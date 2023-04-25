We teach trading with this indicator for free in our channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/scalpm1period





Scalping arrow indicator M1 is an arrow signal indicator for scalping on the M1 timeframe. It draws the price reversal points on the chart for the trader and does not redraw them. The indicator shows the trader when is the best time to open a trade and in what direction. After the indicator has determined the price reversal point, it draws a red or blue arrow on the chart. These arrows indicate the likely future direction of the price. If the indicator draws a blue arrow on the chart, then the price will turn up now, and when the indicator draws a red arrow below the price, then the price turns down. If the trader knows where the price may go in the future, he will be able to open a deal in this direction. You can also open a pending trade a few points away from the arrow and trade for a breakout. There are a lot of trading options with this indicator. This forex indicator shows the best results on the M1 timeframe. This is the best time frame for scalping. You can open a lot of short trades during the day.





Benefits of the indicator:

created for scalping on the M1 timeframe

shows signals on all currency pairs

does not redraw its arrows

does not need additional configuration. Everything is already set up for trading.

very simple and understandable signals in the form of arrows on the chart





Recommendations for the Scalping arrow indicator M1:

install Metatrader4 on the terminal

choose any currency pair

timeframe select M1





Scalping arrow indicator M1 settings: