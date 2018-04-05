HFT Gold Scalper

PROP TRADING AND REAL ACCOUNTS. 

OPTIMIZE ON MONTHLY OR YEAR BEFORE TEST AND USE FOR BEST INPUTS. PLEASE READ AND UNDERSTAND YOU MUST OPTIMIZE BEFORE TEST, PURCHSE AND USE.  RANGES CHANGE, THERE IS NO ONE SET IN TRADING.  AGREE THAT IT WORKS FOR YOU BEFORE BUYING.

HFT Gold Scalper trades XAU/USD  and is a higher frequency trading as much as possible.  During the test it performed 6400 deals in 2022 in 11 months so it actively trades.  The biggest request and complaint is that an EA doesn't trade that often for people. Many want to see daily results and don't have patience for longer term trading.  This EA is for that trader. The optimization inputs are from the year Jan-Nov 2022. 

These are not the final optimization and it is recommended to create optimization for your own risk profile.  Other assets can be optimized and traded too. I recommend optimization on the last month to find the ranges and optimize monthly or every 2 weeks.  The basis here is risk management not dangerous martingales or using no sl.

The logic of the EA uses price averages, OHLC, and bid/ask. Money management with ATR are used as stops and profits.  Perfect combination for price action trading.

INPUTS

SMAPeriod

  • MoveSL2BE
  • ProfitTarget
  • StopLoss
  • TrailingStop
  • mmRiskPercent
  • mmDecimals
  • mmLotsIfNoMM
  • mmMaxLots


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Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
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Indicators
Scalping Code is for trend scalping.  It is simple to use and is profitable.  It can work on any time frame and any asset.  This indicator can be used on it's own or together with another system.  The arrow does not repaint or recalculate.   The rules are as follows:   A blue arrow above the moving average is a buy. An exit for the buy above the moving average is a red arrow or target. A red arrow below the moving average is a sell. An exit for the red below the moving average is a blue arrow
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Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
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Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicators
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Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
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