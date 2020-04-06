Golden Wings

EA Golden Wings is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2015-2021 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, scalp or hedge.

Feature:

 + Fully automated trading 24/5 with time filter.
 + No need in a large initial deposit.
 + Always uses Stop Loss to protect capital.
 + Position trailing stop is used.

Recommend:

 + Only use EA with GOLD, XAUUSD.
 + Time frame: M5. Use VPS low latency.
 + The price of Gold only has 2 decimal places, for example 1900.12.
 + Use ECN account types with low spreads. Min Balance: 200 USD.


