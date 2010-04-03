NorthSea MT5

Introducing the "NorthSea EA" an advanced financial trading tool designed to strategically trade the popular currency pairs "AUDNZD, AUDCAD, and NZDCAD".

Powered by cutting-edge Smart Fully Automated Trading Technology, "NorthSea EA" incorporates a fully independent Decision Engine coupled with sophisticated filters to maximize profitability and enhance performance.

Developed over a decade by a team of seasoned traders and expert coders, this expert advisor employs a unique strategy tailored to analyze and trade the most popular currency pairs.

PRICE $298 for the next 10 buyers, next price $398, final price will be increased to $2998

The "NorthSea EA" analyzes pullback continuation and reversal patterns by utilizing a comprehensive set of filters combined with price movement confirmation. In cases where the market moves against the trend, it strategically initiates recovery trades.

What sets the "NorthSea EA" apart is its innovative approach to drawdown management. It employs advanced hedging and recovery techniques to manage risk effectively, dynamically mapping the market in real-time to determine optimal timing and placement for recovery trades during adverse market conditions.

Additionally, it features an advanced volatility measuring algorithm that halts trading until optimal trading conditions return.

The "NorthSea EA" running with low risk serves as a valuable component within a diversified long term growth multi-EA portfolio strategy.

Recommendations:

  • Model Supported Pairs:  AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD.
  • Default Low Risk Setfile should be good enough for most brokers (Backtest on your own broker feed so you understand the risk, see the Trading FAQs below)
  • Minimum deposit: $1000 ($3000 recommended)
  • Minimum Leverage: 1:100 (1:500 recommended)
  • Account Types: ECN, Raw, Low Spread, Fast Execution (IC Markets(recommended), FP Markets(recommended), Fusion Markets; See My Profile for Links)
  • Account Type: Hedge only 
  • Exit strategy: Normal operation will be take profit and trailing stop, and, once recovery mode is activated, it will be grid grouped trade points virtualized (hidden) profit.
  • Recovery Mode: Recovery mode trades will be placed dynamically based on the AI Decision Engine.
  • Drawdown protection: A smart hedging system is enforced.
  • Built in advanced volatility filter protection for volatile market movements.
  • Please utilise a VPS (Virtual Private Server) for "24/7 Always on EA Trading" and "Low Broker Trade Server Latency"
  • Recovery mode means there will be drawdown, please backtest on your broker feed to make sure you understand this and the risk.
  • Please start off with low risk until you are comfortable with the strategies.
Recommended Brokers:

EA Setup:

  • Add the following URL to MT5 Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors -> Allowed URL’s " https://timeapi.io/api/TimeZone/zone?timeZone=Etc/GMT "
  • Then select "Allow WebRequest" check box
  • Open up a single EURUSD M15 Chart ( or EURUSD.r, EURUSD.i, EURUSD.pro etc depending on broker symbol suffix/prefix )
  • Drag the " NorthSea_MT5" EA to the chart.
  • Use Setfiles for allowed risk setting; recommend running "Fixed Lots" "0.01" until comfortable with strategy operation. 
  • ** Please note, "Lots Per Equity" is the number of 0.01 lots based on account currency $USD or $EUR. If using another currency as the based account currency, then you need to make a conversion. For example $JPY is USD/155, so for a USD setting of 3000, you would use 3000*155=465000. **
  • Read the Warnings Section Below (Important!)

Backtest:

  • ** Please back test in Metatrader 5 (MT5), as it has greater functionality and will allow muli-symbol testing **

Support:

Warnings:

  • Read The Algo 101 Trading FAQs Here --> Trading FAQs
  • Past performance is no guarantee of future results!


