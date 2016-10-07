SuperTrend Alerts
- Indicators
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Libertas LLCLibertas LLC is a software company by enterprising math nerds. We make high quality and complex mathematical tools in a user-friendly and easy to use package for retail investors.
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 1 December 2021
- Activations: 20
SuperTrend Alerts adds alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests, SuperTrend is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. SuperTrend is extremely popular for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Place a call when the price closes above the SuperTrend line, and place a put when the price closes below the SuperTrend line. These crossovers are highlighted by non-repainting up/down arrows.
Alerts
Email, message and sound alerts can be turned on/off for the following events. Please note that email recipient and SMTP information should be specified in MT4/options before using email alerts.
- Price closed above SuperTrend line (call)
- Price closed below SuperTrend line (put)
Parameters
- # Bars used for calculation (Default=10): number of bars used to calculate SuperTrend
- Multiplier (Default=4.0): multiplication factor for calculating average true range in SuperTrend. Higher value = less signals, lower value = more signals but higher chance of false positive
- Alert when price crosses SuperTrend: True = alerts are allowed, false = all alerts are paused
- Turn on alerts message: message box alerts
- Turn on alerts sound: sound alerts
- Turn on alerts email: email alerts
SuperTrend Alerts is most effective during trendy (not choppy) market conditions, and so it pairs well with our Choppiness Index indicator.
Great work, only thing I would add would be push notifications, but that can be worked around.