it turns out to be a fakeout. Feel free to get in touch we me to find out how I successfully managed to passed a prop firm challenge
Advanced Daily Breakout EA MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Experts
MT5 Version Advanced Daily Breakout Advanced Daily Breakout  allows you to trade session breakouts in an automatic way and with an accurate order and risk managing. This EA focuses on defining the session range and trading its breakout. You can let the trade run until the end of the session or keep a tight trailing stop loss (TSL) to catch as much as possible of breakouts' characteristic explosive price movements while protecting the trade if it turns out to be a fakeout. There are three main w
Kill Zones MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
MT5 Version Kill Zones Kill Zones allows you to insert up to 3 time zones in the chart. The visual representation of the Kill Zones in the chart together with an alert and notification system helps you to ignore fake trading setups occurring outside the Kill Zones or specific trading sessions. Using Kill Zones in your trading will help you filter higher probability trading setups. You should select time ranges where the market usually reacts with high volatility. Based on EST time zone, followin
Order Blocks ICT MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
[ MT5 Version ]   [ Kill Zones ]  [ SMT Divergences ] How to trade using Order Blocks:  Click here Experience the ultimate in trading precision with the  Order Blocks ICT  indicator, designed to empower traders with unparalleled insights into market dynamics. This advanced tool leverages order flow and volume analysis to reveal crucial buying and selling pressures driving price action. Why Choose Order Blocks ICT? Unleash Market Insights: Order Flow Analysis:  Discern buying and selling pressure
Order Blocks ICT Multi TF MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
[ MT5 Version ]  [ Kill Zones ]  [ SMT Divergences ] Order Blocks ICT Multi TF - FVG-Confirmed Order Blocks for MT5 Most ICT order block indicators for MT5 turn every opposite candle into an order block. The chart fills up and the label stops meaning anything. Order Blocks ICT Multi TF uses Fair Value Gap confirmation and monitors up to four timeframes from one chart. It is built for traders who want a defined reason for the block, not another coloured rectangle. GIVE THE BLOCK A REASON TO MATTE
ICT Breakers MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
MT5 Version   Order Blocks ICT   Kill Zones   SMT Divergences ICT Breakers The ICT Breakers indicator is a powerful tool for traders looking to gain an edge in the market. This indicator is based on the order flow and volume analysis, which allows traders to see the buying and selling pressure behind the price action. This information can be extremely valuable in identifying key levels of support and resistance, as well as potential turning points in the market. Breaker blocks are areas where in
MT4 to Discord Signals
Diego Arribas Lopez
5 (1)
Utilities
[ MT5 Version ]  [ Telegram Version ]  [ Pro: Telegram + Discord ] Post your MT4 trades to Discord automatically via webhook —   no bot setup, no permissions: paste ONE URL and you are live in 60 seconds . And keep every signal UPDATED: the original message is edited when you modify SL/TP or close the trade. Built for   signal providers, trading communities and prop-firm teams   on Discord. WHY THIS ONE   WEBHOOK-BASED   — no bot, no tokens: Discord channel → Integrations →
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Schneider568
69
Schneider568 2023.05.20 18:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Diego Arribas Lopez
15011
Reply from developer Diego Arribas Lopez 2023.05.20 23:58
I am glad you like it. Thank you for your feedback :)
Junaid Munawar
1062
Junaid Munawar 2023.04.19 19:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Diego Arribas Lopez
15011
Reply from developer Diego Arribas Lopez 2023.04.21 10:46
Happy to hear that! Thank you for your review :)
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