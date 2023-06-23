Backtesting Simulator MT4

[MT5 Version]

Backtesting Simulator MT5 - Manual Market Replay and Trading Practice

Manual backtesting on a finished MT5 chart is compromised by hindsight. You already know where price went, even when you pretend you do not.

Backtesting Simulator is a manual market replay tool for MT5. Start from a historical point, hide the future, control the replay and place simulated trades as price unfolds. You find out how you actually decide when the next candle is still unknown.

REPLAY THE MARKET INSIDE MT5

  • Start from a selected historical date and time.
  • Play, pause and control replay speed.
  • Move through ticks while keeping future price hidden.
  • Use keyboard shortcuts for faster practice.
  • Synchronize the workflow across supported charts.
  • Customize panel colours and chart appearance.

The simulator uses the historical data available from your broker. The depth of each test depends on that history.

PRACTISE EXECUTION AND RISK MANAGEMENT

Open and close simulated positions while price unfolds. Define lot size, stop loss and take profit, then observe how your decisions affect the simulated account.

Practise entry timing without hindsight, stop-loss and take-profit placement, position sizing, partial exits, patience and consistent application of a written plan.

Trade history can be reviewed during the session and exported when the simulator closes.

FIND THE MISTAKE THE FINISHED CHART HIDES

The expensive mistake is often not the setup. It is the hesitation, late entry, moved stop or impulsive exit that disappears when you review a finished chart.

Replay forces those decisions to happen in sequence. Your exported history then shows what you did, not what you wish you had done.

BUILT FOR TRADERS WHO WANT USEFUL SCREEN TIME

Use Backtesting Simulator to review historical setups, practise a new execution model or repeat the same rules across a larger sample without risking real money.

It is for manual practice, not EA optimization. Historical replay cannot reproduce every live spread, delay or emotion, but it can expose whether your execution process survives the next unknown candle.

If you want to know whether you can execute your rules before real money is involved, replay them first.

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There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Indicators
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
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4 (1)
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Indicators
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Diego Arribas Lopez
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
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Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
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Diego Arribas Lopez
Experts
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Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
MT5 Version Kill Zones Kill Zones allows you to insert up to 3 time zones in the chart. The visual representation of the Kill Zones in the chart together with an alert and notification system helps you to ignore fake trading setups occurring outside the Kill Zones or specific trading sessions. Using Kill Zones in your trading will help you filter higher probability trading setups. You should select time ranges where the market usually reacts with high volatility. Based on EST time zone, followin
Order Blocks ICT MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
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Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
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Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
MT5 Version   Order Blocks ICT   Kill Zones   SMT Divergences ICT Breakers The ICT Breakers indicator is a powerful tool for traders looking to gain an edge in the market. This indicator is based on the order flow and volume analysis, which allows traders to see the buying and selling pressure behind the price action. This information can be extremely valuable in identifying key levels of support and resistance, as well as potential turning points in the market. Breaker blocks are areas where in
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Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
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Newera2023
242
Newera2023 2024.03.28 06:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Diego Arribas Lopez
14946
Reply from developer Diego Arribas Lopez 2024.03.29 10:47
I am sorry to hear the indicator hasn't met your expectations. Let me try to clarify the 2 issues:
1.The Backtesting Simulator has its own template. It is a great idea to let the add more customization settings. Let me know which parameters you want to be able to configure and I will happily implement them.
2.The amount of bars in the chart is a MT4 limitation, MT5 allows many more bars back. However, you CAN go way more back in the past. Set the input "Smallest TF used for loading server ticks" to use the smallest TF you want to use. Using H1 you can go back more than 6 years.
lauro1956
5772
lauro1956 2024.03.15 11:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Diego Arribas Lopez
14946
Reply from developer Diego Arribas Lopez 2024.03.15 17:43
Happy to hear that! Thank you for your feedback :)
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