Dark Algo

Dark Algo is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd.

This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs. 

The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm that allows it to identify and follow market trends.
This advanced algorithm takes into account a wide range of market data and historical information to make its predictions.
It is designed to adapt as the market changes, making it one of the most advanced trading tools available in my collection.

To have good result, I recommended to study the user manual and create your settings.

All the settings are external, so that everyone can set the robot as they wish. 

Recommendations

  • The Recommended Timeframe depends on your settings, but by default I use H1
  • The Expert can go on EURUSD and GBPUSD, but also in others with the appropriate settings.
  • An Ecn broker is always recommended
  • A low latency vps is always recommended.
  • The minimum Leverage is 1:20 and the minimum deposit 1000 usd
  • FTMO compatible
  • Understand how the EA works by reading the  instructions and Set files


Parameters


Dark Algo Settings

  • Allow Buy: Whether the EA is allowed to open buy trades.
  • Allow Sell: Whether the EA is allowed to open sell trades.
  • Max Number of Orders: The maximum number of orders that the EA is allowed to have open at one time.
  • Max one Trade any Bar: Whether the EA is allowed to open only one trade per bar.
  • Fifo Closing: Whether the EA will use the First In First Out mode for closing trades.
  • Allow Buy and Sell at Same Time: Whether the EA is allowed to open both buy and sell trades at the same time.
  • Magic Number: ID number of the orders.
  • Max Spread: maximum spread to trade.
  • Max Average Spread: The maximum average spread that the EA will accept before not opening a trade.

Money Management Settings

  • Lots: number of lots if the money management option is disabled.
  • Money Management: if true enables the money management option. 
  • Risk Percent: if the money management option is enabled, it indicates the risk percentage.

Indicators Settings

  • Stochastic Timeframe: The time frame used for the Stochastic indicator
  • Stochastic Slow K: The parameter that sets the number of bars used for the slow %K line in the Stochastic indicator
  • Stochastic Slow D: The parameter that sets the number of bars used for the slow %D line in the Stochastic indicator
  • Stochastic Slowing: The parameter that sets the number of bars used to slow down the %K line in the Stochastic indicator
  • Stochastic MA Mode: The moving average method used for the Stochastic indicator
  • Stochastic Price: The price used for calculation of the Stochastic indicator
  • Atr Timeframe: The timeframe for the Average True Range (ATR) indicator.
  • Main Atr Periods: The number of periods for the main ATR calculation.
  • Entry Timing: Whether the EA uses an algorithm to determine the best time to open trades.

      Klaus Riegel
      23
      Klaus Riegel 2025.11.11 11:35 
       

      Very robust and profitable EA. I managed to double my investment in a year. The EA is also very customizable and the provided PDF explains every value used by the Dark Algo.

      Billy Gunawan Sumardi
      278
      Billy Gunawan Sumardi 2025.07.31 13:08 
       

      Actually, I’ve had a really good experience with this EA over the past 3 months until now.

      Using Dark Algo has given me very satisfying results, the algorithm behind it is impressive in how it handles each entry.

      I truly believe the developer has put great effort into ensuring highly accurate entries.

      So if Dark Algo hasn’t opened a position yet, just be patient, it's simply waiting for the right moment to enter the market.

      Plus, the support from the developer is very responsive and helpful.

      In fact, I’m finally able to be profitable and I’ve even published some signals showing my performance here on MQL5.

      Feel free to check my profile and my high-quality signals.

      Regards,

      Billy

      Marcin Krzysztof Bittner
      152
      Marcin Krzysztof Bittner 2025.04.04 04:48 
       

      I've been using this EA for a few months but I have launched it on a live 5K EUR account this month. Perfect timing for Trumps trade war. I'm shocked how well DARK ALGO worked on the first day tariffs (3.04.25) where EUR/USD shot from 1.08 to 1.11 in a freaking day! My setup was money management risk 12 (quite high I know, have backup funds on sidelines in case). It opened 5 sell trades 0.06 0.12 0.18 0.24 0.30 each at precisely full hour and ended up in more that 170EUR in profit. That's 3.7% in a single day at 7.38% DD. I will keep looking at it and keep a close eye on it's performance. Great job so far - if it can handle 3000 points violatility in a single day, I have high confidence in it. I'd love to launch Dark Gold EA on a test account and see if it's as impressive. Thanks!

