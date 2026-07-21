Alpha Distribution Entry Classic

It is designed for institutional capital preservation, professional traders, and trading academies looking for a systematic, mathematical edge in the markets.





Entry Logic (Distribution-Based Breakout Strategy

Each day, the EA locks a distribution level based on price action at a defined time. Once this level is locked, the EA monitors price in both directions:

If price ticks above the distribution level, a Buy is triggered.

If price ticks below the distribution level, a Sell is triggered.

This makes the strategy fully bidirectional. it doesn't predict market direction, it simply reacts to whichever side price breaks out toward. Whichever way the market moves away from the daily distribution zone (a big directional move), the EA is positioned to catch it.

Each entry carries a fixed Stop Loss (in dollars, e.g. $5) for tight, controlled risk. As price moves favorably, the position is partially exited in stages according to the lot sizes and dollar-exit levels defined in the inputs (1st exit, 2nd exit, 3rd exit, etc.) allowing profits to be booked progressively as the move develops, rather than exiting all at once.





REALITY CHECK: NOT A DOPAMINE BOT





Important Note before purchasing: This EA does not look for a fake 99% win-rate by hiding floating drawdowns. It operates on a realistic, mathematically proven High Reward Ratio with low Drawdown even you can set your Equity Drawdown limit per day.

Equity Safety & Risk Control Features

1. Daily Equity Drawdown Check

This feature tracks your account equity as a baseline at the start of each trading day. If the floating or realized loss during that day crosses a set percentage (e.g., 1%) of that baseline, the EA automatically stops opening new trades for the rest of the day.

Benefit: One bad day can't wreck your entire account. Whether the market turns unusually volatile or the strategy simply has an off day, your daily loss stays capped at a fixed limit critical for prop firm challenges and for protecting personal capital alike.

2. Stop Loss Count Limit Per Day

This input sets the maximum number of stop-loss hits allowed in a single day (e.g., 10). Once that limit is reached, the EA won't open any new trade for the rest of the day, even if a fresh signal appears.

Benefit: During choppy or news-driven sessions where price repeatedly hits SL, the EA effectively "cools down" on its own. This prevents revenge trading-style behavior where the system keeps re-entering and keeps taking losses from spiraling out of control.

3. No Entry After Nth Partial Exit (1-6)

This rule blocks any new entry in the same direction once the position has already reached its Nth partial exit level (e.g., the 2nd exit).

Benefit: This controls overexposure once price has already moved through several dollar based exit levels (meaning the move is already extended), the EA won't stack additional lots into that same zone or trend. This keeps position sizing disciplined and prevents excessive risk from piling up on a single move.

"Built-in equity protection: a daily drawdown cap, a daily SL count limiter, and a partial-exit-based entry restriction work together to shield your account from overtrading and large daily losses."

🛡️ Breakeven Behavior

Breakeven behavior (true/false) + Dollar price difference to trigger breakeven

Once a trade moves in your favor by a set dollar amount (defined in "Dollar price difference to trigger breakeven"), the EA automatically moves the stop loss to the entry price (breakeven). This means the trade can no longer turn into a loss the worst-case outcome from that point on is a scratch (zero) trade.

Benefit: This protects profits that have already been "earned" on paper. Even if the market reverses sharply after a favorable move, you won't give back your original risk you simply exit at breakeven instead of taking a full stop loss. It removes the psychological stress of watching a winning trade turn into a loser, and it adds another layer of capital protection on top of the daily drawdown and SL-count limits.

"Automatic breakeven logic locks in a zero-risk position once a trade moves favorably by a defined amount — protecting profits and preventing winners from turning into losers."





🛡️ Equity Safety Features in Short

Daily Equity Drawdown Check – Stops new trades for the day if loss exceeds your set % of equity.

Stop Loss Count Limit Per Day – Caps daily SL hits, preventing runaway losing streaks.

No Entry After Nth Partial Exit – Blocks new entries once a position hits a defined partial-exit level, controlling overexposure.

Breakeven Behavior : Moves SL to entry once trade moves favorably by a set amount, locking in a risk-free position.

Session Equity Check Applies separate drawdown limits to Asian, London, and New York sessions, so one bad session doesn't affect the next.

Together, these give multi-layer protection daily, per-session, and per-trade, suitable for personal accounts and prop firm rules alike.

SS of inputs Setting is attached for XAUUSD Optimization.