Hey Trader!





Boring with the Meta chart? Do you want to move it as you do in Profit?





Your problems are over! Now available Chart Panoramic or ChartPan for closer friends, a utility that allows you to move the chart to better visualize the most relevant points for your trade.





Recommend you to add a keyboard shortcut for quick access (Ctrl + Q - for example), because you will need to run ChartPan after symbol changing to "release" the chart again.





To add a hotkey: after downloading the ChartPan from the Market, find it in the Navigator, right-click and select Set Hotkey, find ChartPan in the list, choose your preferred combination and enjoy many trades with him.







