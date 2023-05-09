MT5 to Telegram Signals

[MT4 Version] [Discord Version] [Pro: Telegram + Discord]

Post your trades to Telegram automatically — and keep every signal UPDATED: this is the only sender that EDITS the original message when you modify SL/TP or close the trade. Your followers always see the real state of every trade, and your channel stays clean and professional.

Built for signal providers, VIP channel owners and traders who share their trading.

━━━━━━━━ WHY THIS ONE ━━━━━━━━

✏️ EDITS THE ORIGINAL SIGNAL — modify SL/TP or close the trade and the original message updates itself ("Updated: SL 2390 | TP 2410" → "✅ Closed +$240"). No other sender does this.

💬 CLOSES ARRIVE AS REPLIES — the close message quotes the original signal, so results are always linked to their entry.

📢 UP TO 3 CHANNELS WITH TIERS — each chat has its own delay and filters. Run a VIP channel (instant) and a FREE channel (delayed 15 min) from ONE chart. This is how signal sellers convert free followers into paying VIPs.

🔘 INLINE BUTTONS UNDER EVERY SIGNAL — "Join VIP", "My broker"… your links, your funnel, right under each message.

🖥️ PREMIUM ON-CHART PANEL — live health per channel (green ✓ = delivering, red ✗ = that channel is broken), sent/failed/queued counters, PAUSE, and a TEST button that verifies your whole setup in one click.

━━━━━━━━ ENGINEERED TO NOT LOSE MESSAGES ━━━━━━━━

📤 Asynchronous send queue — your terminal never freezes while sending

🔁 Automatic retries with backoff + full Telegram rate-limit handling

🧠 Survives EA reloads: message tracking is persisted, edits keep working after a restart

🌐 Full UTF-8: emojis, any symbol name (#DJ30, GOLD.m), any language

━━━━━━━━ EVERYTHING ELSE YOU EXPECT ━━━━━━━━

📈 Executed, closed, partial closes, pending placed/modified/deleted — each with its own template (17 placeholders: entry, SL/TP in price and pips, RRR, lots, profit, risk %, direction emoji…)

🖼️ Chart screenshots attached WITH the message — one single post, levels visible

📊 Daily / weekly / monthly reports (win rate, P/L, pips, profit factor)

🎛️ Filters by magic number, symbol and direction — global and per channel

🧵 Supergroup topics support · 🅷 Telegram HTML formatting with automatic fallback

━━━━━━━━ SETUP IN 5 MINUTES ━━━━━━━━

1️⃣ Create a bot with @BotFather (2 minutes, step-by-step guide included)

2️⃣ Add it to your channel and paste token + chat id

3️⃣ Press TEST on the panel → message received. Done.

The FIRST input of the EA links to a detailed setup guide covering every step and every possible error with its fix. You will not get lost.

⭐ Launch price — increases after the first copies. Rent option available to try it monthly. Questions? Ask in the comments, I answer fast.