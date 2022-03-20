Advanced Bollinger Bands RSi MT4
- Indicators
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Diego Arribas LopezYou've been burned before. That's why you're reading this.
You bought an EA with a perfect backtest. It collapsed in two weeks live. You tried another one — same story. Maybe you've done this five times already. You're not stupid. You were just shopping in a market full of smoke.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
[MT5 Version] [EA]
Advanced Bollinger Bands RSI MT4
Advanced Bollinger Bands RSI is an Indicator based on the functionalities of the Advanced Bollinger Bands RSI EA. The scope of this indicator is to provide a more affordable solution for users interested in the alerts coming out of the strategy but not in Autotrading. This strategy uses the Bollinger Bands indicator in combination with the RSI, the signal triggers only when both the BB and the RSI indicate at the same time overbought or oversold conditions. Both indicators make a great combination to anticipate big explosive moves. Advanced Bollinger Bands RSI grants the user with the posibity to use 3 different SL modes and 4 TP definitions. This high customization level allows the strategy to be adapted, not only to different risk profiles, but also to different pairs and timeframes. Advanced Bollinger Bands RSI show every entry triggered by the strategy. The EA takes care of the orders management.
Do you have a conservative risk profile? Set a fix SL based on price structure or defined by points and a TP based on the middle BB line or on a Risk to Reward ratio.
It is ideal for trendy financial assets or for the final phase of a consolidation period.
Really easy to configure. Red arrows indicate sell signals, blue arrows indicate buy signals and the green circles TP zones.
The testing and optimization of the input parameters for the conditions of each user and broker are highly recommended to maximize results.
Some of the features of the Indicator are as follows:
- Get notified when the signal is triggered
- Save time
- Highly customizable
- AutoTrading available (Advanced Bollinger Bands RSI EA)
- Functional on all pairs (Crypto, Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities...)
Input parameters
Settings:Enable Buys: Enable Buys
Enable Sells: Enable Sells
SL Mode
- SL_None: No active SL
- SL_structure: SL based in price structure
- SL_points: SL based on points
- TP_BB_and_RSI_signal: Open positions are closed on new contrary signal
- TP_BB_band: Open positions are closed when price crosses the opposite band of the BB indicator
- TP_BB_middle_line: Open positions are closed when price crosses the middle line of the BB indicator
- TP_RRR: TP based on RRR
RRR (if TP_RRR): RRR if TP_RRR mode is selected
RSI Settings:
RSI OB: Overbought level
RSI OV: Oversould level
BB Settings:BB Period
BB Mult
Price Source
MA type
Notifications:
Activate Notifications: Enable mobile phone notification
Support and questions
Do not hesitate to contact me for any questions and support
Author
Diego Arribas, private investor and speculator, automation engineer in the aerospace industry