Forex GPT MA

This advisor independently creates a neural network and is trained during operation or when launched in the strategy tester; the network is created from the average price values (based on the Moving Average indicator).

See my profile for my other products.

The advisor does not use third-party libraries, does not connect anything, all calculations occur inside the advisor, with the ability to save neural network data and all its parameters when training, restarting or transferring to another terminal using files created during its operation!

1. Basic principle of operation.

2. Construction of a neural network.

3. Checking neural network options.

4. Block for opening and calculating virtual orders.

5. Filter for analyzing and selecting virtual orders.

6. Description of input parameters.


1. Basic operating principle.

This advisor uses and creates a neural network in its work using the average price values. For the average price we use the Moving Average indicator. On each new bar, the advisor builds a grid of cells based on past data, checking whether the cell contains an average price. To build a network, we use the x and y coordinate axis; when the average price is in a cell, it writes - 1 into it; if there is no price, then - 0. In this way, a variant of the network is formed, and this happens on each new bar, then the adviser checks it in its neural network Is there such a location option and if not, then it adds this option to the network and gives a signal to open virtual orders, and if it already exists, then the virtual order calculation block begins to open virtual orders and track price changes and records either profit or loss for each option which is on the net. Thus, the advisor virtually calculates each option and accumulates the history of transactions for each option of the neural network.

Next, virtual orders are filtered by 3 filters and, when the criteria are reached and signals from the network are available, they are placed into trading. When this option is enabled, the advisor can save all work data to files for learning from history or for transferring to another terminal.


2. Construction of a neural network.

To understand how the advisor builds its neural network, let’s look at picture No. 1 https://c.mql5.com/31/1112/forex-gpt-ma-screen-2118.jpg :

So we see a price chart with the Moving Average indicator with the value period=2 and a lined grid (red lines) of network cells. Along the X axis we take bars, which can be used in steps or each bar, in the figure step=4 is used. Along the Y axis we take values from the opening price of the current bar, build a grid upward by adding delta, and downward by subtracting delta.

It turns out like this: the advisor looks at the current bar and if there are values of the Moving Average indicator in the cell, then the advisor writes 1 to this cell, if there is no value of the Moving Average indicator there, then writes 0.

The construction of the network proceeds from the upper left cell from left to right down row by line, when the advisor option Filesave=true is enabled, the data of the neural network is written to the file row by row, each line in the file is a version of the network rectified into one line in the order of its construction - the upper left cell from left to right down picture No. 2 https://c.mql5.com/31/1112/forex-gpt-ma-screen-3578.png .

In this figure, the contents of the *_neural.csv file stores variants of the neural network; each line is 1 variant of the neural network with values 0 and 1.

In this case, this is the formation of a network x=4 y=11 and delta=70, to see visually you need to break the 1st line by x=4 y=11 – picture No. 3: https://c.mql5.com/31/ 1112/forex-gpt-ma-screen-6086.png

The same can be seen in the enabled information panel mode Enable panel=true

This example clearly shows how a network is formed from x=4 y=11 and step=1 – picture No. 4: https://c.mql5.com/31/1112/forex-gpt-ma-screen-1840.png

Bars are formed like this from right to left 0,1,2,3 and on the network the right column in the middle costs 1, then the second column in the middle also costs 1 and in the 3rd column 1 costs higher than the 1 that were before, because the price there is higher than them and in the left column 1 is even lower than those units since the price there was lower than those values.

This is how a neural network is formed, which is stored as an array of data in the advisor’s memory and, with the Filesave=true option enabled, is uploaded every Monday to the MQL4/files/ files when trading and when testing in tester/files/.


3. Checking neural network options.

After 1 variant of the neural network has been formed, the advisor monitors the new network variant on each new bar, if it differs from what already exists, the advisor adds it to its database while opening virtual orders in both directions, thus the advisor tracks both sell and buy for each network option, and then, when analyzing which sell or buy option will have a good rating, he will trade. At each bar, the advisor checks, as if building a network, and looks at how the indicator is located there and, in accordance with this, makes a decision; if there is no such option, then it adds, if there is, it opens virtual orders. This continues while the advisor is working.


4. Block for opening and calculating virtual orders.

The advisor implements a mechanism for opening and analyzing already open virtual orders. Using arrays of variables, the advisor tracks signals from the neural network block and, upon receipt, begins to monitor how the price changes with each bar, using the values of the 1st bar open, high, low, close. Taking into account the direction of trade, the block calculates the profit of each order and calculates each network option. The calculations use the values of maximum profit and minimum for drawdown, profit factor, profit and loss, and the number of orders for each network option. Thus, if there are 20 options in the neural network, then in the block of virtual orders there will be 20 options for the variables SL, TP, PF, DD, ordercount for sell and the same values for buy. All these values are stored in the EA’s memory as an array of data; when the Filesave=true option is enabled, the EA uploads these values to the following files: MQL4/files/ when trading and when testing in tester/files/:

*_buy_d1_v1.csv, *_buy_d1_v2.csv and their copies just in case.

*_sell_d1_v1.csv, *_ sell _d1_v2.csv and their copies just in case.

Each line is the values of SL, TP, PF, DD, ordercount for one network option. (see picture picture No. 5: https://c.mql5.com/31/1112/forex-gpt-ma-screen-3958.png )

*_data.csv – information about the upload date, the number of network options and how much profit by filters is written here, the overall balance. Using this file, we are guided from what date to what date the adviser has accumulated history for restarting or when transferring after training on history.


5. Filter for analyzing and selecting virtual orders.

All network options are considered virtual orders. Despite the fact that each network option keeps statistics on two directions of trade at once, both buy and sell. All values can be good and bad, unprofitable and positive; to find the best options, a filter is made that selects the best from all values according to a certain criterion. 3 types of filtering are implemented:

The following calculations are used for filters:

Filtr1 - By maximum profit.

Filtr2 - By maximum profit*profit factor.

Filtr3 - By maximum profit*profit factor*number of orders.

Each filter can be turned on and off; when the filters are turned on, it is possible to open 3 orders at once.


6. Input parameters

Magicnumber - number to identify your orders;

Lot - Lot size;

On/off MM - enable or disable money management;

Risk % - Percentage of the deposit for MM;

Enable Panel - Enable the information panel;

panel fon Color - Background color of the information panel;

panel text Color - Information panel text color;

breakeven on/off - enable breakeven;

breakeven distance - distance to switch on for transferring SL to +;

breakeven pips - how many points to set SL to +;

ON or OFF Trailing - enable trailing stop;

MinProfit for Trailing - distance for enabling the transfer of SL to +;

TrailingStop - how many points to set SL to +;

TrailingStep - how many points to move SL to +;

Filesave - When enabled, the advisor will save all parameters to files in *.scv format - when testing, in the terminal folder tester/files/folder with advisor parameters/filename*.scv. When trading in the MQL4 terminal folder/Files/ folder with advisor parameters/filename*.scv

Filename - file names for saving information: Filename_buy.csv, Filename_buy_copy.scv, Filename_sell.csv, Filename_sell_copy.scv, Filename_data.csv, Filename_data_copy.scv, Filename _neural .csv, Filename _neural _copy.scv;

PF - minimum profit factor value for filtering virtual orders;

MA - period of the Moving Average indicator for determining the neural network;

SL* - Stop Loss value - 16 calculation options;

TP* - Take Profit value - 16 calculation options;

k_sl_tp - coefficient for multiplying SL TP values;

delta - range of price values in points to form a network along the Y axis;

step - step in bars to form a network along the X axis;

Input net_x - number of cells along the X axis;

Input net_y - number of cells along the Y axis;

profittestmax - minimum profit for virtual orders to start opening real orders;

dd_max - maximum drawdown for virtual orders, more than which will not be filtered for selection for real trading;

NumberOfTry - number of attempts to open and modify orders;

Slippage - slippage;


Result:

After the virtual orders have been filtered, there is another option: profittestmax, where the profit is indicated in the deposit currency, for example it costs 50, which means real trading will begin only when the profit of virtual orders for the network options exceeds these values.

It turns out that the advisor seems to be optimizing the parameters himself, calculating all the SL TP options and selecting the best options from them and then toruget based on them.

When the Filesave=true option is enabled, files are written once a week - on Monday morning.

If you ask why the network consists only of a maximum of x=4 and y=13, then the answer is: the larger the size of the network, the more options it has that will be less repeated in history and therefore there will be little statistics on them, this also increases resources and time computer operation for searching and training the network, and there is another important parameter: the possibility of storing variables is also not unlimited and is limited by the capabilities of the MQL4 programming language. With huge amounts of testing and optimization, the maximum parameters were left exactly x=4 and y=13.


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4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Neural Cortex
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURON CORTEX  Institutional grade neural  NEW V4  Continuous learning that retains experience across regimes, multi-scale market reading, and confidence-aware sizing that expands only when the model is aligned. Fully Market-validated with a silent tester path and automatic gold awareness The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the15m backtest NDX . better in real (neurals are very hard to backtest )  EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most ne
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
Onyx MT4
Aliaksandr Chupryna
Experts
"Onyx MT4" is a specialized MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) when daily levels are broken. The strategy is based on automatically determining the previous day's high and low, for which Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders are placed. Each trade is accompanied by a stop loss, take profit, and a customizable trailing stop, which dynamically adjusts the protective level following the price. The Expert Advisor consists of three blocks with different stop loss, take pr
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Gold Breakout Promotion Ends Soon! The limited-time   Gold Breakout EA   offer ends   August 31, 2026 .   Sale price:   $499.99 Regular price: $799.99   Buy 1, Get 1 Free Choose compatible versions for   MT4 and MT5 . Only a few days remain—offer ends August 31! Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging accounts. The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages e
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Divo MT4
Anton Kondratev
5 (2)
Experts
DIVO EA is a Multi-Currency , Flexible , Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Tool for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 590 $ Next Price 1475 $ Settings FAQ Optimization About Settings Real Monitoring How to install Not  Grid , Not  Martingale , Not   AI   , Not   Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart  GBPUSD M15   (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)  After Buying EA, be sure to Write to ME in Private Messages, I will add you to a Private Group , sen
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gold Zilla AI MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
Experts
Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Forex GPT Full
Evgeniy Kuzevanov
5 (1)
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Этот советник расширенная версия Forex GPT MA  который самостоятельно создает сразу 4 нейронных сети и обучается во время работы или при запуске в тестере стратегий, сеть  создается из значений средней цены (на основе индикатора Moving Average). Другие мои продукты смотрите тут . Советник не использует сторонних библиотек, ни чего не подключает, все расчеты происходят внутри советника, с возможностью сохранения данных нейронной сети и всех его параметров при обучении, перезапуске или переносе на
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