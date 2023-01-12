Lumos
- Utilities
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Diego Arribas LopezYou've been burned before. That's why you're reading this.
You bought an EA with a perfect backtest. It collapsed in two weeks live. You tried another one — same story. Maybe you've done this five times already. You're not stupid. You were just shopping in a market full of smoke.
- Version: 2.9
- Updated: 12 January 2023
Lumos
Lumos is a multifunctional trading assistant. It gives an overview of the current market situation for a better decision making.
The strategy tester only provides a visualization of the application.
Lumos is highly customizable and gives you information in multiple timeframes about: MAs, price structure, RSI, RSI MA and an overview of the price distance to possible SLs.