ChartPan

Hey Trader!

Boring with the Meta chart? Do you want to move it as you do in Profit?

Your problems are over! Now available Chart Panoramic or ChartPan for closer friends, a utility that allows you to move the chart to better visualize the most relevant points for your trade.

Recommend you to add a keyboard shortcut for quick access (Ctrl + Q - for example), because you will need to run ChartPan after symbol changing to "release" the chart again.

To add a hotkey: after downloading the ChartPan from the Market, find it in the Navigator, right-click and select Set Hotkey, find ChartPan in the list, choose your preferred combination and enjoy many trades with him.



Recommended products
Renko Chart
Marcin Konieczny
3.56 (9)
Indicators
This indicator allows to display Renko charts in the indicator window. Renko charts show only price movements that are bigger than the specified box size. It helps to eliminate noise and allows to focus on main trends. Time is not a factor here. Only price movements are taken into account. That's why Renko chart is not synchronized with the main chart it is attached to. Indicator works in two modes: CLOSE - only close prices are taken into account while building the chart HIGH_LOW - only high/l
FREE
Quick Trade Manager
Boris Sedov
5 (5)
Utilities
Quick Trade Manager (QTM) is a powerful tool for fast and intuitive trading directly on the MT5 chart, fully supporting custom (synthetic) symbols. QTM expands quick trading capabilities directly on the chart, making one-click trading even more convenient. Automatic position sizing based on a specified risk percentage per trade is available. All custom (synthetic) symbols are fully supported. For example, QTM can be used for trading on a seconds chart, as well as on Renko charts or any other cus
FREE
Handy Renko Chart
Handy Ban
Utilities
This indicator creates a Renko-based custom symbol in MetaTrader 5. Renko charts are built using price movement only, not time, making them useful for analyzing trends and filtering noise. Features Customizable brick size in points. Option to calculate brick size using ATR (adaptive). Ability to show or hide wicks. Creates and updates a custom Renko chart symbol. Automatically opens the chart window (optional). Maintains a limited bar history for performance. Inputs BrickSizePoints – brick size
FREE
GDS Renko Pip ST Chart
Andrey Goida
Indicators
GDS Renko Pip ST Chart - Pip-Based Renko Chart Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Pip ST Chart is a pip-based Renko chart indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders build and study cleaner Renko price movement using a practical fixed pip or point-based brick structure. This tool is designed as a Renko chart foundation for manual analysis. It does not predict the market, does not generate buy or sell signals and does not decide whether a trade should be opened. What Pip ST Chart Does Renko ch
FREE
Cybertrade Bollinger Bands
Emanuel Andriato
Indicators
Cybertrade Double Bollinger Bands - MT5  The Bollinger Bands indicator shows the levels of different highs and lows that a security price has reached in a given duration and also their relative strength, where the highs are close to the upper line and the lows are close to the lower line. Our differential is to present this indicator in a double form, with the availability of its values ​​to simplify automation. It works on periods longer than the period visible on the chart. All values ​​are
FREE
Renko Maker
Aleksandr Slavskii
5 (1)
Utilities
Это DEMO версия Renko Maker PRO  к сожалению правила маркета не позволили указать это в названии. Почему то проверка маркета запрещает в названии слово DEMO. Демо версия строит ренко бары только на основе EURUSD из 1000 последних минутных баров. Revolution Renko Maker PRO — Инновационный Конструктор Ренко Графиков для MetaTrader 5   Создавайте идеальные ренко-бары с сохранением тиковых данных и реальных объемов — теперь с полной поддержкой индикаторов, советников и тестера стратегий!  
FREE
GDS Renko Pip ST
Andrey Goida
Indicators
GDS Renko Pip ST - Fixed Brick Renko Chart Tool for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Pip ST is a Renko chart tool for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders who want to build and study fixed brick Renko movement using a practical pip or point-based setup. The purpose of this tool is simple: create a cleaner Renko structure so the trader can observe direction, brick runs, pullbacks, support and resistance behavior without normal candle noise. This is not a signal indicator and it does not predict the market. It
FREE
Essential Renko
Adrian Hodianto
Utilities
This utility EA will display simple renko, hence the name essential renko. The renko will be shown in a new tab and using custom symbol. Please do note (especially for those who new to Renko), that Renko does not follow timeline as it will follow price movement. That's why it has a lot of potential where you can attach any EA that you want and use any custom indicator in this new custom symbol for renko. Always use M1 timeframe. Most of the time you don't need to change anything. But if you d
FREE
BoletaMiniPanel
PATRICK ANTONIO MORELO A.
5 (4)
Utilities
Simple panel with  Stop loss (Loss), Stop gain (Gain) , Trailing stop (TS) and Breakeven (BE-P). Lot is the number of contracts to be traded. Gain is the number, in points, that the stop gain will be positioned. If you don't want to put stop gain, just put 0 (zero) in place and when you open the order it won't have this stop. Loss is the number, in points, that the stop loss will be placed. If you don't want to put stop loss, just put 0 (zero) in place and when you open the order it won't ha
FREE
TradePanelAssistant
Jonald Pagatpat Baydal
Utilities
# Trade Assistant Manager Stop calculating lot sizes by hand. Trade Assistant Manager is an on-chart panel that turns your risk settings and chart lines into a precise, ready-to-fire order — automatically. ## Key Features **Automatic Lot Sizing** Set your risk as a percentage of account balance or a fixed dollar amount. The panel reads the distance between your Entry and Stop Loss lines and instantly calculates the exact lot size for that risk — accounting for your broker's commission per lo
FREE
GDS Renko Adaptive
Andrey Goida
Indicators
GDS Renko Adaptive - Adaptive Renko Chart Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Adaptive is a free adaptive Renko chart indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders observe price movement through a more flexible Renko structure instead of relying only on one fixed brick-size view. The purpose of this tool is to support manual Renko analysis by making structure, movement rhythm and changing market conditions easier to observe. It does not predict the market and does not generate buy or sell signal
FREE
LT Agression Indicator
Thiago Duarte
5 (3)
Indicators
This is a buyer and seller aggression indicator that analyzes the shape of each candle and project this data in a histogram form. There are 4 histograms in one. On the front we have two: Upper - Buyer force. Lower - Seller force. At the background we also have two histogram, both with same color. They measure the combined strenght of buyers and sellers. This histograms can be turned off in Input Parameters. It is also possible to have the real or tick volume to help on this force measurement. IN
FREE
CandleStick Factory for MT5
Mounir Cheikh
Utilities
The CandleStick Factory is a tool that allow you to perform a market scan and search any candlestick pattern that you already created. The lite version  can be downloaded here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75568 You can perform a quick search in the current chart (500 bars will be scanned), or save your custom candlestick patterns, and search in different Symbols/Timeframes that you can select in the settings tab, the scan can be scheduled every 1, 5 or 10 minutes by updating the Ref
FREE
Drawdown Shield
Sheng Biao Xi
Utilities
Drawdown Shield — Free Prop Firm Drawdown Protector & Risk Manager for MT5 Free Prop Firm Drawdown Protector | FTMO Compliant | No DLL Required | NFP Safe Failed a prop firm challenge because of a drawdown breach? You're not alone. Over 70% of traders fail due to risk management — not strategy.   Drawdown Shield   gives you the essential Drawdown Protector to pass your FTMO challenge, completely free. Brought to you by the PropGuard Pro team. What You Get in This FREE Version Feature Stat
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
4 (2)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
VWAP Wave
Rizwan Akram
Indicators
VWAP WAVE [Riz] - MT5 Indicator               Advanced VWAP Divergence Detection System VWAP Wave is a professional-grade Volume Weighted Average Price indicator with built-in divergence detection system. It identifies high-probability reversal and continuation signals by analyzing price-VWAP relationships across multiple timeframes.
FREE
VWAP Edge Pro
Krzysztof Karleszko
4.5 (2)
Indicators
VWAP Edge Pro is a Volume Weighted Average Price indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines session VWAP, rolling VWAPs, standard deviation bands, daily volume profile, and a live signal reading panel in a single indicator. VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) calculates the average price of an instrument weighted by volume. It resets at the start of each session and is used by many intraday traders as a reference for fair value. Price above VWAP suggests buyers are in control. Price below VWAP s
FREE
GDS Renko Matrix
Andrey Goida
Indicators
GDS Renko Matrix - Free Multi-Scale Renko Overview Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Matrix is a free multi-scale Renko overview indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders monitor Renko structure, direction and chart context in a compact matrix-style view. The purpose of this tool is to provide a faster visual overview of Renko behavior without turning the chart into a signal system. It does not predict the market and does not generate buy or sell signals. What Renko Matrix Shows Renko char
FREE
GDS Renko Anatomy
Andrey Goida
Indicators
GDS Renko Anatomy Free Renko Structure and Movement Anatomy Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Anatomy is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator for traders who use Renko charts and want a clearer way to understand how brick-based movement is built. The indicator helps visualize Renko movement anatomy: structure, legs, pullbacks, pauses, continuation areas and weakening movement phases. It does not give buy or sell signals. It does not predict price movement. It is a visual context tool for manual Renk
FREE
Ultimate Retest
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (6)
Indicators
Introduction The "Ultimate Retest" Indicator stands as the pinnacle of technical analysis made specially for support/resistance or supply/demand traders. By utilizing advanced mathematical computations, this indicator can swiftly and accurately identify the most powerful support and resistance levels where the big players are putting their huge orders and give traders a chance to enter the on the level retest with impeccable timing, thereby enhancing their decision-making and trading outcomes.
FREE
GDS Renko Ghost
Andrey Goida
Indicators
GDS Renko Ghost Free Renko Market Memory Visualization Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Ghost is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator for traders who use Renko charts and want to study how similar Renko structures behaved in the past. The indicator visualizes historical Renko memory: similar past structures, continuation paths, consensus behavior and uncertainty zones. It does not give buy or sell signals. It does not predict price movement. It is a visual research and context tool for manual Renko
FREE
GDS Renko Structure
Andrey Goida
Indicators
GDS Renko Structure Free Renko Structure Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Structure is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator for traders who use Renko charts and want a clearer way to read market structure, movement phases and brick-based behavior. The indicator helps visualize how Renko structure is forming on the chart: movement legs, pauses, continuation areas, pullback behavior and structural shifts. It does not give buy or sell signals. It does not predict price movement. It is a visual context
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
4.5 (2)
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
RSI Divergence F
Andrey Dik
5 (3)
Indicators
A professional tool for trading - the divergence indicator between the RSI and the price, which allows you to receive a signal about a trend reversal in a timely manner or catch price pullback movements (depending on the settings). The indicator settings allow you to adjust the strength of the divergence due to the angle of the RSI peaks and the percentage change in price, which makes it possible to fine-tune the signal strength. The indicator code is optimized and is tested very quickly as par
FREE
Virtual Trend Assistant
Gennady Sergienko
Indicators
The indicator is an analytical tool incorporating 37 different variations of moving averages developed by authors such as Patrick Mulloy, Mark Jurik, Chris Satchwell, Alan Hull, and others. It provides the capability for historical virtual testing. The indicator can be used on various instruments, including gold, cryptocurrencies, stock indices, currency pairs, and other assets. An integrated visual backtester allows users to simulate virtual trading positions, track results, and visually assess
FREE
Pivot Levels of Day Or Week Or Month
Nikolay Mitrofanov
5 (3)
Utilities
The utility draws pivot levels based on a selection from day week month The previous candlestick of the selected timeframe is taken and the values for the levels are calculated using the following formulas: Pivot = (high + close + low) / 3 R1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - low S1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - high R2 = Pivot + (R1 -S1) R3 = high + ( 2 * (Pivot - low)) S2 = Pivot - (R1 - S1) S3 = low - ( 2 * (high - Pivot)); The style and thickness for all lines are adjusted. The colors for the R, Pivot and S lines ar
FREE
MT5 TV Style Permanent Crosshair
Jian Gang Feng
Indicators
Core Purpose ​ A permanent crosshair indicator designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It addresses key limitations of MT5's default crosshair, including the need for manual activation, automatic disappearance on click, and solid lines obscuring price bars. This indicator optimizes chart analysis by delivering a smooth, professional-grade crosshair experience on MT5. ​ Key Features ​ Automatic activation: Enabled immediately after loading, replacing the default Ctrl+F function. The crossha
FREE
LongTerm
Edoardo Centorame
5 (1)
Indicators
LongTerm is a directional analysis indicator designed to interpret the strength and quality of the medium long term trend, with a specific focus on long oriented analysis. It is not an entry indicator nor an operational timing tool, but a tool designed to help the trader understand when the market offers favorable or unfavorable conditions for the long trend, reducing the typical noise of short term oscillations. Objectives LongTerm was created to: identify strong and structured long trends dist
FREE
Expansoes M
Marcus Vinicius Da Silva Miranda
Indicators
The M Extensions are variations of the Golden Ratio (Fibonacci Sequence). It is the World's first technique developed for Candle Projections. Advantages: Easy to plot. Candle anchoring; High and accurate precision as support and resistance; Excellent Risk x Return ratio; Works in any timeframe; Works in any asset / market.   The M Extensions are classified into: M0: Zero point (starting candle) RC: Initial candle control region M1: Extension region 1 M2: Extension region 2 M3: Extension regi
FREE
LT Donchian Channel
Thiago Duarte
4.86 (7)
Indicators
Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (216)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (672)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (167)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Astro Trade MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (2)
Utilities
AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management The application includes a specialized trading panel that assists in c
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (5)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (146)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (52)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.73 (22)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.71 (17)
Utilities
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% !   ONLY $30 insead of $50!  Maximum real discount!  ONLY UNTIL 08/22 HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description   ::  demo-version  :: 60-sec-video-description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-p
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (8)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (7)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Exp5 Duplicator
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.78 (9)
Utilities
Duplicator for MetaTrader 5 — professional position duplicator inside one terminal A reliable Expert Advisor for traders who want to automatically duplicate already opened positions in MetaTrader 5, increase volume, apply custom lot settings, and manage duplicates with precise rules. It is a practical tool for manual trading, algorithmic systems, and flexible management of existing positions inside one terminal. Duplicator for MT5 does not open positions by its own trading strategy. Its role is
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trade Copier Ultimate
Janitha Sandaruwan Amaradasa Wickramasingha Arachchilage
5 (4)
Utilities
Trade Copier Ultimate - Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier Trade Copier Ultimate automatically copies Telegram trading signals into MetaTrader 5. The EA can read signal messages, detect the symbol, order type, entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit levels and selected update commands, then execute or manage the trade in MT5 using your lot and risk settings. It is more than a basic Telegram to MT5 copier. TCU also supports Bot API and user-account Bridge workflows, Discord signal routing, local MT5 to MT
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review