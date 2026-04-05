Master Trend Pro
- Indicators
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Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
How to trade with this indicator:
- when it draws a red arrow - we open deals for sale.
- when it draws a blue arrow, we open buy deals.
Master Trend Pro - predicts the future direction of the price using regression smoothing of the standard moving average. The indicator with an arrow shows where the price will move with a high probability. This indicator is suitable for trading with a scalping strategy on M1 and M5 timeframes. If the indicator drew a blue arrow and then started drawing a red arrow (or vice versa), it means that there is a high probability of a trend reversal. Sometimes the indicator predicts a future price reversal 3-5 bars before the actual reversal. This allows the trader to prepare for the ideal position entry.
Benefits of the indicator:
- predicts the future price movement 3-5 bars before the start of a trend change.
- shows the current price direction.
- suitable for trading with the scalping strategy.
Indicator settings:
- ma_period - moving period for calculating regression smoothing.