Gaussian Channel MT4

Gaussian Channel MT4

Gaussian Channel MT4 is the first indicator in the market that uses Ehlers Gaussian Filter methods to define trends. Nowadays, this Gaussian Channel is highly known as a method to support HOLD techniques in crypto.

If the price is above the channel the trend is strong, if it comes back to the channel this can react as a resistance and indicate the beginning of a bear market (or Winter) if the price breaks below it.

Eventhough the use of this channel focuses on higher timeframes, the input parameters allow the user to adapt the inidicator to any pair, timeframe and trading strategy. This is the reason what makes the Gaussian Channel MT4 indicator ideal for HOLD, SCALPING and SWING strategies.

At the same time,  Gaussian Channel MT4 provides a system of alerts and notifications on the mobile phone and on the MT4 Terminal when the price enters or leaves the Channel.

Some of the characteristics of the indicator are the following:

  • Time saving
  • Provides an awesome overview of the current trend
  • Ease of decision-making for entries and taking full or partial benefits
  • Highly customizable
  • Functional in all pairs (Crypto, Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities ...)
  • Perfect for Scalping, HOLD or Swing trading
  • Alerts and notifications on the MT4 terminal and on the mobile phone

Input parameters

Settings:

  • Channel Price Source: Price data source for the channel (High, low, open, close, median, typical and weighted)
  • Poles: Number of poles for the Gaussian Channel [1-9]
  • Length: Channel's period [>2]
  • TrueRange Multiplier: Multiplier for the TrueRange's calculation
  • Activate Lag Reduction: Activates reduction Lag mode
  • Activate Fast Response: Activates Fast response mode

Notifications:

  • Tolerance alert reset (2 = Channel's width/2) [>1]: Tolerance to consider the price leaves or enters the channel a second time. 2 means that the price needs to separate half of the Channel's width from the boundary line to reset the alert. 3 -> price needs to separate 1/3 of  the Channel's width from the boundary line to reset the alert...
  • Alerts when price enters channel: Enables alerts on the MT4 Terminal every time the price enters the channel
  • Alerts when price leaves channel: Enables alerts on the MT4 Terminal every time the price leaves the channel
  • Activate Notifications: Enables phone Notifications

