Revert Edge

2.8

Revert Edge is an automated Expert Advisor built around a mean-reversion approach. It is designed for traders who prefer a rules-based system with defined risk controls and a trade frequency that can vary with market conditions.

The EA trades multiple instruments and can be used on pairs such as AUDCAD, AUDUSD, EURGBP, EURUSD, NZDCAD, USDJPY, XAUUSD, GER40, US500 and others. It is designed to run with minimal setup and can trade multiple symbols from one chart.

EA Setup & Guide

Why Revert Edge

Revert Edge focuses on a transparent methodology and practical trade management rather than marketing claims. It is not designed to be in a trade every day and it is not a scalping system.

Losing trades and drawdowns are part of trading and can occur depending on market conditions, broker execution, and settings. No EA can guarantee outcomes, and results will vary.

Key features

  • No martingale, grid, or hedging trade logic
  • Multi-symbol trading to diversify exposure
  • One-chart setup for managing multiple instruments
  • Emergency stop loss on every position
  • Two-position structure with staged take-profits (TP1 and TP2)
  • Optional breakeven and trailing management after TP1
  • Configurable risk controls, including drawdown limits

Strategy details

The EA runs on the H1 timeframe and looks for mean-reversion opportunities after price sweeps the prior day’s high or low. Additional filters are used so not every sweep results in a trade.

Each setup typically opens two positions with separate take-profit targets. Risk is split across both positions, and if trailing is enabled, management can move the second position toward breakeven after the first target closes.

Additional behaviour

Trades may be held overnight and may occasionally be held over the weekend. Only one setup per symbol can be active at a time (no scaling-in, grid, or hedging). Positions are managed until TP or SL is reached.

If you trade multiple symbols, symbol selection and optimisation can be used to decide which instruments to run together (default selection can be used if preferred).

Recommended setup

Symbol Attach to any symbol it trades (multi-symbol operation supported)
Timeframe H1
Capital Minimum $250 (example guideline; adjust risk settings to your account)
Broker ICMarkets preferred; compatible with other brokers
Account Type Any (no hedging logic; not designed to be spread-sensitive)
VPS Recommended for stable 24/5 operation
Backtesting Mode Any

Risk disclaimer

Trading involves risk and this EA can have losing trades and periods of drawdown. The EA may also go multiple days without placing trades depending on conditions. No one can guarantee results, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Consider testing on a demo account first to confirm settings, execution, and broker conditions.

Reviews 11
ADSER
215
ADSER 2025.10.02 08:33 
 

Great product ! With a comprehensive and reactive seller ! The new version is very good and profitable. Great system for long term profitability

Jeffrey Garis
232
Jeffrey Garis 2025.05.29 03:19 
 

I feel like now is a good time to tell others my experience thus far. I've purchased this January 11th and have used this consistently even before his latest major update. Before I even loaded this onto a live account, I did many backtests. I focused on backtesting all of the available pairs individually to see which were the best of the best (most consistent and least drawdown since 2012). Since my broker has bad spreads for a handful of the pairs, I knew I had to utilize his manual ability. I ended up focusing on about 5 pairs and I only was profitable. I didn't make a crazy amount but it consistently did well. I feel like Levi should have only traded the very best pairs from the beginning especially when he first started and advised others the same. Instead, everyone traded all the pairs and many underperformed and dragged the EA down which lead to very unhappy clients. Since then, this major update, he tweaked the pairs and now only the best of best pairs are traded so now anyone can load it on auto mode and do well with it. At the time of writing this, you can see since he switched to the new update with only best of best pairs and other modifications, he is now up 5% and the account stopped losing money. I see another review made by Torsten saying Levi gives no insight to the logic. He clearly explains it in his youtube video and how it waits for an overextension for a reversion. He even explains how it manages the trade to avoid risk. Torsten says it risks way too much, but not really. The EA will, if in drawdown, get out at a pullback around breakeven for a minimal lose. It is very intelligent and rather safe. I think the system is still worth $1600. It's a shame things went the way they did initially and he really should have stuck with the 5 best pairs. I don't think he deserves the 2 out of 5 stars. Levi is a great guy and listened to a couple requests I made and quickly rolled out an update for it. He does care about this EA and his customers. Anyway, always make sure you do thorough backtests for any EA and start small and then risk "house" money. After months of using this and already making my money back, I highly recommend this for anyone's portfolio. Thank you Levi! I hope others see the value in this EA like I have.

CoJ
29
CoJ 2025.05.27 17:45 
 

Promising. I still have confidence in Revert Edge — the entries appear logical, and I trust the algorithm. That said, there’s room for improvement. A few suggestions: - Disable loss exit on market roll-over: This often hurts my trades due to unfavorable spreads. - Strategy risk currently only seems to influences position size: It would be great if it also affected the aggressiveness of the (exit) strategy.

