Revert Edge
- Experts
- Levi Dane Benjamin
- Version: 3.10
- Updated: 1 October 2025
- Activations: 15
Revert Edge is an automated Expert Advisor built around a mean-reversion approach. It is designed for traders who prefer a rules-based system with defined risk controls and a trade frequency that can vary with market conditions.
The EA trades multiple instruments and can be used on pairs such as AUDCAD, AUDUSD, EURGBP, EURUSD, NZDCAD, USDJPY, XAUUSD, GER40, US500 and others. It is designed to run with minimal setup and can trade multiple symbols from one chart.
Why Revert Edge
Revert Edge focuses on a transparent methodology and practical trade management rather than marketing claims. It is not designed to be in a trade every day and it is not a scalping system.
Losing trades and drawdowns are part of trading and can occur depending on market conditions, broker execution, and settings. No EA can guarantee outcomes, and results will vary.
Key features
- No martingale, grid, or hedging trade logic
- Multi-symbol trading to diversify exposure
- One-chart setup for managing multiple instruments
- Emergency stop loss on every position
- Two-position structure with staged take-profits (TP1 and TP2)
- Optional breakeven and trailing management after TP1
- Configurable risk controls, including drawdown limits
Strategy details
The EA runs on the H1 timeframe and looks for mean-reversion opportunities after price sweeps the prior day’s high or low. Additional filters are used so not every sweep results in a trade.
Each setup typically opens two positions with separate take-profit targets. Risk is split across both positions, and if trailing is enabled, management can move the second position toward breakeven after the first target closes.
Additional behaviour
Trades may be held overnight and may occasionally be held over the weekend. Only one setup per symbol can be active at a time (no scaling-in, grid, or hedging). Positions are managed until TP or SL is reached.
If you trade multiple symbols, symbol selection and optimisation can be used to decide which instruments to run together (default selection can be used if preferred).
Recommended setup
|Symbol
|Attach to any symbol it trades (multi-symbol operation supported)
|Timeframe
|H1
|Capital
|Minimum $250 (example guideline; adjust risk settings to your account)
|Broker
|ICMarkets preferred; compatible with other brokers
|Account Type
|Any (no hedging logic; not designed to be spread-sensitive)
|VPS
|Recommended for stable 24/5 operation
|Backtesting Mode
|Any
Risk disclaimer
Trading involves risk and this EA can have losing trades and periods of drawdown. The EA may also go multiple days without placing trades depending on conditions. No one can guarantee results, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Consider testing on a demo account first to confirm settings, execution, and broker conditions.
Great product ! With a comprehensive and reactive seller ! The new version is very good and profitable. Great system for long term profitability