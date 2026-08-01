Pivot Points Classic Fibonacci Camarilla

Pivot points are support and resistance levels a large part of the market watches every session, and they are the same calculation on every chart. This Pivot Points tool builds them for you from the previous closed candle and draws them for you, with the central pivot, resistance and support each labelled and measured against current price.

Three calculation methods

Classic floor pivots: the standard central pivot, R1 to R3 and S1 to S3.

floor pivots: the standard central pivot, R1 to R3 and S1 to S3. Fibonacci : the pivot with resistance and support projected at the 0.382, 0.618 and 1.000 ratios of the prior range.

: the pivot with resistance and support projected at the 0.382, 0.618 and 1.000 ratios of the prior range. Camarilla: the close-based levels, including the R3/S3 reversal and R4/S4 breakout levels.

Daily, weekly or monthly

Pick the period the pivots are built from. Daily for the session, weekly and monthly for the higher-timeframe levels that hold across the week or month. One period at a time keeps the chart readable.

Read every level at a glance

Each level is a labelled line showing its price, and a compact forge panel lists the central pivot, every resistance and support, and how far price sits from each in pips. The central pivot is highlighted so you always know the line in the middle.

Straight from your broker's candles

Levels are computed from your broker's own previous day, week or month candle, so they match the bars you already see. Because the source candle is closed, the levels are fixed for the whole period. No repaint.

What it does not do

It does not place trades, fire signals, or predict direction. It marks the levels and measures distance. The call stays yours.

Works on any symbol and any timeframe. Switch method or period, choose how many levels to show, recolour any group, and drag the panel where you like or lock it in place. Free to use. If pivots are already part of how you read a session, a review helps other traders find this.