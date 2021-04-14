Auto Fib Retracements

Automatic Fibonacci Retracement Line Indicator.

This indicator takes the current trend and if possible draws Fibonacci retracement lines from the swing until the current price. The Fibonacci levels used are: 0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 76.4%, 100%. This indicator works for all charts over all timeframes.

The Fibonacci levels are also recorded in buffers for use by other trading bots.

Any comments, concerns or additional feature requirements are welcome and will be addressed promptly.