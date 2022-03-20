[MT5 Version] [EA]

Advanced Bollinger Bands RSI MT4



Advanced Bollinger Bands RSI is an Indicator based on the functionalities of the Advanced Bollinger Bands RSI EA. The scope of this indicator is to provide a more affordable solution for users interested in the alerts coming out of the strategy but not in Autotrading. This strategy uses the Bollinger Bands indicator in combination with the RSI, the signal triggers only when both the BB and the RSI indicate at the same time overbought or oversold conditions. Both indicators make a great combination to anticipate big explosive moves. Advanced Bollinger Bands RSI grants the user with the posibity to use 3 different SL modes and 4 TP definitions. This high customization level allows the strategy to be adapted, not only to different risk profiles, but also to different pairs and timeframes. Advanced Bollinger Bands RSI show every entry triggered by the strategy. The EA takes care of the orders management.

Do you have a conservative risk profile? Set a fix SL based on price structure or defined by points and a TP based on the middle BB line or on a Risk to Reward ratio.

It is ideal for trendy financial assets or for the final phase of a consolidation period.

Really easy to configure. Red arrows indicate sell signals, blue arrows indicate buy signals and the green circles TP zones.

The testing and optimization of the input parameters for the conditions of each user and broker are highly recommended to maximize results.

Some of the features of the Indicator are as follows:

Get notified when the signal is triggered

Save time

Highly customizable

AutoTrading available (Advanced Bollinger Bands RSI EA)

Functional on all pairs (Crypto, Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities...)

Input parameters



Settings:

SL_None: No active SL

SL_structure: SL based in price structure

SL_points: SL based on points

TP_BB_and_RSI_signal: Open positions are closed on new contrary signal

TP_BB_band: Open positions are closed when price crosses the opposite band of the BB indicator

TP_BB_middle_line: Open positions are closed when price crosses the middle line of the BB indicator

TP_RRR: TP based on RRR

Enable Buys: Enable BuysEnable Sells: Enable SellsSL ModeTP ModeSL Points (if SL_points Mode): Points to set SL if SL_points is selectedRRR (if TP_RRR): RRR if TP_RRR mode is selected

RSI Settings:



RSI PeriodRSI OB: Overbought levelRSI OV: Oversould level

BB Settings:

BB PeriodBB MultPrice SourceMA type

Notifications:



Activate Alerts: Enable signal alertsActivate Notifications: Enable mobile phone notification

Support and questions

Do not hesitate to contact me for any questions and support

Author

Diego Arribas, private investor and speculator, automation engineer in the aerospace industry