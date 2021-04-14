Auto Fib Retracements

4.2

Automatic Fibonacci Retracement Line Indicator.

This indicator takes the current trend and if possible draws Fibonacci retracement lines from the swing until the current price. The Fibonacci levels used are: 0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 76.4%, 100%. This indicator works for all charts over all timeframes.

The Fibonacci levels are also recorded in buffers for use by other trading bots.

Any comments, concerns or additional feature requirements are welcome and will be addressed promptly. 

Reviews 7
Nepomnjashchy
78
Nepomnjashchy 2023.12.16 01:59 
 

Пользуюсь . рекомендую

Tshiamo Phamotse
149
Tshiamo Phamotse 2022.12.24 22:18 
 

Very useful thank you

Alfredo Morris
78
Alfredo Morris 2022.10.26 02:58 
 

Very useful!

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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Auto Trend Fit
Ross Adam Langlands Nelson
5 (5)
Indicators
Automatic Trend Line Fit. This indicator automatically plots the straight line and parabolic (curved) trend to any symbol at any timeframe. The plotted straight line is a good indication of the current trend and the curved line is an indication of a change momentum or change in the current trend. Plotting the straight line over about 2/3 the number of candles as the curved line is usually a good way to determine entry and exit points as it shows the current trend and momentum of the market. This
FREE
Bollinger Band Scalper
Ross Adam Langlands Nelson
Experts
Bollinger Band Scalper EA This EA opens trades when the price hits and bounces off the Bollinger Bands, it closes the trade when it reaches the opposite Bollinger band or if the price reverses into the trailing stoploss. Posisitions are sized dynamically depending on the user's account balance. The EA waits for the price to cross the Bollinger Band and then opens a market order at a set percentage of the bandwidth from the band chosen by the user. The position is sized a percentage of the user's
Channel Creator
Ross Adam Langlands Nelson
Indicators
The auto-channel indicator creates a top line and bottom line that encloses a channel within which the symbol has been trading.  The channel is created by finding high points for the top line and low points for the bottom line, these points are shown with arrows. A line of best fit is then plotted through these points and extended until the end of the chart. This indicator is useful for trading both within the channel and for breakouts. Inputs: MAPeriod - The moving average period over which the
Auto Channel Trader
Ross Adam Langlands Nelson
Experts
The Auto Channel Trader creates a channel by plotting a line along the high points and low points of the chart, the EA then makes long trades near the bottom of the channel and short trades near the top of the channel. The channel is created by finding high points for the top line and low points for the bottom line, these points are shown with arrows. A line of best fit is then plotted through these points and extended until the end of the chart.  The length of the channel is determined by the M
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Nepomnjashchy
78
Nepomnjashchy 2023.12.16 01:59 
 

Пользуюсь . рекомендую

Sandro Alberto Ribeiro Da Silva
117
Sandro Alberto Ribeiro Da Silva 2023.01.22 14:21 
 

Muito ruim. Não traça corretamente e ainda suja o gráfico não permitindo excluir a fibo.

Tshiamo Phamotse
149
Tshiamo Phamotse 2022.12.24 22:18 
 

Very useful thank you

Alfredo Morris
78
Alfredo Morris 2022.10.26 02:58 
 

Very useful!

ahmedusman88
36
ahmedusman88 2022.08.21 18:13 
 

it have a bug, while you remove this indicator but its not removed from chart...

xlxAxlx
1503
xlxAxlx 2022.03.08 10:50 
 

Thanks...

ATULSM
16
ATULSM 2021.06.27 17:13 
 

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