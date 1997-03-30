EtherFibe

This is an expert advisor for operations on the Ethereum / USD pair in 1H, with one operation at a time with SL and TP, following Fibonacci patterns.


Ether Fibe

Welcome! We are excited to present our Expert Advisor, an innovative tool designed to optimize your operations in the financial market. This system particularly focuses on two crucial areas:

The Power of Fibonacci

  • Fibonacci: Utilizes Fibonacci sequences to identify support and resistance levels, allowing for a more accurate analysis of market movements.

Advanced Calculations

  • Moving Averages: Integrates calculations based on moving averages to detect trends and ideal entry and exit points.
  • ATR (Average True Range): Assesses market volatility, adjusting operations according to current conditions.

Safe and Efficient Operations

Our goal is to provide a robust and reliable solution that allows you to seize market opportunities strategically and informedly.

We look forward to helping you achieve your financial goals with this powerful tool!

Recommendation:

  • Currency Pair: ETHUSD
  • Time Frame: Preferably H1
  • Suggested Settings:
UseFixedLotSize = false;
FixedLotSize = 0.01;
CapitalPercent = 30.0;  
EnableTrailingStop = false ;
TrailingStopPorcent = 0.5;


Important:

  • Always Test on a Demo Account: It is crucial for the client to test all settings on a demo account before trading on a real account. This will ensure that the adjustments are suitable for market conditions.



More from author
CapitalBtc
Igor Dorn
Experts
This is an expert advisor for BTCUSD pair operations in 15 minutes, with one operation at a time with SL and TP. If you're looking for a simple and effective solution to maximize your profits in the   cryptocurrency market ,   CapitalBtc   is the perfect choice! This expert advisor stands out for: Simplified Configuration:   With minimal settings,   CapitalBtc   is easy to use, even for beginners. Exclusive Operation:   It was designed to work exclusively on the   BTCUSD   pair, in the 15-min
GoldenGatesDAX
Igor Dorn
Experts
This is an expert advisor for trading on the   DAX   index in 15 minutes, with one trade at a time with   SL   and   TP . If you are looking for a simple and effective solution to maximize your profits in the index market,   GoldenGatesDAX   is the perfect choice! This expert advisor stands out for: Simplified Configuration   With few settings,   GoldenGatesDAX   is easy to use, even for beginners.   Exclusive Operation   It is designed to work exclusively on the   DAX   index (D40/GER40),
AurumCubePro
Igor Dorn
Experts
AurumCubePro   is an Expert Advisor (EA) for   MetaTrader 4   ( MT4 ) designed to simplify your trading strategy. Based on precise calculations between   moving averages   and the asset price, it automatically sets your Stop Loss and Take Profit, optimizing your trades and reducing risk. Key Features: Intelligent Calculations:   AurumCubePro   uses advanced algorithms to analyze the relationship between different   moving averages   and the current price, identifying ideal entry and exit points.
MonkeyGold
Igor Dorn
Experts
MonkeyGold   is an innovative tool designed to optimize your operations in the financial market. This system is particularly focused on two crucial areas: The Power of   Fibonacci   Fibonacci : Uses   Fibonacci   sequences to identify support and resistance levels, allowing for a more accurate analysis of market movements. Advanced Calculations   Moving Averages : Integrates calculations based on moving averages to detect trends and ideal entry and exit points. ATR ( Average True Range ): Evalua
Abraxis Indicator
Igor Dorn
Indicators
This is an indicator that seeks to show   support and resistance zones   in   channels   through   expansion . Abraxis Indicator Discover our innovative   Abraxis Indicator , a powerful tool designed for traders seeking to refine their   chart analysis   and maximize their trading opportunities. This indicator was developed to operate efficiently across different timeframes, allowing you to adjust your strategies according to your needs. Key Features Calculation of Lines Based on Previous Pil
Limiar Latus Indicator
Igor Dorn
Indicators
This is an indicator that seeks to show  consolidation zones . Discover the Power of Prediction with the   Limiar Latus Indicator ! An innovative indicator designed for traders seeking to identify and anticipate crucial turning points in sideways market movements. Key Features: Predicting Changes:   Utilizes advanced   algorithms   to detect sideways patterns, allowing you to anticipate significant movements before they happen. Clear Visual Analysis:   With intuitive rectangles representing con
Deep Scalping
Igor Dorn
Experts
Deep Scalping Expert Advisor The Intelligent Scalping Robot for EURUSD on 5-Minute Charts Product Description Deep Scalping is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for aggressive and precise scalping operations on the EURUSD pair on the M5 timeframe. Combining three proven technical indicators (EMA, RSI, and Bollinger Bands), it identifies high-probability entry opportunities, executing orders with speed and automated risk management. How Does It Work? Entry Strategy: EMA Crossover:   A f
Big Fishing
Igor Dorn
Experts
HOW DOES IT WORK? Whale-Inspired Strategy:   Mimics institutional traders by opening multiple positions to "ride" strong trends and maximize profit potential. Profit-Focused:   No fixed Stop-Loss! Risk is managed via   account percentage drawdown   (e.g., 20% max loss threshold). Dynamic Multiplier:   Gradually increases lot sizes (configurable) to amplify gains in volatile markets. Universal Compatibility:   Works on   all forex pairs, metals, indices, and cryptocurrencies   acros
