ScalpingDestroyer

Fully automated Expert Advisor for intraday trading using breakout and trend logic. It provides risk-management tools and trading-hours controls.

Operation

  • Signal generation on breakout/trend per user settings.

  • Trading window to enable/pause execution.

  • News filter to suspend trading around economic releases.

  • Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit (fixed or percentage).

  • Optional trailing stop and break-even; daily close at profit/loss targets.

  • Configurable daily drawdown limit.

  • Execution controls: maximum spread and slippage.

  • Compatible with hedging and netting accounts.

Recommended Use
CFDs on Forex, Indices, Commodities. Typical timeframes M5–H1. VPS with low latency recommended.

Key Inputs
LotSize / RiskPercent ; TakeProfit / StopLoss ; TrailingStop ; BreakEven ; MaxDailyLoss and daily close; trading hours; news filter; spread/slippage limits; MagicNumber .

Monitoring (optional)
If available, add one link to your MQL5 Signal for live tracking.

Disclaimer
No profit guarantees. Historical examples and backtests do not represent real trading.

