Razor EA is a Fully Automated and Open System with Drawdown Protection and Fixed SL.



Christmas Sale ! Only 2 Copies of 10 Left for 445$ Next Price 1990 $



Not Simple Grid, Not Martingale, Not AI , Not Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart AUDCAD M15 (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)

This is a Multi-Currency strategy for three currency pairs AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD that works on ONE chart.

The Algorithm easily passes verification based on Real Quotes MT5 over the past 20 years !

This is a very reliable and long-term strategy that brings profit every month.

The system has one common SL and allows you to add up to 6 additional trades during a drawdown to further increase your profits.



The system has protection against hacking, protection against slippage and large spreads.

The algorithm automatically adapts to large spreads and has completely open parameters.

You can always optimize and create your own settings for other currency pairs, such as Gold.

The system uses market mean reversion, and the system has a built-in FOMC/NonFarm Strong News Filter (SNF)



The algorithm is able to work with PropFirms and FTMO for MT5, for this we have special settings.

The mechanism allows you to adapt to any broker conditions in real time (ABRT).

We use a Market Volatility Filter, this allows us to find the most accurate Market Entries.

For weak PCs, you can use the 1OHLC mode for a Quick (less accurate) check.





Recommendations

The algorithm may be sensitive to spread and slippage. I recommend using a good RAW/Pro/ECN broker;

The system constantly reads all broker indicators, so it is better to use VPS 24/7.

The advisor uses adaptive lot size calculation, but with low leverage (1:70 and below) there may be problems with margin requirements on accounts with low capital.

Contact me for Personalized Recommendations.



