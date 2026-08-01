Ultra Smooth Gold Breakout

WHAT IS ULTRA SMOOTH GOLD BREAKOUT?

Ultra Smooth is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for XAUUSD (Gold) on
MetaTrader 5. It maps the structure of the Gold chart, identifies significant swing
levels, and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated breakout points.

No martingale. No grid. No averaging in.

Every trade carries a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit from the moment it is placed and
is actively managed by an automatic trailing system around the clock.

Live Signal - track real performance before you buy:
[Coming Soon]


TWO TRADING MODES - ONE DROPDOWN

Mode 1 - Performance
Higher timeframe structure. The EA waits for major swing levels and trades only the
cleanest breakouts. Fewer trades, wider structure, the smoothest equity curve. This is
the profile used for the published backtests.

Mode 2 - Scalping
Intraday structure. Levels are recognised and confirmed far faster, so the EA reacts
to breakouts that develop within the same session instead of waiting for higher
timeframe confirmation. More trades, tighter targets, more activity on volatile days.

Switch between them with a single dropdown - nothing else needs to be reconfigured.


BUILT FOR PROP FIRM CHALLENGES

Ultra Smooth was designed from the ground up with funded account rules in mind.

Risk per trade is constant. You define the Stop Loss distance in points, the EA sizes
every position around it, and the risk never escalates after a loss. There is no
martingale and no grid, so the exposure curve stays predictable - exactly what
evaluation programs require.

On top of that, a complete protection suite lets you match your firm's exact rules:

* Daily Drawdown Limit - stop trading automatically when the daily loss reaches your
  defined percentage. Measured against balance or equity, your choice.
* Close All On Drawdown - optionally flatten every position and pending order the
  moment the limit is touched, so an open trade can never push you past the breach
  line.
* Daily Loss Limit - a second hard stop expressed in account currency.
* Daily Profit Target - stop for the day once your target is reached.
* High-Impact News Filter - pause trading around major releases.
* Friday Close Protection - close positions and remove pending orders before the
  weekend.

Every module is disabled by default and can be enabled individually.


SLIPPAGE PROTECTION - RISK STAYS EXACTLY WHERE YOU SET IT

A stop order does not always fill at the requested price. On fast gold moves it can
fill several points away, and the Stop Loss that was attached to the order is then no
longer at the distance you configured - your real risk becomes larger than planned.

Ultra Smooth detects this. The moment a position appears, the EA reads the actual fill
price and re-anchors both the Stop Loss and the Take Profit to that price, so the
distance you set is the distance you actually get on every single trade.

For anyone running a funded account, this is the difference between a risk model that
holds and one that quietly drifts.


HOW DOES IT WORK?

The EA continuously scans the Gold chart for significant swing highs and swing lows. A
level only qualifies when it is the extreme of a wide lookback window on both sides and
has not yet been broken - this filters out minor noise and keeps only structurally
meaningful levels.

Direction is controlled by a proprietary trend filter: the EA looks for Buy Stops above
swing highs while the market is trending up, and Sell Stops below swing lows while it is
trending down.

A genuine breakout is required to trigger the order - not a mere price touch. Levels
that sit too close to price, or unrealistically far from it, are ignored, so the EA only
engages moves that have both room to run and a realistic chance of triggering.

The signal engine runs on its own internal timeframe, so you can attach the EA to any
chart and it will always analyse the same market structure.


KEY FEATURES

Structural Breakout Engine: Wide-window swing detection combined with a trend filter
means the EA trades with momentum, never against it.

Dual-Side Operation: On a hedging account the EA can hold one long and one short
position at the same time, allowing it to stay engaged when the market flips direction.

Adjustable Stop Loss: Set the Stop Loss distance in points to match your own risk
appetite. Everything else adapts around it.

Automatic Trailing System: Once a position moves into profit the Stop Loss follows
price automatically to protect open gains.

Pending Order Expiry: Unfilled orders are removed after a configurable number of hours,
so the EA never trades a setup that has gone stale.

Broker Safety Layer: The EA respects broker stop levels and freeze levels, verifies free
margin before every order, checks trading session status, and adapts to brokers that do
not support order expiration.

Information Panel: Optional on-chart display showing the active mode, Stop Loss
distance, daily P/L, daily drawdown and current trading status.


TRADE MANAGEMENT

* Martingale: NEVER
* Grid: NEVER
* Averaging in: NEVER
* Stop Loss on every trade: ALWAYS
* Take Profit on every trade: ALWAYS
* Slippage Protection: ACTIVE
* Trailing Stop: ACTIVE
* News Filter: AVAILABLE
* Friday Close Protection: AVAILABLE
* Prop Firm DD Limit: AVAILABLE


REQUIREMENTS

* Platform: MetaTrader 5
* Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold
* Chart Timeframe: any
* Minimum Balance: 500 USD
* Account Type: Hedging (ECN / RAW spread recommended)
* Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher
* VPS: strongly recommended


RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

For a prop firm challenge or a funded account:

* Trading Mode: Mode 1 - Performance
* Stop Loss Dist.: 300 points
* Use Fixed Lot: true
* Fixed Lot: 0.02 per 1,000 USD of balance
* Pending Expire: 12 hours
* Enable the Prop Firm Protection group and set the daily drawdown percentage to match
  your challenge rules

For a personal account that wants more activity:

* Trading Mode: Mode 2 - Scalping
* Stop Loss Dist.: 300 points
* Position size according to your own risk tolerance

Important: fixed lot sizing is strongly recommended for prop firm accounts. The
percentage risk option compounds position size as the balance grows, which increases
drawdown well beyond typical challenge limits.


BACKTEST CONDITIONS

Published results were produced on XAUUSD using 100 percent real tick data in Mode 1 -
Performance. Test period, spread, deposit, lot size and Stop Loss distance are stated on
every screenshot. Results were obtained on a specific historical period and on a specific
broker feed - your own results will differ depending on broker, spread, execution and
market conditions.


RISK WARNING

Trading gold carries significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future
results. No expert advisor can guarantee that a prop firm challenge will be passed. Only
trade with capital you can afford to lose. Always test on a demo account first.


SUPPORT

For installation help and any questions, please contact us here:
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
2.5 (2)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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Saowaluck jaiyoo
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Saowaluck jaiyoo 2026.08.05 13:23 
 

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Watjakorn Wongsathonbunyarat
189
Reply from developer Watjakorn Wongsathonbunyarat 2026.08.05 13:55
Thank You
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