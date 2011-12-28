Renko Chart

This indicator allows to display Renko charts in the indicator window. Renko charts show only price movements that are bigger than the specified box size. It helps to eliminate noise and allows to focus on main trends.

Time is not a factor here. Only price movements are taken into account. That's why Renko chart is not synchronized with the main chart it is attached to.

Indicator works in two modes:

  • CLOSE - only close prices are taken into account while building the chart
  • HIGH_LOW - only high/low prices are taken into account

The box size can be specified in a two different ways:

  • PIPS - as an absolute value of pips
  • ATR - as a current value of ATR indicator (Note: current ATR value will be different every time you reinitialize or reattach the indicator!)
Robert Jenkins
Robert Jenkins 2023.10.07 23:27 
 

Would have liked to have seen the tails as an option ... otherwise appears ok

284954 2021.05.10 14:46 
 

Bom e útil, obrigado pela disponibilização!

trading1022
trading1022 2020.05.01 02:26 
 

Thanks so much

equalitygr
equalitygr 2026.01.05 16:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

WILIAN1914 FRANÇA
WILIAN1914 FRANÇA 2025.02.20 21:08 
 

Aparece no rodape do grafico . E nao substitui os candles . Entao nao foi muito bom

Cris B.
Cris B. 2024.06.08 17:03 
 

That is not a chart. It is an indicator and nothing to do with Renko, just the look…

[Deleted] 2024.05.19 04:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Robert Jenkins
Robert Jenkins 2023.10.07 23:27 
 

Would have liked to have seen the tails as an option ... otherwise appears ok

Pulih Hosea
Pulih Hosea 2023.02.04 20:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lalit Kumar
Lalit Kumar 2022.11.25 10:48 
 

Excellent !!!

Alberthto23
Alberthto23 2022.10.12 18:33 
 

Não funcionou!

284954
284954 2021.05.10 14:46 
 

Bom e útil, obrigado pela disponibilização!

naldor
naldor 2021.01.27 03:28 
 

Não é preciso, não gostei!

Valentin Butorin
Valentin Butorin 2020.07.23 13:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

trading1022
trading1022 2020.05.01 02:26 
 

Thanks so much

Hock Guan Koh
Hock Guan Koh 2019.10.24 12:42 
 

useful and it's free

[Deleted] 2019.01.07 17:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gennadiy Voltornist
Gennadiy Voltornist 2017.11.26 19:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Daniel Andrejczuk
Daniel Andrejczuk 2017.11.07 23:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andrey Litvichenko
Andrey Litvichenko 2017.10.15 18:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

