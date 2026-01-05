LongTerm is a directional analysis indicator designed to interpret the strength and quality of medium- to long-term trends, with a specific focus on long-oriented market conditions.

It is not an entry or timing tool, but a professional instrument created to help traders understand when the market offers favorable or unfavorable conditions for long-term trend development, while filtering out short-term noise.

🎯 Indicator Purpose

LongTerm is designed to:

identify strong and well-structured long trends

distinguish between expansion, slowdown, and exhaustion phases

provide a clear reading of the dominant directional context

It is particularly suitable for swing trading and long-term trend analysis.

🎨 Color Interpretation and Market Conditions

LongTerm uses a color-based structure to clearly display the different phases of a long trend, making it easy to recognize the best and worst market conditions at a glance.

🟢 Green Line (positively sloped and above the blue line)

This configuration represents the best market conditions.

The long trend is strong, stable, and well structured

Price action shows continuity and directional strength

The market is in a trend expansion phase

This is the most favorable context for long-term, trend-oriented analysis.

🟡 / 🟠 Yellow or Orange Line (above the blue line)

This phase indicates that the market is still in a long trend, but entering a slowdown or gradual exhaustion phase.

The primary direction remains bullish

Trend momentum is decreasing

Price movement becomes less efficient

This is typical of a mature trend, where close monitoring of market structure becomes essential.

🔵 Blue Line (reference line)

The blue line represents the underlying market direction.

Acts as the structural base of the trend

Filters short-term fluctuations

Serves as a benchmark to evaluate trend quality

As long as other lines remain above the blue line, the market context remains long-oriented.

🔴 Red Line

The red line identifies the worst conditions for a long trend.

The market shows lack of directional strength

The long trend is no longer efficient

Transition, consolidation, or indecision phase

It does not represent a bearish trend, but indicates that market conditions are not favorable for medium- to long-term long analysis.

✨ Clarity and Visual Cleanliness

One of the main strengths of LongTerm is the clarity with which trend structure is displayed.

The indicator is designed to remain clean, minimal, and easy to interpret, allowing traders to quickly assess trend quality and market context without visual overload.

⏱️ Recommended Timeframes

LongTerm performs best on:

Daily

Weekly

Monthly

It is ideal for:

swing trading

position trading

multi-timeframe trend analysis

⚙️ Usage Guidelines

LongTerm is designed to be used in a separate subwindow

It is not intended to be overlaid on the price chart

Additional indicators should not be applied on top of it

This ensures a clear, focused, and consistent reading of trend direction and quality.

⚠️ Important Notice

LongTerm does not provide entry or exit signals and does not confirm short trends.

It is a professional analytical tool dedicated exclusively to evaluating medium- to long-term long-trend conditions.

✅ Summary

✔ Analyzes long-trend strength and quality

✔ Identifies favorable and unfavorable market phases

✔ Filters short-term noise

✔ Ideal for swing and long-term trading

✔ Clean, intuitive visual interpretation