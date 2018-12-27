Hedge EA Trendline Trigger

Hedge EA is developed to capitalize the market regardless of the direction it is moving. It starts with user-defined lot size for example 0.1, and gradually increase to 0.2 and so on (according to multiplier and maximum level setting) if the market reverse. The EA has several modes of entry for fine-tuned timing for example Trendline Buy that activates the first position only after price crosses the line. More importantly, the EA is equipped with a recovery management system that gradually closes position if the market is ranging. The EA is also developed with built-in protection that blocks usage using the incorrect setting that will result in a loss. The EA displays the current setting and stats of the current trade. The trigger modes are: 1) TRENDLINE BUY, 2) TRENDLINE SELL, 3) PRICE INPUT BUY, 4) PRICE INPUT SELL, 5) AUTO BUY (24hours Non-stop) 6) AUTO SELL
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
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