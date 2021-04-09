Essential Renko

This utility EA will display simple renko, hence the name essential renko. The renko will be shown in a new tab and using custom symbol.


Please do note (especially for those who new to Renko), that Renko does not follow timeline as it will follow price movement.


That's why it has a lot of potential where you can attach any EA that you want and use any custom indicator in this new custom symbol for renko.

Always use M1 timeframe.


Most of the time you don't need to change anything. But if you do, here are the explanation :

  1. If you need to change brick size, you can change box size in pips. 
  2. Number of historical bars to process is how many bars in the past to be processed to generate historical renko.
  3. Name of the custom symbol is the prefix of custom symbol to display renko chart. For example, if pair is GBPUSD, it will be RenkoChart_GBPUSD


If you need the template to display like in screenshots, please go to blog post here.



