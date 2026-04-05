Easy forex M1

Forex arrow indicator is an indispensable tool for successful scalping in the currency market. With it, traders can easily determine when it is worth opening a buy or sell position, and thus make a profit without wasting time analyzing charts.
The red and blue arrows of the indicator, a kind of traffic light, are visual tools that make it easy to determine the direction of the trend. The red arrow indicates the possibility of opening a short position, i.e. selling the currency pair, while the blue arrow indicates the possibility of opening a long position, i.e. buying the currency pair.
But not only the color of the arrow matters. The indicator also has other parameters that help the trader to more accurately determine when to enter and exit a position. For example, for each arrow, the indicator can show the price level, upon reaching which it is necessary to open a position. Other parameters can also be set, such as moving average, volatility, time intervals, etc. - all this helps the trader to make a more accurate forecast of the market movement.
It is worth noting that the Forex arrow indicator can be used in various market conditions - in a trend, sideways movement, high and low volatility, etc. It is important to remember that no indicator is 100% accurate and its results must always be confirmed by other indicators and market analysis.
The indicator is simple and easy to use, making it accessible even for beginners. It does not require deep knowledge and experience in the field of technical analysis, so anyone can start using it in their trading.
As a result, the Forex arrow indicator is a powerful tool that allows traders to easily and quickly identify entry points.

Benefits of the indicator:
  • works on all timeframes
  • designed for scalping
  • very easy to use
  • does not redraw arrows

Indicator settings:
  • Period_Indicator - indicator period for calculating entry points.
  • Price_Indicator - price for market analysis.
  • Relevance_Score - the size of the analyzed market wave.
  • ColorUp - color of buy signals.
  • ColorDown - color of sell signals.
  • arrowSize - the size of the arrows.
  • FirstBar - specify the indicator from which bar to start the market analysis.
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Indicators
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Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
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4.75 (8)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
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Indicators
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Experts
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Indicators
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