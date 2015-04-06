ArazMomentum

The price will increase by $ 1 per day or reach a maximum of $ 300
This is not a marketing technique, it is just an incentive for you to value your time more
There is an important but very simple rule

To succeed in any market, this condition must be met

           ✔️ Minimum Winrate = 1 / (1 + Reward:Risk)

So how can we use this condition?

The first step is to choose the ratio of profit to loss
  • I like the value 1

How to determine the amount of stop loss and take profit?

I will teach you a simple way

Choose a period of time, for example 1 year(note that the longer the period, the better the result). Find small peaks and valleys, write down their amount and get the average at the end of it.( zigzag and atr can help well)

📌 Very important point

  • If the amount obtained is small, that market will not benefit you ⛔

What is the right amount?


📌 I will tell you an important point

The value obtained must be at least 10 times the spread.

Congratulations, you have done 50% of the work

What is the next step?  Success rate


I say my method, but you can create your own method with a little time
I use the momentum indicator, you know that this indicator can determine the direction and strength of the trend, then I filter it using several indicators and technical analysis.

That's all 💣


It was simple right?

If you do not have enough time or information to do the job, I have done it for you and you can easily use this expert

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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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Advisor AW Double Grids MT4 - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How the advisor trades: AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading with
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