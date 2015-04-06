ArazMomentum

The price will increase by $ 1 per day or reach a maximum of $ 300 This is not a marketing technique, it is just an incentive for you to value your time more

✔️

Minimum Winrate = 1 / (1 + Reward:Risk)

I like the value 1

So how can we use this condition?The first step is to choose the ratio of profit to loss

How to determine the amount of stop loss and take profit?



I will teach you a simple way



Choose a period of time, for example 1 year (note that the longer the period, the better the result). Find small peaks and valleys, write down their amount and get the average at the end of it.( zigzag and atr can help well)



📌 Very important point



If the amount obtained is small, that market will not benefit you ⛔



What is the right amount?



📌 I will tell you an important point



The value obtained must be at least 10 times the spread.



Congratulations, you have done 50% of the work



What is the next step? Success rate



I say my method, but you can create your own method with a little time

I use the momentum indicator, you know that this indicator can determine the direction and strength of the trend, then I filter it using several indicators and technical analysis.



That's all 💣





It was simple right?



If you do not have enough time or information to do the job, I have done it for you and you can easily use this expert