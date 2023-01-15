Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$

Dark Algo is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd.

This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.

The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm that allows it to identify and follow market trends.

This advanced algorithm takes into account a wide range of market data and historical information to make its predictions.

It is designed to adapt as the market changes, making it one of the most advanced trading tools available in my collection.

To have good result, I recommended to study the user manual and create your settings. All the settings are external, so that everyone can set the robot as they wish.

Recommendations

The Recommended Timeframe depends on your settings, but by default I use H1

FTMO compatible

Parameters



Dark Algo Settings Allow Buy: Whether the EA is allowed to open buy trades.

Allow Sell: Whether the EA is allowed to open sell trades.

Max Number of Orders: The maximum number of orders that the EA is allowed to have open at one time.

Max one Trade any Bar: Whether the EA is allowed to open only one trade per bar.

Fifo Closing: Whether the EA will use the First In First Out mode for closing trades.

Allow Buy and Sell at Same Time: Whether the EA is allowed to open both buy and sell trades at the same time.

Magic Number: ID number of the orders.

Max Spread: maximum spread to trade.

Max Average Spread: The maximum average spread that the EA will accept before not opening a trade. Money Management Settings Lots: number of lots if the money management option is disabled.

Money Management: if true enables the money management option.

Risk Percent: if the money management option is enabled, it indicates the risk percentage. Indicators Settings Stochastic Timeframe: The time frame used for the Stochastic indicator

Stochastic Slow K: The parameter that sets the number of bars used for the slow %K line in the Stochastic indicator

Stochastic Slow D: The parameter that sets the number of bars used for the slow %D line in the Stochastic indicator

Stochastic Slowing: The parameter that sets the number of bars used to slow down the %K line in the Stochastic indicator

Stochastic MA Mode: The moving average method used for the Stochastic indicator

Stochastic Price: The price used for calculation of the Stochastic indicator

Atr Timeframe: The timeframe for the Average True Range (ATR) indicator.

Main Atr Periods: The number of periods for the main ATR calculation.

Entry Timing: Whether the EA uses an algorithm to determine the best time to open trades.

For other questions or support for this EA, you can contact me.