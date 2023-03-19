ICT Breakers MT4

MT5 Version Order Blocks ICT Kill Zones SMT Divergences

ICT Breakers

The ICT Breakers indicator is a powerful tool for traders looking to gain an edge in the market. This indicator is based on the order flow and volume analysis, which allows traders to see the buying and selling pressure behind the price action. This information can be extremely valuable in identifying key levels of support and resistance, as well as potential turning points in the market.

Breaker blocks are areas where institutions look to mitigate their losses and make the price target new price levels. Bullish Breaker Blocks are bullish ranges in the most recent swing high prior to a liquidity grab in an old low. The sellers that sold this low and see the swing high violated will look to mitigate the loss. Bearish Breaker Blocks are bearish ranges in the most recent swing low prior to a liquidity grab in an old high. The buyers that sold this high and see the swing low violated will look to mitigate the loss.

The ICT Breakers indicator is easy to use and can be applied to any time frame. It displays the order flow and volume data in a clear and concise manner, making it simple to interpret and act on the information. The indicator also includes a variety of customizable settings, allowing traders to tailor it to their specific trading style and preferences.

With the ICT Breakers indicator, traders can gain a better understanding of market dynamics and make more informed trading decisions. Whether you are a day trader, swing trader, or position trader, this indicator can help you identify key levels and potential trading opportunities.

Overall, the ICT Breakers indicator is a must-have for any trader looking to gain an edge in the market and make more informed trading decisions.

Other features

  • Sophisticated alerts and notifications system
  • Highly customizable


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一款信号统计指标(MT4)——实现基于当前图表周期下的单线MA转向和双线MA金叉/死叉统计 . 转向定义：前一K向下或走平，当前K向上，视为转向向上；反之，转向向下。 金死叉定义：前一K快线在慢线下方，当前K快线在慢线上方，为金叉；反之，死叉。 参数及使用说明： 1、可指定统计K线数。 2、可指定4个不同的日内时间段，格式如"03:00-07:59"，4个时间段可交叉任意输入。 3、可配置ABC三个浮盈区间段点值。如：分界区间统计小点值设为500，即当某转向信 号出现后到下一反向信号止浮盈<=此点值，计入A区间； 若大于此点值<大分界点值时，计入B区间；若大于“大分界点值”计入C区间。 4、最大/最小浮盈统计。显示所有统计区间内的最大浮盈点值和最小浮盈点值(亏损点值)。 5、输出完整信号，按信号出现顺序排列，如“ACCBCA”之类。 6、综合预测。使用概率、周期、趋势、马尔可夫链等综合概算输出预测该信号出现的归类概率值。 7、加载指定MA线。在当前图表自动载入相应设置的MA线。 8、自适应列宽。以完整显示统计信号数。 9、用法:点击相应统计按钮即输出相应的统计表格.
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elite luis
3481
elite luis 2023.03.20 07:25 
 

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Diego Arribas Lopez
15011
Reply from developer Diego Arribas Lopez 2023.03.20 19:53
Thank you for your feedback, I also went through your feedback in the comments. I am also writing down some feedback from other users and there will be more features in the alert system :)
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