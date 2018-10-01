TSO Loss Management Lite

TSO Loss Management Lite contains all the features of TSO Loss Management except from the Swings mechanism and the other mechanisms based on Swings.

  • Adapts to diverse market conditions and micromanages each trade opened so that the loses are covered as fast as possible but also with minimum risk.
  • It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies.
  • Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades.
  • No pending orders are placed.
  • Risk Management setting allows for any account size - a minimum of $1,000 is recommended.
  • Works on any currency pair.
  • Allows for a lot of customization (a default strategy is included for demonstration purposes).


Example

  1. A trade loses enough to activate the Loss Management system.
  2. The System starts opening multiple positions in the direction of the initial position on the levels of support and resistance.
  3. All positions are closed when their net loss is zero (0) or a requested profit target has been reached.

For detailed explanations all the features of this expert advisor check the Quick Start Guide.

If for any reason the EA is shut down unexpectedly it can be restarted as long as the Expert Properties have not been changed. Then it will continue normally, taking into account the previous orders it created. This feature has been added only to cover for unexpected circumstances. This expert advisor can result in open trades that can last from hours to weeks and it requires to be open throughout that period. It is possible to run from a PC if it can be constantly open and online but using a VPS is highly recommended.


Keep us updated to keep you updated

We intend to keep updating our products based on your input - give us your feedback in the comments section.


Inputs specific to the Loss Management system

Check the Quick Start Guide for detailed explanations.

  1. ENABLE Loss Management System.
  2. Distance to Activate Loss Management (pips).
  3. Distance Between Loss Management Orders (pips).
  4. ENABLE Dynamic Distances
    • Simple: the lot size is adjusted based on the equation 𝑋(𝑛)=𝑎∗𝑋(𝑛−1)^𝑏+𝑐.
    • Smart: orders will be opened at the lines of support / resistance.
    • Disable.
  5. Order after which Dynamic Distances Start [ONLY FOR EQUATION].
  6. 𝑎,𝑏,𝑐 [ONLY FOR EQUATION].
  7. Select no of Bars (Odd Number) [ONLY FOR SMART]: Sets the number of candles required to determine the lines of support / resistance.
  8. ENABLE Dynamic Lot Size: Lot size adjusted based on the equation 𝑋(𝑛)=𝑎∗𝑋(𝑛−1)^𝑏+𝑐.
  9. Number Of Orders Per Lot Size.
  10. 𝑎,𝑏,𝑐.
  11. Lot Size Stabilizer (lots) [0 = Disable]: lot size at which the lots will remain constant.
  12. ENABLE Averaging.
  13. Averaging Target Profit (pips): The net profit to be gained after all orders are closed through averaging.
  14. Custom Indicator Settings: Custom automated strategies can be added as entry signals through indicators. The losing orders are then managed through the Loss Managment system.
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Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
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Olivier Nomblot
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NEURON CORTEX  Institutional grade neural  NEW V4  Continuous learning that retains experience across regimes, multi-scale market reading, and confidence-aware sizing that expands only when the model is aligned. Fully Market-validated with a silent tester path and automatic gold awareness The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the15m backtest NDX . better in real (neurals are very hard to backtest )  EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most ne
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
Onyx MT4
Aliaksandr Chupryna
Experts
"Onyx MT4" is a specialized MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) when daily levels are broken. The strategy is based on automatically determining the previous day's high and low, for which Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders are placed. Each trade is accompanied by a stop loss, take profit, and a customizable trailing stop, which dynamically adjusts the protective level following the price. The Expert Advisor consists of three blocks with different stop loss, take pr
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Gold Breakout Promotion Ends Soon! The limited-time   Gold Breakout EA   offer ends   August 31, 2026 .   Sale price:   $499.99 Regular price: $799.99   Buy 1, Get 1 Free Choose compatible versions for   MT4 and MT5 . Only a few days remain—offer ends August 31! Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging accounts. The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages e
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TSO Currency Trend Aggregator
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A visually-simplified version of the RSI. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a well known momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements, developed by J. Welles Wilder. Color-coded bars are used to quickly read the RSI value and history. Features Find overbought and oversold situations at a glance. The indicator is non-repainting. The indicator can be easily used as part of an EA. (see below) Basic Strategy Look for shorts when the indicator is overbought. Look for
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This indicator combines double bottom and double top reversal chart patterns together with detection of divergences between the price chart and the MACD oscillator. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals Allows to use double top/bottom and MACD divergence signals combined or independently Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected Custom colors can be used The indicator is not repainting Can easily be used in an EA (see below) Inputs ENABLE Double Top - Bottom:
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TSO Thermostat Strategy is an indicator that can adapt to the current market conditions by switching from a trend-following mode to a short-term swing mode, thus providing the best possible entry/exit signals in any situation. It is based on the  Thermostat Trading Strategy  as presented in the book  Building Winning Trading Systems with TradeStation by G. Pruitt and J. R. Hill.   Strategy The Thermostat Strategy uses different entry and exit conditions based on the current situation of the mark
TSO Top Bottom Divergence MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
This indicator combines double bottom and double top reversal chart patterns together with RSI divergence detection. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals. Allows to use double top/bottom and RSI divergence signals combined or independently. Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected. Custom colors can be used. The indicator is not repainting. Can easily be used in an EA. (see below) Inputs ENABLE Double Top - Bottom: Enable the double top - bottom indicator.
TSO Fibonacci Chains MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
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Fibonacci retracement is a method of technical analysis for determining support and resistance levels. The TSO Fibonacci Chains Indicator is different from a simple Fibonacci Retracements indicator in that it provides the targets for each retracement level. In other words, there is an Extension Level (D) for every Retracement Level (C). In addition, if an Extension Level is reached, then a new Fibonacci setup is created automatically. These consecutive Fibonacci setups create a chain that reveal
TSO Signal Builder MT5
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Experts
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TSO Order Recovery MT5
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Experts
TSO Order Recovery is an expert advisor that provides a known and tested method of covering losses from open positions through hedging. It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades No pending orders are placed Any account size - a minimum of $1,000 is recommended Works on any currency pair Allows for a lot of customization (a default strategy is included for demo
TSO Loss Management Lite MT5
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Experts
TSO Loss Management Lite contains all the features of TSO Loss Management except from the Swings mechanism and the other mechanisms based on Swings. Adapts to diverse market conditions and micromanages each trade opened so that the loses are covered as fast as possible but also with minimum risk. It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies. Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades. No pending orders ar
TSO Loss Management MT5
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Experts
TSO Loss Management is an Expert Advisor that incorporates advanced mechanics to eliminate losses from losing trades. Adapts to diverse market conditions and micromanages each position to cover losses as fast as possible and with minimum risk It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades No pending orders placed Any account size - $1,000+ is recommended Allows for
TSO Total Negative Management MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
The TSO Total Negative Management EA contains an adaptive negative management system that can prevent losing trades and even account collapse in almost any market condition. Adapts to adverse market conditions and switches to the correct negative management strategy for any situation. TSO Signal Builder , TSO Order Recovery and TSO Loss Management are included and can be used in combination or individually. Apply negative management to any strategy (manual or automated). No pending orders placed
TSO Top Bottom Divergence MACD MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
This indicator combines double bottom and double top reversal chart patterns together with detection of divergences between the price chart and the MACD oscillator. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals Allows to use double top/bottom and MACD divergence signals combined or independently Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected Custom colors can be used The indicator is not repainting Can easily be used in an EA (see below) Inputs ENABLE Double Top - Bottom:
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