GoldMax EA 5

GoldMax EA - is one of the best Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 5 . The unique algorithm of the Expert Adviser analyzes the movement of the asset price, taking into account the factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines profitable entry and exit points, and uses advanced money management, lot multiplier, grid and subsidence reduction mechanism.

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The main advantage of GoldMax EA is that you can do trade 100% automatically on a VPS and/or you can also trade in semi-automated manual mode on your laptop 😎

WARNING:

After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive = User Manual + Set file for real accounts + Set file to optimization



Trading this EA in the real account 1 >>> CLICK HERE

CLICK HERE Trading this EA in the real account 2 >>>



GoldMax EA public channel >>> CLICK HERE

Recommendations:

Broker - RoboForex, Alpari, FxPro, Weltrade, ICMarkets and/or another, after successful optimization

and/or another, Account type – Pro/Raw/ECN/Cent (with hedging)

(with hedging) Timeframe - any, I'm use M15.

Symbol - XAUUSD (Gold) 2(3) digits and/or other, after successful optimization

Stops level - 0 (scalping allowed)

Min volume - 0.01

Step volume - 0.01

Max volume - from 100

Deposit - from 5 000.00 after successful optimization, I'm recommend from 10 000.00

Leverage - from 1:100 after successful optimization , I'm recommend from 1:500

, I'm recommend from 1:500 Trading mode - VPS (24/7)

Optimization and testing period - from 12-24 months

Recommended frequency for optimization - every 1-3 months

Advantages:

The Expert Advisor uses MT indicators, does not use external resources, is not dependent on fundamental analysis and/or news.

The Expert Advisor trades almost the same way both in the strategy tester and on demo and real accounts. You can trade any assets (currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices etc.). The Expert Advisor can be used for medium-long-term investments, as well as for overclocking the deposit. You can install an Expert Advisor for trading on a chart of any timeframe. Key parameters are available to change in the settings of the Expert Advisor, so that each trader can easily optimize and customize the adviser for his broker, account type and deposit.

NOTE:

The Expert Advisor has built-in Magic for all of its orders. If you use an advisor on different symbols of the same trading terminal, you must install an advisor with a different Magic for each symbol separately. Before purchasing an Expert Advisor, make sure you have the appropriate experience and computer to optimize and test the Expert Advisor.

WARNING:

+ All my Indicators and Expert Advisors are sold only through MQL5.

+ All my products that hackers are trying to sell through other sites and at a different price are counterfeit that will not work correctly and stably!!!



WARNING:

Do not believe in the fairy tale that some Expert Adviser will trade the same on any type of account and with any broker. This is a LIES, since each broker has different quote providers, quote accuracy 4(2) digits or 5(3) digits, order execution types, ping of MT with the server, еtс. Before installing the Expert Advisor on a real account, I'm recommend optimizing and testing the Expert Adviser on that particular broker, account type, symbol and deposit, on which the adviser will trade. If your broker does not support trading by Expert Advisors in the ORDER_FILLING_FOK mode (https://www.mql5.com/en/book/automation/experts/experts_execution_filling), then use the ORDER_FILLING_IOC mode or another one.

================================== To optimize the EA in MT5: 1. You need to check the history of quotes (100% real ticks) in MT5 of your broker for a real account, symbol and the maximum possible date on which the EA will trade. NOTE: In MT5 the quote history should be loaded automatically if - Max bars in chart: Unlimited. If the history of quotes (100% real ticks) is less than 2 years, then it is better not to use such a broker for optimization and trading with an EA. 2. Make a first test run in the strategy tester with the default settings on FILLING_FOK mode. If the EA trades in this mode, then you can run EA to Genetic or Complete optimization with Modeling: Every tick based on real ticks. If the EA no trades in this mode and in Journal writes - Unsupported filling mode / Error code = 4756, then use FILLING_IOC mode and run EA to Genetic or Complete optimization with Modeling: Every tick based on real ticks. ================================== MY ADDITIONAL PAID SERVICES:

- Expert Advisor optimization for period up to 2 years is 99 USDT TRC20 per one Symbol & one Real Account in the your Broker.

- Expert Advisor optimization for period up to 5 years is 199 USDT TRC20 per one Symbol & one Real Account in the your Broker.

- Expert Advisor optimization for period up to 10 years is 299 USDT TRC20 per one Symbol & one Real Account in the your Broker.



NOTE: Expert Advisor optimization is possible only if the History Quality of 100% real ticks for the optimization period selected above is available and after advance payment for optimization.

💥 Profit from trading with this Expert Advisor depends on what risks you are willing to take…!!!

💥 VPS for Expert Advisors trading

>>> (Ping = 1 ms) >>> https://www.myforexvps.com/billing/aff.php?aff=1824

>>> (Ping = 27 ms) >>> https://my.govpsfx.com/?ref=MzY0Mjg6OlJV;

💥 Brokers for Expert Advisors trading

>>> https://my28.roboforex.org/en/?a=kcgh;

>>> https://myreg.click/?Referral=73088;

>>> https://www.instaforex.com/en/?x=UGNJS

>>> https://fxpro-direct.com/ru/partner/VeBo28mZ





Version of the GoldMax EA for MetaTrader 4

I wish you all good luck in trading and stable profit!