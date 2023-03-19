ICT Breakers MT4
- Indicators
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Diego Arribas LopezYou've been burned before. That's why you're reading this.
You bought an EA with a perfect backtest. It collapsed in two weeks live. You tried another one — same story. Maybe you've done this five times already. You're not stupid. You were just shopping in a market full of smoke.
- Version: 1.40
- Updated: 19 April 2023
- Activations: 5
MT5 Version Order Blocks ICT Kill Zones SMT Divergences
ICT Breakers
The ICT Breakers indicator is a powerful tool for traders looking to gain an edge in the market. This indicator is based on the order flow and volume analysis, which allows traders to see the buying and selling pressure behind the price action. This information can be extremely valuable in identifying key levels of support and resistance, as well as potential turning points in the market.
Breaker blocks are areas where institutions look to mitigate their losses and make the price target new price levels. Bullish Breaker Blocks are bullish ranges in the most recent swing high prior to a liquidity grab in an old low. The sellers that sold this low and see the swing high violated will look to mitigate the loss. Bearish Breaker Blocks are bearish ranges in the most recent swing low prior to a liquidity grab in an old high. The buyers that sold this high and see the swing low violated will look to mitigate the loss.
The ICT Breakers indicator is easy to use and can be applied to any time frame. It displays the order flow and volume data in a clear and concise manner, making it simple to interpret and act on the information. The indicator also includes a variety of customizable settings, allowing traders to tailor it to their specific trading style and preferences.
With the ICT Breakers indicator, traders can gain a better understanding of market dynamics and make more informed trading decisions. Whether you are a day trader, swing trader, or position trader, this indicator can help you identify key levels and potential trading opportunities.
Overall, the ICT Breakers indicator is a must-have for any trader looking to gain an edge in the market and make more informed trading decisions.
Other features
- Sophisticated alerts and notifications system
- Highly customizable
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