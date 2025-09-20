DoIt Alpha Pulse AI MT5

5
DoIt Alpha Pulse AI - AI-Powered Trading Evolution

🤖 Your Trading Strategy, Powered by AI Intelligence

You're not buying another Expert Advisor. You're unlocking YOUR unique trading intelligence through AI.


🔴 Live Results — updated every 24 hours

Verified live signals (forward tests) so you can track real performance:

  • Generic Sell Focus → https://shorturl.at/qxHIt

  • Tip: Open each signal and check Growth, Drawdown, and the History tab for execution context. Results vary by prompt/risk profile.


Transform Your Trading Strategy into an AI-Powered System

DoIt Alpha Pulse AI is the first MetaTrader AI integration that actually thinks like YOU do. While other trading bots follow dead logic from 2019, you'll be trading with GPT-5, Claude, and Gemini - adapting to markets in real-time, making decisions based on YOUR trading philosophy.

⚡ You Control Everything. The AI Executes Perfectly.

Write Your Strategy, Watch AI Trade It

Forget complex programming. With DoIt Alpha Pulse AI, you write your trading strategy in plain English as a system prompt. The AI understands and executes exactly how you want:

  • Your risk tolerance - Conservative 0.5% or aggressive 3%, you decide
  • Your favorite pairs - Gold EA specialist? Forex major pairs only? Your choice
  • Your trading hours - London session scalper or 24/7 trader, you set the rules
  • Your profit targets - Quick 10 pips or riding trends, it's your strategy

Connect MT5 to ChatGPT in Minutes, Not Months

No coding. No complex APIs. No technical headaches.

DoIt Alpha Pulse AI handles all the complex integration:

  • Direct connection to GPT-5, Claude 3, and Gemini
  • Automatic model selection based on market conditions
  • Sub-second execution through optimized pathways
  • Failsafe systems to protect your capital

You focus on strategy. We handle the technology.

🚀 The Only Expert Advisor That Gets Smarter Over Time

Auto-Evolution: Your Competitive Edge

When GPT-6 releases, your EA automatically upgrades. When Claude 4 launches, you get it instantly. No reprogramming. No new purchases. No falling behind.

Your automated trading system evolves while competitors stay stuck with outdated logic.

This isn't just future-proof. This is future-powered.


📊 Built for Real Traders, Proven by Real Results

Your Results Will Vary Because Your Strategy is Unique

Week 1 - Aggressive Trader: +29.85% using momentum strategy on gold

  • 19.25% in one day on XAUUSD
  • Managed -8.3% drawdown and recovered same day
  • 47 trades with high conviction

    Week 2 - Conservative Trader: +8.2% with prop firm rules

    • Maximum 2.1% drawdown
    • 73% win rate with controlled risk
    • Zero daily limit breaches

    Your Strategy - Your Results: The AI amplifies YOUR trading style, whether aggressive or conservative.


    ✨ What Makes You Unstoppable with Alpha Pulse AI

    Complete Trading Intelligence System

    ✅ The AI Trading Bot Core

    • Full MetaTrader 5 integration
    • Real-time connection to multiple AI models
    • Automatic execution with millisecond precision

    ✅ Your Strategy Arsenal

    • 3 battle-tested system prompts (Conservative, Aggressive, News)
    • 7 specialized templates (Trend, Reversal, Range, Scalping, etc.)
    • Custom prompt editor for unlimited strategies
    • Temperature controls for fine-tuning

    ✅ Multi-Model Intelligence

    • GPT-5 for deep market analysis
    • Claude 3 for risk management logic
    • Gemini for lightning-fast execution
    • Automatic model switching based on task

    ✅ Evolution Guarantee

    • All future AI model updates included
    • Automatic performance improvements
    • No obsolescence, ever

    🏆 Your Trading Advantage Starts Today

    Why Traders Choose Alpha Pulse AI

    "It trades exactly like I would, but without emotions"

    The AI follows your rules perfectly. No FOMO. No revenge trading. No breaking your own rules at 2 AM.

    "I passed my prop firm challenge on the second attempt"

    The conservative template respects drawdown limits religiously. Perfect for funded account requirements.

    "My small account finally has a chance"

    The aggressive template turned $1,000 into $1,298 in one week. High risk, high reward, fully controlled.


    🎯 Your Next Step to AI Trading Mastery

    This Is Your Moment

    While others debate if AI trading works, you'll already be profitable. While they struggle with outdated Expert Advisors, your EA will be evolving with each AI advancement.

    You provide the intelligence. AI provides the execution. Together, you dominate.

    What Happens When You Start:

    1. Today: Install Alpha Pulse AI in minutes
    2. Tomorrow: Configure your first system prompt
    3. This Week: Watch AI trade your strategy perfectly
    4. This Month: Refine and optimize based on results
    5. This Year: Evolve with every AI upgrade automatically

    Your Competitive Edge Awaits

    Every day you wait, traders using Alpha Pulse AI are:

    • Capturing moves you're missing
    • Trading while they sleep
    • Evolving their strategies with AI
    • Building consistent profit records

    The question isn't whether AI will revolutionize trading. It already has.

    The question is: Will you be using it, or competing against it?


    📋 Technical Specifications

    System Requirements:

    • MetaTrader 5 (build 2875 or higher)
    • VPS with 4GB RAM minimum (for optimal performance)
    • Internet connection with <100ms latency
    • Active API subscriptions (guidance provided)

    Included AI Models:

    • GPT-5 (Latest from OpenAI) - Done
    • Claude 4 (Anthropic) - Planned
    • Gemini Pro (Google) - Planned
    • Grok (X) - Planned
    • Future models added automatically

    Risk Disclosure:

    Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The +29.85% and +8.2% results mentioned are from specific weeks of testing and should not be considered typical or guaranteed. Your results will depend on your strategy, risk management, and market conditions.

    DoIt Alpha Pulse AI - Where Your Intelligence Meets AI Power

    Reviews 8
    SashaBerg
    63
    SashaBerg 2025.10.30 18:27 
     

    Huge thanks to Diego for his support. He’s consistently responsive, patient, and genuinely willing to help—no ego, no rush. He listens to whatever trading/setup issues I’m facing, asks the right questions, and guides me step-by-step until it’s fixed. He follows up, checks I’m okay after changes, and treats even “small” questions with respect. It’s rare to find support this thoughtful and dependable. 🙌👍

    enoruz
    633
    enoruz 2025.10.30 07:34 
     

    good ea, easy setting, custom own prompt

    Victor Arribas Lopez
    21
    Victor Arribas Lopez 2025.11.10 07:38 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Diego Arribas Lopez
    13283
    Reply from developer Diego Arribas Lopez 2025.11.13 18:57
    Thank you for the 5-star review! I am very glad to hear the EA is flexible and that you're seeing profit. Let's keep it up :)
    zuchi69
    79
    zuchi69 2025.11.09 18:21 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Diego Arribas Lopez
    13283
    Reply from developer Diego Arribas Lopez 2025.11.09 20:23
    Thank you! Glad to have you on board :)
    Michael Arthur Schorr
    1745
    Michael Arthur Schorr 2025.11.07 14:38 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Diego Arribas Lopez
    13283
    Reply from developer Diego Arribas Lopez 2025.11.07 19:05
    Love this, Michael, thank you for the 5⭐ and for calling out the real value here (true LLM-driven trading + fast updates) You’re right about a community: I’m planning a lightweight Discord/Telegram pilot right after the next couple of updates, so we can speed up prompt sharing and presets together. In the meantime, feel free to drop ideas/results in the product comments, it already helps others a ton. Glad to have you on board!
    SashaBerg
    63
    SashaBerg 2025.10.30 18:27 
     

    Huge thanks to Diego for his support. He’s consistently responsive, patient, and genuinely willing to help—no ego, no rush. He listens to whatever trading/setup issues I’m facing, asks the right questions, and guides me step-by-step until it’s fixed. He follows up, checks I’m okay after changes, and treats even “small” questions with respect. It’s rare to find support this thoughtful and dependable. 🙌👍

    Diego Arribas Lopez
    13283
    Reply from developer Diego Arribas Lopez 2025.10.30 18:35
    Sasha, thank you, that means a lot 🙂
    I’m glad we got you sorted, and I’ll keep being here whenever you need.
    enoruz
    633
    enoruz 2025.10.30 07:34 
     

    good ea, easy setting, custom own prompt

    Diego Arribas Lopez
    13283
    Reply from developer Diego Arribas Lopez 2025.10.30 17:55
    Thanks so much! 🙌
    Glad the setup felt easy and you’re already playing with custom prompts. Keep me posted on how it goes!
    Kyle Sanford
    25
    Kyle Sanford 2025.10.07 15:25 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Diego Arribas Lopez
    13283
    Reply from developer Diego Arribas Lopez 2025.10.17 01:19
    Kyle, this review means a lot! Truly appreciate how much thought and effort you put into it. Seeing someone use the EA the right way, understand it deeply, and actually pass the FIRST FTMO Challenge with it is the best proof of concept we could ask for. Thanks for taking the time to share this in such detail, it’s going to help a lot of traders understand what DoIt Alpha Pulse AI really is about.
    paciencia3008
    64
    paciencia3008 2025.09.23 09:22 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Diego Arribas Lopez
    13283
    Reply from developer Diego Arribas Lopez 2025.09.23 10:26
    Thanks a lot! 🙌
    That’s exactly what DoIt Alpha Pulse AI aims for, calm risk and sensible entries. I’ll keep posting daily forward updates here. Enjoy It!
    Mblue6
    94
    Mblue6 2025.09.21 08:46 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Diego Arribas Lopez
    13283
    Reply from developer Diego Arribas Lopez 2025.09.21 20:43
    Thanks for the review! 'Nearly plug-and-play' - noted, will make setup even simpler next update.
    If you find prompts that work well, please share. Some users are getting great results with custom setups. Appreciate the support!
    Reply to review