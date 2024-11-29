US30 Dow Jones EA
- Experts
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Babak Alamdar⭐️As a Forex Specialist, I've been around since 2007.
⭐️Besides that, I've been a professional algorithm trader for a long time.
👆My Telegram ID: https://t.me/BabakMt4
- Version: 1.51
- Updated: 19 September 2025
- Activations: 10
- Buy not a backtest, but a real trading system Live Signal
- This price is temporary for the duration of the promotion and will be raised shortly
- Backtesting should be done ONLY on REAL TICKS, otherwise it will be incorrect.
- Join the public chat group: Click here
Welcome to the US30 Dow Jones EA
US30 Dow Jones EA: Master the Dynamic Dow Jones
The US30, also known as the Dow Jones, is one of the most popular indices in the market. Despite the plethora of expert advisors available, few succeed in the long run without relying on risky strategies like Grid, Martingale, or Recovery, which often lead to poor risk-to-reward outcomes. Due to its complex market dynamics and high volatility, especially during the New York session, the Dow Jones can be challenging to navigate. Market makers frequently target stop losses, exploiting support and resistance levels to trigger large orders once liquidity is ample.
Introducing US30 Dow Jones EA — designed to follow smart money movements, offering a favorable risk-to-reward ratio without resorting to hazardous strategies. This EA employs a unique and innovative trading style, utilizing multiple strategies to maximize profits and minimize losses in uncertain market conditions.
Embrace the power of smart trading with US30 Dow Jones EA and navigate the Dow Jones with confidence!
Key Features:
1-Broker-Independent: Seamlessly trade with any broker you prefer.
2-Optimal Risk-to-Reward Ratio: Engineered for superior trading results.
3-User-Friendly: Ideal for both beginners and seasoned traders.
4-Beginner-Friendly: Simplified with hard-coded settings, free from numerous set files and external links.
5-Prop Firm Approved: Perfect for prop firm trading, ensuring compliant performance.
6-Innovative Trading Approach: Delivers a unique and effective trading method, deviating from conventional market-making strategies.
7-Versatile Strategies: Adapts to various market dynamics, making it unpredictable by standard market timing and movements.
Highlights:
- Simple and easy to use : Attach the EA with any timeframe to the symbol chart of the Dow Jones pairs (US30, W30, US30Cash, DJ30, etc.)
- No grid/No Martingale/No risky money management
- Minimum Account Balance: 50 $
- FIFO compatible: This highly reliable product complies with all trading rules and standards, as well as being suitable for novices, professionals and investors
- A default setting can be used on accounts maintained by a Prop firm or by a Funded firm
About Us:As bank traders, We were happy to help friends and colleagues promote their trading skills, but we couldn't release an official automatic system due to conflicts of interest! Things changed, and we finally made it happen!
The US30 EA from Babak has shown excellent performance since the last update. In June my trading results have improved significantly, with consistent profits and minimal drawdown. The EA adapts well to different market conditions and manages risk very effectively. I am really impressed with the stability and reliability after the update. @see my results from june in comment section https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126120#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=57397012 The US30 EA is, along with the GoldMind EA from Babak, one of my favorite expert advisors. Both have delivered impressive results and proven to be reliable tools for automated trading. I really appreciate their performance and consistency in different market conditions. Let’s see what the markets bring—there’s still a lot of 2025 ahead! Thank you, Babak, for the great software and the very friendly and competent support over the past years.