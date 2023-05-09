MT5 to Telegram Signals

3

[MT4 Version]  [Discord Version]  [Pro: Telegram + Discord]

Post your trades to Telegram automatically — and keep every signal UPDATED: this is the only sender that EDITS the original message when you modify SL/TP or close the trade. Your followers always see the real state of every trade, and your channel stays clean and professional.

Built for signal providers, VIP channel owners and traders who share their trading.

━━━━━━━━ WHY THIS ONE ━━━━━━━━

✏️ EDITS THE ORIGINAL SIGNAL — modify SL/TP or close the trade and the original message updates itself ("Updated: SL 2390 | TP 2410" → "✅ Closed +$240"). No other sender does this.

💬 CLOSES ARRIVE AS REPLIES — the close message quotes the original signal, so results are always linked to their entry.

📢 UP TO 3 CHANNELS WITH TIERS — each chat has its own delay and filters. Run a VIP channel (instant) and a FREE channel (delayed 15 min) from ONE chart. This is how signal sellers convert free followers into paying VIPs.

🔘 INLINE BUTTONS UNDER EVERY SIGNAL — "Join VIP", "My broker"… your links, your funnel, right under each message.

🖥️ PREMIUM ON-CHART PANEL — live health per channel (green ✓ = delivering, red ✗ = that channel is broken), sent/failed/queued counters, PAUSE, and a TEST button that verifies your whole setup in one click.

━━━━━━━━ ENGINEERED TO NOT LOSE MESSAGES ━━━━━━━━

📤 Asynchronous send queue — your terminal never freezes while sending
🔁 Automatic retries with backoff + full Telegram rate-limit handling
🧠 Survives EA reloads: message tracking is persisted, edits keep working after a restart
🌐 Full UTF-8: emojis, any symbol name (#DJ30, GOLD.m), any language

━━━━━━━━ EVERYTHING ELSE YOU EXPECT ━━━━━━━━

📈 Executed, closed, partial closes, pending placed/modified/deleted — each with its own template (17 placeholders: entry, SL/TP in price and pips, RRR, lots, profit, risk %, direction emoji…)
🖼️ Chart screenshots attached WITH the message — one single post, levels visible
📊 Daily / weekly / monthly reports (win rate, P/L, pips, profit factor)
🎛️ Filters by magic number, symbol and direction — global and per channel
🧵 Supergroup topics support · 🅷 Telegram HTML formatting with automatic fallback

━━━━━━━━ SETUP IN 5 MINUTES ━━━━━━━━

1️⃣ Create a bot with @BotFather (2 minutes, step-by-step guide included)
2️⃣ Add it to your channel and paste token + chat id
3️⃣ Press TEST on the panel → message received. Done.

The FIRST input of the EA links to a detailed setup guide covering every step and every possible error with its fix. You will not get lost.

 Launch price — increases after the first copies. Rent option available to try it monthly. Questions? Ask in the comments, I answer fast.

Reviews 4
cbarryftmo
214
cbarryftmo 2023.08.04 06:43 
 

Real solid product. I have been running it for a few days and not one problem and my MT5 is not running correctly. All my other EA's are shutting down for no reason but Telegram Signals has no problem and it just keeps sending trades to Telegram. No if I can figure out how to send the signals to everyone in my telegram group would be great. I spend about 3 hours today and could not figure it out but that has nothing to do with product. A+ for Telegram Signals.

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4.5 (2)
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Diego Arribas Lopez
Experts
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Diego Arribas Lopez
Experts
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Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
MT5 Version Kill Zones Kill Zones allows you to insert up to 3 time zones in the chart. The visual representation of the Kill Zones in the chart together with an alert and notification system helps you to ignore fake trading setups occurring outside the Kill Zones or specific trading sessions. Using Kill Zones in your trading will help you filter higher probability trading setups. You should select time ranges where the market usually reacts with high volatility. Based on EST time zone, followin
Order Blocks ICT MT4
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Indicators
[ MT5 Version ]   [ Kill Zones ]  [ SMT Divergences ] How to trade using Order Blocks:  Click here Experience the ultimate in trading precision with the  Order Blocks ICT  indicator, designed to empower traders with unparalleled insights into market dynamics. This advanced tool leverages order flow and volume analysis to reveal crucial buying and selling pressures driving price action. Why Choose Order Blocks ICT? Unleash Market Insights: Order Flow Analysis:  Discern buying and selling pressure
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Diego Arribas Lopez
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Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
MT5 Version   Order Blocks ICT   Kill Zones   SMT Divergences ICT Breakers The ICT Breakers indicator is a powerful tool for traders looking to gain an edge in the market. This indicator is based on the order flow and volume analysis, which allows traders to see the buying and selling pressure behind the price action. This information can be extremely valuable in identifying key levels of support and resistance, as well as potential turning points in the market. Breaker blocks are areas where in
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Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
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msimmons
259
msimmons 2025.12.15 17:37 
 

I cant get it to work for me. I have sent several messages for support and have heard nothing from this vendor. I was planning on buying some of his other products, but DO NOT BUY. Without support it could be a waste of money. I am going to also file a complaint with MQL5

Diego Arribas Lopez
15011
Reply from developer Diego Arribas Lopez 2025.12.23 15:53
Fuuuck… I’m really sorry msimmons. I didn’t ignore you, I genuinely had no access to the MQL5 chat for a while, so I couldn’t see or reply to your messages. First time this has happened to me in 5+ years here, but I fully understand how bad it looks from your side. I did reply to your DM already, hope that solved it! If it’s still not working, please answer my DM and we’ll fix it together (it’s usually a quick WebRequest / chat_id / bot-permissions issue). And please don’t let this one situation put you off the other products, that would be a shame. The new AI tools I’m releasing are honestly the strongest things I’ve built so far. I’m here now and I’ll make sure you’re sorted 👍
cbarryftmo
214
cbarryftmo 2023.08.04 06:43 
 

Real solid product. I have been running it for a few days and not one problem and my MT5 is not running correctly. All my other EA's are shutting down for no reason but Telegram Signals has no problem and it just keeps sending trades to Telegram. No if I can figure out how to send the signals to everyone in my telegram group would be great. I spend about 3 hours today and could not figure it out but that has nothing to do with product. A+ for Telegram Signals.

Diego Arribas Lopez
15011
Reply from developer Diego Arribas Lopez 2023.08.05 11:49
I am glad to hear that. Thank you for your feedback! :D
klausdiemaus
119
klausdiemaus 2023.05.20 18:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Diego Arribas Lopez
15011
Reply from developer Diego Arribas Lopez 2023.05.20 23:57
Thank you for the feedback!
Ruben Gimenez
29
Ruben Gimenez 2023.05.11 23:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Diego Arribas Lopez
15011
Reply from developer Diego Arribas Lopez 2023.05.12 15:04
Thank you for your feedback :)
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