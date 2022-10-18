Razor MT5

5

Razor EA is a Fully Automated and Open System with Drawdown Protection and Fixed SL.  

Not Simple Grid, Not Martingale, Not AI , Not Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart AUDCAD M15 (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)  

This is a Multi-Currency strategy for three currency pairs AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD that works on ONE chart.
The Algorithm easily passes verification based on Real Quotes MT5 over the past 20 years !
This is a very reliable and long-term strategy that brings profit every month.
The system has one common SL and allows you to add up to 6 additional trades during a drawdown to further increase your profits.


The system has protection against hacking, protection against slippage and large spreads.
The algorithm automatically adapts to large spreads and has completely open parameters.
You can always optimize and create your own settings for other currency pairs, such as Gold.
The system uses market mean reversion, and the system has a built-in FOMC/NonFarm Strong News Filter (SNF)


The algorithm is able to work with PropFirms and FTMO for MT5, for this we have special settings.
The mechanism allows you to adapt to any broker conditions in real time (ABRT).
We use a Market Volatility Filter, this allows us to find the most accurate Market Entries.
For weak PCs, you can use the 1OHLC mode for a Quick (less accurate) check.


Recommendations

  • The algorithm may be sensitive to spread and slippage. I recommend using a good RAW/Pro/ECN broker;     
  • The system constantly reads all broker indicators, so it is better to use VPS 24/7.
  • The advisor uses adaptive lot size calculation, but with low leverage (1:70 and below) there may be problems with margin requirements on accounts with low capital.
  • Contact me for Personalized Recommendations.


Reviews
Philipp Hermann
1553
Philipp Hermann 2024.04.30 12:59 
 

By far the best triangular Scalper on the market. Works also with small deposits and made me good profits. Where other products blow accounts this one withstands the changing markets. I absolutely recommend this one

read_2030
86
read_2030 2024.03.28 00:59 
 

جيد للان

Jay Milo
151
Jay Milo 2023.10.11 15:12 
 

An absolute beast ! Very well made and excellent support from the author ! Highly recommended !

Filter:
