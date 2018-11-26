Advanced Trend Scalper
- Indicators
-
Evgeny BelyaevBy subscribing to my MQL5 channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/trendscalper , you will learn a lot of useful information about Forex and cryptocurrency trading.
- Version: 2.405
- Activations: 5
The Advanced Trend Scalper indicator is designed to help both novices and professional traders.
The indicator analyses the market and gives you buy and sell signals. It does not use any other indicators, it works only with the market actions. The signal appears right after the candle close and it does not repaint. The efficient algorithm provides a high degree of reliability of such signals.
Advanced Trend Scalper for the MetaTrader 5 terminal : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/33341
Advantages of the indicator
- Generates minimum false signals.
- Suitable for beginners and experienced traders.
- Simple and easy indicator configuration.
- Works on all timeframes.
- Works on any financial instrument.
- The indicator does not repaint.
- Sending signals to email and mobile devices.
Recommended symbols
EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP.
Recommendations on usage
Buy signal: the indicator arrow is directed upwards.
Sell signal: the indicator arrow is directed downwards.
Parameters
- Period - the main parameter, responsible for the indicator calculation period.
- Alert - enable/disable Alert. If true - enabled, false - disabled.
- Email enable/disable sending e-mails. If true - enabled, false - disabled.
- Push enable/disable sending messages to the mobile terminal. If true - enabled, false - disabled.
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