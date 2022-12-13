BarEndTime by MMD MT5

The Time End bar by MMD is a simple indicator that shows the number of seconds remaining in the three selected intervals.
According to the MMD methodology, the moment when a directional price movement occurs is important. This indicator allows you to use this relationship more effectively in Forex and Futures trading.

Functionality description:

Time Frame 1 Period - defining the first time interval
Time Frame 1 Color - specifying the color for the first time interval
Time Frame 1 Period - defines the second time interval
Time Frame 1 Color - specifying the color for the second time interval
Time Frame 1 Period - defines the third time interval
Time Frame 1 Color - specifying the color for the third time interval

Location of displayed data on the chart:

X coordinates - the number of points from the left side of the graph
Y coordinates - the number of points from the top of the graph
Font size - font size
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Ottaviano De Cicco
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Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Diamond by MMD Diamond by MMD is an advanced indicator that identifies places that are important for price behavior. This indicator - on any timeframe - detects and marks price reaction zones on the chart. Diamonds - one of the elements of the knowledge pyramid in the MMD methodology - are candles that meet very strict conditions. There are two main types of diamonds: - standard diamond, - reversed dementia. Both of these models are automatically identified and marked on the chart. The indicat
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Time Line by MMD is a simple indicator that supports historical data analysis and trading on statistical models that follow the MMD methodology. Start Time - specifying the time when we start analyzing and playing the MMD statistical model Time Duration in minutes - duration of the model and its highest effectiveness (after the end of the line, the price returns - statistically - to the set level) Lookback days - the number of days back, subjected to historical analysis Base Time Frame - the b
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Mariusz Maciej Drozdowski
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Hidden Gap by MMD Hidden Gap by MMD is a unique indicator that detects hidden gaps between three consecutive candles. This observation isn't my own, but in the MMD methodology, it has its application alongside other original indicators. You can apply this indicator to the chart multiple times and set the interval from which you want to see the hidden gaps. You can show or hide these gaps as needed. For example, you can view the chart at an M5 interval and see hidden gaps from an M15 chart, etc.
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