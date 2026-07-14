Aurum Prime MT5

Aurum Prime – XAUUSD M15 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

PUBLIC LIVE SIGNAL / LIVE MONITORING

A public MQL5 Live Signal is available for Aurum Prime:


The live signal can be used as an additional transparency reference for observing real-market activity, account behavior, trading frequency, drawdown periods, position management and overall performance development over time.

The signal is provided for monitoring and informational purposes only. Live signal statistics, screenshots, historical results, monitoring data and account performance do not guarantee future results.

Actual results may differ between users due to broker conditions, spreads, slippage, commissions, execution quality, account type, leverage, liquidity, symbol specifications, platform settings and other trading environment factors.


LAUNCH PRICE INFORMATION

The launch price starts at 199 USD.

The product price is planned to increase by 50 USD after every 10 purchases.

This means that early users can access Aurum Prime at a lower introductory price before the next price level is reached.

The current product price is always the price displayed on the official MQL5 Market product page.


PRODUCT DESCRIPTION

Aurum Prime is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, developed for trading XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe.

The EA is designed to analyze the gold market using a proprietary internal decision model, multi-timeframe market context, volatility conditions, trend structure and trade-quality filters.

Aurum Prime focuses on disciplined execution, controlled exposure and automatic trade management without requiring manual signal decisions from the user.

The system includes an internal ONNX-based filtering layer designed to improve trade selection quality under selected market conditions.

The exact entry logic, internal thresholds, model structure and strategy formulas are not publicly disclosed in order to protect the trading methodology.


PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Aurum Prime is built for traders who want a structured and automated approach to gold trading.

The EA monitors market conditions, waits for selected trading environments and opens positions only when its internal conditions are met.

The system is not designed to trade randomly or continuously. It uses several internal confirmation layers before allowing a trade setup.

Once a position is opened, the EA manages it automatically using predefined protection and dynamic position management rules.

Aurum Prime can be used by traders who prefer automatic execution, limited manual intervention and a strategy focused on one main market: gold / XAUUSD.


MAIN FEATURES

Designed for XAUUSD

The EA is prepared mainly for gold trading and should be used on XAUUSD or the broker’s equivalent gold symbol.


M15 Trading Logic

The recommended chart timeframe is M15. The EA also uses additional internal market context, but the user should attach it to the M15 chart.


Proprietary Signal Selection

Aurum Prime uses an internal decision engine to evaluate trend behavior, volatility, session conditions and trade quality before opening a position.


ONNX-Based Trade Filtering

The EA includes an internal ONNX-based filtering component designed to support trade-quality selection and reduce exposure to weaker market conditions.


Multi-Timeframe Market Context

The EA does not rely on a single chart view only. It checks broader market structure and confirmation conditions before allowing selected trade setups.


Basket-Aware Trade Management

The system is designed for hedging accounts and may manage multiple positions as part of its internal trade structure.


Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit

Every trade is opened with protective levels according to the EA’s internal rules.


Dynamic Stop Management

The EA may adjust Stop Loss levels when market movement becomes favorable.


Spread and Execution Filters

Aurum Prime includes trading-environment checks designed to avoid unsuitable execution conditions.


Fixed Lot or Auto Lot

The user can choose between manual fixed lot trading and automatic lot adjustment based on account size and the selected risk level.


Simple User Configuration

The EA is intentionally simple to configure. Most of the strategy logic is built into the system, while the user controls only the most important risk-related settings.


RECOMMENDED TRADING CONDITIONS

Trading symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M15

Minimum deposit: 500 USD

Recommended leverage: from 1:100, preferably 1:500

Trading mode: Hedging

Account type: ECN

Recommended default mode: Auto Lot enabled

Recommended risk level: Normal

VPS: Recommended

Execution: Low spread and fast order execution recommended

Platform: MetaTrader 5

For best operation, use the EA on a stable VPS with a low-spread ECN account.

Broker conditions such as spread, slippage, commission, liquidity and symbol specification may affect the final results.


INPUT PARAMETERS

Fixed_Lot

Manual lot size used by the EA when Auto_Lot is disabled.

Recommended starting value for conservative fixed-lot testing on a 500 USD account: 0.01.


Auto_Lot

When enabled, the EA automatically calculates the trading volume based on account size and the selected risk level.


Risk_Level

Defines the exposure level used by Auto_Lot.

Available options:

Medium – conservative automatic lot scaling

Normal – standard automatic lot scaling

High_Risk – increased exposure

Very_High_Risk – aggressive exposure

Higher risk levels may increase both potential gains and potential losses.

Conservative settings are recommended before using higher exposure.


HOW TO USE

Attach Aurum Prime to one XAUUSD M15 chart.

Enable Algo Trading in MetaTrader 5.

Use a hedging account, preferably ECN.

Recommended default configuration:

Auto_Lot = true

Risk_Level = Normal

Use Fixed_Lot = 0.01 only if you prefer conservative manual fixed-lot testing.

Run the EA on a stable VPS for continuous operation.

Test the EA on a demo account or in the Strategy Tester before using it on a live account.

Do not attach the EA to multiple charts of the same symbol unless you fully understand the effect on exposure.


IMPORTANT TRADING NOTES

Aurum Prime may open more than one position depending on its internal market model and current trading conditions.

A hedging account is recommended because the EA is designed to manage positions independently.

Trading on other symbols, other timeframes or unsuitable broker conditions may produce different results.

The EA does not remove market risk.

News events, sudden volatility, spread widening, slippage and execution delays may affect performance.

Users should always adjust lot size and risk settings according to their own account size and risk tolerance.


WHO IS THIS EA FOR?

Aurum Prime may be suitable for traders who:

want to automate XAUUSD trading on MetaTrader 5,

prefer a system with limited manual configuration,

use a hedging ECN account,

want automatic Stop Loss, Take Profit and trade management,

understand that trading involves risk and that losses can occur,

are willing to test the EA before using it on a live account.


RECOMMENDED SETUP EXAMPLE

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M15

Account type: ECN Hedging

Deposit: 500 USD or more

Leverage: 1:100 or higher, preferably 1:500

Lot mode: Auto Lot enabled

Risk level: Normal

VPS: Recommended

This setup is only a recommended starting point.

Users should adjust the configuration according to their account size, broker conditions and risk tolerance.


DISCLAIMER

Trading in financial markets involves risk.

Past performance, backtests, statistics, screenshots, monitoring data and historical results are provided for informational purposes only and do not guarantee future results.

This Expert Advisor is a software tool intended solely for informational, educational and research purposes.

It does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, portfolio management advice or a personal trading recommendation.

The EA may generate losses, including several Stop Loss trades in a row.

Such periods are part of the strategy’s risk profile and do not automatically mean that the EA is malfunctioning.

Results may vary depending on market conditions, changing price behavior, spreads, slippage, execution quality, commissions, symbol specifications, liquidity, platform settings and other trading environment factors.

The EA is provided on an “as is” basis.

The user is responsible for testing, configuration, risk management, account protection, platform settings and all trading decisions.

The product may be withdrawn from new sales or public listings at any time.

Users who have already purchased the product will retain access to their purchased copy through the MQL5 platform and terminal.
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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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