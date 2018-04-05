PROP TRADING AND REAL ACCOUNTS. OPTIMIZE ON MONTHLY OR YEAR BEFORE TEST AND USE FOR BEST INPUTS. PLEASE READ AND UNDERSTAND YOU MUST OPTIMIZE BEFORE TEST, PURCHSE AND USE. RANGES CHANGE, THERE IS NO ONE SET IN TRADING. AGREE THAT IT WORKS FOR YOU BEFORE BUYING .

HFT Gold Scalper trades XAU/USD and is a higher frequency trading as much as possible. During the test it performed 6400 deals in 2022 in 11 months so it actively trades. The biggest request and complaint is that an EA doesn't trade that often for people. Many want to see daily results and don't have patience for longer term trading. This EA is for that trader. The optimization inputs are from the year Jan-Nov 2022.

These are not the final optimization and it is recommended to create optimization for your own risk profile. Other assets can be optimized and traded too. I recommend optimization on the last month to find the ranges and optimize monthly or every 2 weeks. The basis here is risk management not dangerous martingales or using no sl.

The logic of the EA uses price averages, OHLC, and bid/ask. Money management with ATR are used as stops and profits. Perfect combination for price action trading.

INPUTS

SMAPeriod

MoveSL2BE

ProfitTarget

StopLoss

TrailingStop

mmRiskPercent

mmDecimals

mmLotsIfNoMM

mmMaxLots



