Neurone is a trend strategy based on neural network analysis.





Strategy Description

The strategy is based on the algorithm of a self-learning neural network. The idea of the algorithm was taken from a famous demonstration of artificial intelligence training in the game with 11 matches.

The trading day is divided into 6 trading intervals, which are associated with the H4 candles. Each candle withing a day is a neuron. The history data associated with the neuron are passed as input for the neurons. The algorithm is trained on history data. The training period is defined by the AnalysisDay variable and is specified in days. The training takes place once per day and at the first start of the EA. All neurons will have certain weights after the training. The EA opens a buy/sell order or avoids trading according to the neuron weight. Deals are opened and closed at the opening of an H4 candle.

The EA DOES NOT use martingale, averaging, grids and other strategies that increase the risk. The EA uses Stop loss and Take profit. No more than one order open at a time.

Recommended pairs: AUDNZD, EURCAD, CADCHF, NZDCHF, Gold.

It is possible to use a small leverage. Starting from 1:10.

Recommended balance starts from $1000 for a dollar account and $10 for a cent account.

It is highly recommended to use instruments with low spread for this strategy. If your trading results differ from the tester results, then you should change your broker or account type to decrease the spread.





Description