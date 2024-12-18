Revert Edge is an automated Expert Advisor built around a mean-reversion approach. It is designed for traders who prefer a rules-based system with defined risk controls and a trade frequency that can vary with market conditions.

The EA trades multiple instruments and can be used on pairs such as AUDCAD, AUDUSD, EURGBP, EURUSD, NZDCAD, USDJPY, XAUUSD, GER40, US500 and others. It is designed to run with minimal setup and can trade multiple symbols from one chart.

Why Revert Edge

Revert Edge focuses on a transparent methodology and practical trade management rather than marketing claims. It is not designed to be in a trade every day and it is not a scalping system.

Losing trades and drawdowns are part of trading and can occur depending on market conditions, broker execution, and settings. No EA can guarantee outcomes, and results will vary.

Key features

No martingale, grid, or hedging trade logic

Multi-symbol trading to diversify exposure

One-chart setup for managing multiple instruments

Emergency stop loss on every position

Two-position structure with staged take-profits (TP1 and TP2)

Optional breakeven and trailing management after TP1

Configurable risk controls, including drawdown limits

Strategy details

The EA runs on the H1 timeframe and looks for mean-reversion opportunities after price sweeps the prior day’s high or low. Additional filters are used so not every sweep results in a trade.

Each setup typically opens two positions with separate take-profit targets. Risk is split across both positions, and if trailing is enabled, management can move the second position toward breakeven after the first target closes.

Additional behaviour

Trades may be held overnight and may occasionally be held over the weekend. Only one setup per symbol can be active at a time (no scaling-in, grid, or hedging). Positions are managed until TP or SL is reached.

If you trade multiple symbols, symbol selection and optimisation can be used to decide which instruments to run together (default selection can be used if preferred).

Recommended setup

Symbol Attach to any symbol it trades (multi-symbol operation supported) Timeframe H1 Capital Minimum $250 (example guideline; adjust risk settings to your account) Broker ICMarkets preferred; compatible with other brokers Account Type Any (no hedging logic; not designed to be spread-sensitive) VPS Recommended for stable 24/5 operation Backtesting Mode Any

Risk disclaimer

Trading involves risk and this EA can have losing trades and periods of drawdown. The EA may also go multiple days without placing trades depending on conditions. No one can guarantee results, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Consider testing on a demo account first to confirm settings, execution, and broker conditions.