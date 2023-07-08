GoldMax EA 5

5

GoldMax EA - is one of the best Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 5 . The unique algorithm of the Expert Adviser analyzes the movement of the asset price, taking into account the factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines profitable entry and exit points, and uses advanced money management, lot multiplier, grid and subsidence reduction mechanism. 

😎 The main advantage of GoldMax EA is that you can do trade 100% automatically on a VPS and/or you can also trade in semi-automated manual mode on your laptop 😎
WARNING:
After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive = User Manual + Set file for real accounts + Set file to optimization

Trading this EA in the real account 1 >>> CLICK HERE
Trading this EA in the real account 2 >>> CLICK HERE

GoldMax EA public channel >>> CLICK HERE  

Recommendations: 

  • Broker - RoboForex, Alpari,  FxPro, Weltrade, ICMarkets and/or another, after successful optimization
  • Account type – Pro/Raw/ECN/Cent (with hedging)
  • Timeframe - any, I'm use M15.
  • Symbol - XAUUSD (Gold) 2(3) digits and/or other, after successful optimization
  • Stops level - 0 (scalping allowed)
  • Min volume - 0.01
  • Step volume - 0.01
  • Max volume - from 100
  • Deposit - from 5 000.00 after successful optimization, I'm recommend from 10 000.00
  • Leverage - from 1:100 after successful optimization, I'm recommend from 1:500
  • Trading mode - VPS (24/7)
  • Optimization and testing period - from 12-24 months
  • Recommended frequency for optimization - every 1-3 months

Advantages:

  1. The Expert Advisor uses MT indicators, does not use external resources, is not dependent on fundamental analysis and/or news.
  2. The Expert Advisor trades almost the same way both in the strategy tester and on demo and real accounts. 
  3. You can trade any assets (currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices etc.).
  4. The Expert Advisor can be used for medium-long-term investments, as well as for overclocking the deposit.
  5. You can install an Expert Advisor for trading on a chart of any timeframe. Key parameters are available to change in the settings of the Expert Advisor, so that each trader can easily optimize and customize the adviser for his broker, account type and deposit. 

NOTE:

  1. The Expert Advisor has built-in Magic for all of its orders.  If you use an advisor on different symbols of the same trading terminal, you must install an advisor with a different Magic for each symbol separately.  
  2. Before purchasing an Expert Advisor, make sure you have the appropriate experience and computer to optimize and test the Expert Advisor.

WARNING:
+ All my Indicators and Expert Advisors are sold only through MQL5.
+ All my products that hackers are trying to sell through other sites and at a different price are counterfeit that will not work correctly and stably!!!

WARNING:

  1. Do not believe in the fairy tale that some Expert Adviser will trade the same on any type of account and with any broker. This is a LIES, since each broker has different quote providers, quote accuracy 4(2) digits or 5(3) digits, order execution types, ping of MT with the server, еtс.
  2. Before installing the Expert Advisor on a real account, I'm recommend optimizing and testing the Expert Adviser on that particular broker, account type, symbol and deposit, on which the adviser will trade.
  3. If your broker does not support trading by Expert Advisors in the ORDER_FILLING_FOK mode (https://www.mql5.com/en/book/automation/experts/experts_execution_filling), then use the ORDER_FILLING_IOC mode or another one. 

==================================

To optimize the EA in MT5:

1. You need to check the history of quotes (100% real ticks) in MT5 of your broker for a real account, symbol and the maximum possible date on which the EA will trade.

NOTE: In MT5 the quote history should be loaded automatically if - Max bars in chart: Unlimited. If the history of quotes (100% real ticks) is less than 2 years, then it is better not to use such a broker for optimization and trading with an EA.

2. Make a first test run in the strategy tester with the default settings on FILLING_FOK mode. If the EA trades in this mode, then you can run EA to Genetic or Complete optimization with Modeling: Every tick based on real ticks. If the EA no trades in this mode and in Journal writes - Unsupported filling mode / Error code = 4756, then use FILLING_IOC mode and run EA to Genetic or Complete optimization with Modeling: Every tick based on real ticks.

==================================

MY ADDITIONAL PAID SERVICES:
- Expert Advisor optimization for period up to 2 years is 99 USDT TRC20 per one Symbol & one Real Account in the your Broker.
  - Expert Advisor optimization for period up to 5 years is 199 USDT TRC20 per one Symbol & one Real Account in the your Broker.
    - Expert Advisor optimization for period up to 10 years is 299 USDT TRC20 per one Symbol & one Real Account in the your Broker.

NOTE: Expert Advisor optimization is possible only if the History Quality of 100% real ticks for the optimization period selected above is available and after advance payment for optimization. 


💥 Profit from trading with this Expert Advisor depends on what risks you are willing to take…!!! 

💥 VPS for Expert Advisors trading

>>> (Ping = 1 ms) >>> https://www.myforexvps.com/billing/aff.php?aff=1824&nbsp;

>>> (Ping = 27 ms) >>> https://my.govpsfx.com/?ref=MzY0Mjg6OlJV;

 💥 Brokers for Expert Advisors trading

>>> https://my28.roboforex.org/en/?a=kcgh;

>>> https://myreg.click/?Referral=73088;

 >>> https://www.instaforex.com/en/?x=UGNJS&nbsp;

>>> https://fxpro-direct.com/ru/partner/VeBo28mZ&nbsp;


Version of the GoldMax EA for MetaTrader 4 

I wish you all good luck in trading and stable profit!

Reviews 3
codeblue888
399
codeblue888 2026.04.08 22:44 
 

Ive spent so much money buying EAs and indicators here in mql but this one has been the best performing. The seller/ developer is very helpful in making sure you use it correctly. This will not work with all brokers and he will ask you to test it first with your broker to make sure that it works well. He will guide you to optimize it with your broker. The EA + support from seller makes it 5 star. I highly recommend this EA and this seller.

DIM ENERGY LTD
890
Dmitrii Castravet 2026.04.01 14:46 
 

I know this seller for quite a while and with particular robot i have managed to deploy on live for about 6 weeks ago. If you know how this market works thats is only this way, HF with very fast vps, not the one shows 1ms but then your broker execute your order in 6000ms. Most banks trade this way, HF, arbitrage etc. There,s no such notion like pattern in this market, is just an chaos and this robot substract all juice out of it. Only you have to very optimise to your broker. Dont get fooled with other overfit robot on this market with histoy fit with perfect curve, then fails in next 2,3 transaction.

Yaser Taheri
138
Yaser Taheri 2025.12.29 05:02 
 

Hello everyone, I had previously experienced an issue where multiple positions with the same lot size were occasionally opened at the same time. Since I was required to use cent accounts, this behavior occurred more frequently under those conditions. I reported the issue to the EA developer, and together we tested the EA across several different accounts. It was eventually confirmed that the behavior was related to how the EA operated on cent accounts. After further analysis and extensive testing, the algorithm for cent accounts was updated and the issue has been fully resolved. The fix was released in GoldMax EA 5 – Version 3.55 (updated on December 28, 2025). I sincerely appreciate the developer’s professional support, responsiveness, and commitment to continuously improving the EA.

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4.55 (11)
Experts
Harmonizer EA  is a powerful grid trading tool that uses an  advanced algorithm to calculate entry positions for each individual trade. It is not overfitted to historical data, instead using market volatility to optimize itself. By using market volatility, the algorithm is able to adjust to changes in the market quickly and efficiently. This means that it is able to take advantage of opportunities in the market, while also being able to minimize risk by staying within pre-defined parameters. Ho
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Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
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Experts
Golden Tree is an aggressive multi-cycle scalper designed for Gold (XAUUSD) M1 . Each cycle is independent . It uses a sequence of orders and has its own TP and SL . It uses a martingale system. This EA uses strong recurrences of the past to take positions and achieve a high success rate . It is very important to read the blog post before you start. The minimum deposit is $100 for a 1:500 leverage. An autolot system is included . I recommend a 1:500 ECN account with a low spread and a fast VPS
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Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
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[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
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codeblue888
399
codeblue888 2026.04.08 22:44 
 

Ive spent so much money buying EAs and indicators here in mql but this one has been the best performing. The seller/ developer is very helpful in making sure you use it correctly. This will not work with all brokers and he will ask you to test it first with your broker to make sure that it works well. He will guide you to optimize it with your broker. The EA + support from seller makes it 5 star. I highly recommend this EA and this seller.

Sergei Linskii
38097
Reply from developer Sergei Linskii 2026.04.08 23:40
Thanks. I wish you good luck in trading and stable profit.
DIM ENERGY LTD
890
Dmitrii Castravet 2026.04.01 14:46 
 

I know this seller for quite a while and with particular robot i have managed to deploy on live for about 6 weeks ago. If you know how this market works thats is only this way, HF with very fast vps, not the one shows 1ms but then your broker execute your order in 6000ms. Most banks trade this way, HF, arbitrage etc. There,s no such notion like pattern in this market, is just an chaos and this robot substract all juice out of it. Only you have to very optimise to your broker. Dont get fooled with other overfit robot on this market with histoy fit with perfect curve, then fails in next 2,3 transaction.

Sergei Linskii
38097
Reply from developer Sergei Linskii 2026.04.02 03:13
Thanks.
I hope your broker (IC Markets) never lets you down...
I wish you good luck in trading and stable profits.
Yaser Taheri
138
Yaser Taheri 2025.12.29 05:02 
 

Hello everyone, I had previously experienced an issue where multiple positions with the same lot size were occasionally opened at the same time. Since I was required to use cent accounts, this behavior occurred more frequently under those conditions. I reported the issue to the EA developer, and together we tested the EA across several different accounts. It was eventually confirmed that the behavior was related to how the EA operated on cent accounts. After further analysis and extensive testing, the algorithm for cent accounts was updated and the issue has been fully resolved. The fix was released in GoldMax EA 5 – Version 3.55 (updated on December 28, 2025). I sincerely appreciate the developer’s professional support, responsiveness, and commitment to continuously improving the EA.

Sergei Linskii
38097
Reply from developer Sergei Linskii 2026.02.13 12:29
Thanks. I wish you good luck in trading and stable profit.
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