MT4 to Telegram Signals

MT4 to Telegram Signals

Connect your broker account with Telegram and stop missing important notifications. 

  • Would you like to receive Telegram notifications?
  • Are you looking for a simple way to share trade signals with your followers?
  • Do you need to start documenting your trades with an automated trading diary?

This utility is simple to use and supports a wide variety of settings:

  • Pick your desired Telegram group and enter the bot token and the chat id
  • Get notified when orders are placed, modified, executed, closed… or any combination of states
  • Choose to receive a screenshot of the chart if you’d like
  • Filter for your preferred symbols and magic numbers
  • Use the predefined message format or customize it to make it your own
  • And much more!
Before using the EA, you need to allow WebRequest for the following https -> api.telegram.org


MT4 for Telegram Signals
Sergey Batudayev
5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
The utility is designed to send signals from MT4 to Telegram. It has several unique features, allowing not only the sending of trade signals but also the following functionalities: Send messages directly from the terminal to Telegram Send emojis along with custom text Send text and images from Telegram All of these features enable users to manage a signal channel while focusing on trading and finding quality signals. Customizable Signal Messages You can fully customize the signal message: Specif
Filtrele:
Ruben Gimenez
29
Ruben Gimenez 2023.05.11 23:37 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Diego Arribas Lopez
13186
Geliştiriciden yanıt Diego Arribas Lopez 2023.05.12 15:04
Gracias por la review :)
İncelemeye yanıt