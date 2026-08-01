WHAT IS ULTRA SMOOTH GOLD BREAKOUT?





Ultra Smooth is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for XAUUSD (Gold) on

MetaTrader 5. It maps the structure of the Gold chart, identifies significant swing

levels, and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated breakout points.





No martingale. No grid. No averaging in.





Every trade carries a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit from the moment it is placed and

is actively managed by an automatic trailing system around the clock.





Live Signal - track real performance before you buy:

[Coming Soon]









TWO TRADING MODES - ONE DROPDOWN





Mode 1 - Performance

Higher timeframe structure. The EA waits for major swing levels and trades only the

cleanest breakouts. Fewer trades, wider structure, the smoothest equity curve. This is

the profile used for the published backtests.





Mode 2 - Scalping

Intraday structure. Levels are recognised and confirmed far faster, so the EA reacts

to breakouts that develop within the same session instead of waiting for higher

timeframe confirmation. More trades, tighter targets, more activity on volatile days.





Switch between them with a single dropdown - nothing else needs to be reconfigured.









BUILT FOR PROP FIRM CHALLENGES





Ultra Smooth was designed from the ground up with funded account rules in mind.





Risk per trade is constant. You define the Stop Loss distance in points, the EA sizes

every position around it, and the risk never escalates after a loss. There is no

martingale and no grid, so the exposure curve stays predictable - exactly what

evaluation programs require.





On top of that, a complete protection suite lets you match your firm's exact rules:





* Daily Drawdown Limit - stop trading automatically when the daily loss reaches your

defined percentage. Measured against balance or equity, your choice.

* Close All On Drawdown - optionally flatten every position and pending order the

moment the limit is touched, so an open trade can never push you past the breach

line.

* Daily Loss Limit - a second hard stop expressed in account currency.

* Daily Profit Target - stop for the day once your target is reached.

* High-Impact News Filter - pause trading around major releases.

* Friday Close Protection - close positions and remove pending orders before the

weekend.





Every module is disabled by default and can be enabled individually.









SLIPPAGE PROTECTION - RISK STAYS EXACTLY WHERE YOU SET IT





A stop order does not always fill at the requested price. On fast gold moves it can

fill several points away, and the Stop Loss that was attached to the order is then no

longer at the distance you configured - your real risk becomes larger than planned.





Ultra Smooth detects this. The moment a position appears, the EA reads the actual fill

price and re-anchors both the Stop Loss and the Take Profit to that price, so the

distance you set is the distance you actually get on every single trade.





For anyone running a funded account, this is the difference between a risk model that

holds and one that quietly drifts.









HOW DOES IT WORK?





The EA continuously scans the Gold chart for significant swing highs and swing lows. A

level only qualifies when it is the extreme of a wide lookback window on both sides and

has not yet been broken - this filters out minor noise and keeps only structurally

meaningful levels.





Direction is controlled by a proprietary trend filter: the EA looks for Buy Stops above

swing highs while the market is trending up, and Sell Stops below swing lows while it is

trending down.





A genuine breakout is required to trigger the order - not a mere price touch. Levels

that sit too close to price, or unrealistically far from it, are ignored, so the EA only

engages moves that have both room to run and a realistic chance of triggering.





The signal engine runs on its own internal timeframe, so you can attach the EA to any

chart and it will always analyse the same market structure.









KEY FEATURES





Structural Breakout Engine: Wide-window swing detection combined with a trend filter

means the EA trades with momentum, never against it.





Dual-Side Operation: On a hedging account the EA can hold one long and one short

position at the same time, allowing it to stay engaged when the market flips direction.





Adjustable Stop Loss: Set the Stop Loss distance in points to match your own risk

appetite. Everything else adapts around it.





Automatic Trailing System: Once a position moves into profit the Stop Loss follows

price automatically to protect open gains.





Pending Order Expiry: Unfilled orders are removed after a configurable number of hours,

so the EA never trades a setup that has gone stale.





Broker Safety Layer: The EA respects broker stop levels and freeze levels, verifies free

margin before every order, checks trading session status, and adapts to brokers that do

not support order expiration.





Information Panel: Optional on-chart display showing the active mode, Stop Loss

distance, daily P/L, daily drawdown and current trading status.









TRADE MANAGEMENT





* Martingale: NEVER

* Grid: NEVER

* Averaging in: NEVER

* Stop Loss on every trade: ALWAYS

* Take Profit on every trade: ALWAYS

* Slippage Protection: ACTIVE

* Trailing Stop: ACTIVE

* News Filter: AVAILABLE

* Friday Close Protection: AVAILABLE

* Prop Firm DD Limit: AVAILABLE









REQUIREMENTS





* Platform: MetaTrader 5

* Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold

* Chart Timeframe: any

* Minimum Balance: 500 USD

* Account Type: Hedging (ECN / RAW spread recommended)

* Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher

* VPS: strongly recommended









RECOMMENDED SETTINGS





For a prop firm challenge or a funded account:





* Trading Mode: Mode 1 - Performance

* Stop Loss Dist.: 300 points

* Use Fixed Lot: true

* Fixed Lot: 0.02 per 1,000 USD of balance

* Pending Expire: 12 hours

* Enable the Prop Firm Protection group and set the daily drawdown percentage to match

your challenge rules





For a personal account that wants more activity:





* Trading Mode: Mode 2 - Scalping

* Stop Loss Dist.: 300 points

* Position size according to your own risk tolerance





Important: fixed lot sizing is strongly recommended for prop firm accounts. The

percentage risk option compounds position size as the balance grows, which increases

drawdown well beyond typical challenge limits.









BACKTEST CONDITIONS





Published results were produced on XAUUSD using 100 percent real tick data in Mode 1 -

Performance. Test period, spread, deposit, lot size and Stop Loss distance are stated on

every screenshot. Results were obtained on a specific historical period and on a specific

broker feed - your own results will differ depending on broker, spread, execution and

market conditions.









RISK WARNING





Trading gold carries significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future

results. No expert advisor can guarantee that a prop firm challenge will be passed. Only

trade with capital you can afford to lose. Always test on a demo account first.









SUPPORT





For installation help and any questions, please contact us here: