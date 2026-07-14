Aurum Prime MT5

Aurum Prime – XAUUSD M15 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5





PUBLIC LIVE SIGNAL / LIVE MONITORING





A public MQL5 Live Signal is available for Aurum Prime:









The live signal can be used as an additional transparency reference for observing real-market activity, account behavior, trading frequency, drawdown periods, position management and overall performance development over time.





The signal is provided for monitoring and informational purposes only. Live signal statistics, screenshots, historical results, monitoring data and account performance do not guarantee future results.





Actual results may differ between users due to broker conditions, spreads, slippage, commissions, execution quality, account type, leverage, liquidity, symbol specifications, platform settings and other trading environment factors.









LAUNCH PRICE INFORMATION





The launch price starts at 199 USD.





The product price is planned to increase by 50 USD after every 10 purchases.





This means that early users can access Aurum Prime at a lower introductory price before the next price level is reached.





The current product price is always the price displayed on the official MQL5 Market product page.









PRODUCT DESCRIPTION





Aurum Prime is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, developed for trading XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe.





The EA is designed to analyze the gold market using a proprietary internal decision model, multi-timeframe market context, volatility conditions, trend structure and trade-quality filters.





Aurum Prime focuses on disciplined execution, controlled exposure and automatic trade management without requiring manual signal decisions from the user.





The system includes an internal ONNX-based filtering layer designed to improve trade selection quality under selected market conditions.





The exact entry logic, internal thresholds, model structure and strategy formulas are not publicly disclosed in order to protect the trading methodology.









PRODUCT OVERVIEW





Aurum Prime is built for traders who want a structured and automated approach to gold trading.





The EA monitors market conditions, waits for selected trading environments and opens positions only when its internal conditions are met.





The system is not designed to trade randomly or continuously. It uses several internal confirmation layers before allowing a trade setup.





Once a position is opened, the EA manages it automatically using predefined protection and dynamic position management rules.





Aurum Prime can be used by traders who prefer automatic execution, limited manual intervention and a strategy focused on one main market: gold / XAUUSD.









MAIN FEATURES





Designed for XAUUSD





The EA is prepared mainly for gold trading and should be used on XAUUSD or the broker’s equivalent gold symbol.









M15 Trading Logic





The recommended chart timeframe is M15. The EA also uses additional internal market context, but the user should attach it to the M15 chart.









Proprietary Signal Selection





Aurum Prime uses an internal decision engine to evaluate trend behavior, volatility, session conditions and trade quality before opening a position.









ONNX-Based Trade Filtering





The EA includes an internal ONNX-based filtering component designed to support trade-quality selection and reduce exposure to weaker market conditions.









Multi-Timeframe Market Context





The EA does not rely on a single chart view only. It checks broader market structure and confirmation conditions before allowing selected trade setups.









Basket-Aware Trade Management





The system is designed for hedging accounts and may manage multiple positions as part of its internal trade structure.









Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit





Every trade is opened with protective levels according to the EA’s internal rules.









Dynamic Stop Management





The EA may adjust Stop Loss levels when market movement becomes favorable.









Spread and Execution Filters





Aurum Prime includes trading-environment checks designed to avoid unsuitable execution conditions.









Fixed Lot or Auto Lot





The user can choose between manual fixed lot trading and automatic lot adjustment based on account size and the selected risk level.









Simple User Configuration





The EA is intentionally simple to configure. Most of the strategy logic is built into the system, while the user controls only the most important risk-related settings.









RECOMMENDED TRADING CONDITIONS





Trading symbol: XAUUSD





Timeframe: M15





Minimum deposit: 500 USD





Recommended leverage: from 1:100, preferably 1:500





Trading mode: Hedging





Account type: ECN





Recommended default mode: Auto Lot enabled





Recommended risk level: Normal





VPS: Recommended





Execution: Low spread and fast order execution recommended





Platform: MetaTrader 5





For best operation, use the EA on a stable VPS with a low-spread ECN account.





Broker conditions such as spread, slippage, commission, liquidity and symbol specification may affect the final results.









INPUT PARAMETERS





Fixed_Lot





Manual lot size used by the EA when Auto_Lot is disabled.





Recommended starting value for conservative fixed-lot testing on a 500 USD account: 0.01.









Auto_Lot





When enabled, the EA automatically calculates the trading volume based on account size and the selected risk level.









Risk_Level





Defines the exposure level used by Auto_Lot.





Available options:





Medium – conservative automatic lot scaling





Normal – standard automatic lot scaling





High_Risk – increased exposure





Very_High_Risk – aggressive exposure





Higher risk levels may increase both potential gains and potential losses.





Conservative settings are recommended before using higher exposure.









HOW TO USE





Attach Aurum Prime to one XAUUSD M15 chart.





Enable Algo Trading in MetaTrader 5.





Use a hedging account, preferably ECN.





Recommended default configuration:





Auto_Lot = true





Risk_Level = Normal





Use Fixed_Lot = 0.01 only if you prefer conservative manual fixed-lot testing.





Run the EA on a stable VPS for continuous operation.





Test the EA on a demo account or in the Strategy Tester before using it on a live account.





Do not attach the EA to multiple charts of the same symbol unless you fully understand the effect on exposure.









IMPORTANT TRADING NOTES





Aurum Prime may open more than one position depending on its internal market model and current trading conditions.





A hedging account is recommended because the EA is designed to manage positions independently.





Trading on other symbols, other timeframes or unsuitable broker conditions may produce different results.





The EA does not remove market risk.





News events, sudden volatility, spread widening, slippage and execution delays may affect performance.





Users should always adjust lot size and risk settings according to their own account size and risk tolerance.









WHO IS THIS EA FOR?





Aurum Prime may be suitable for traders who:





want to automate XAUUSD trading on MetaTrader 5,





prefer a system with limited manual configuration,





use a hedging ECN account,





want automatic Stop Loss, Take Profit and trade management,





understand that trading involves risk and that losses can occur,





are willing to test the EA before using it on a live account.









RECOMMENDED SETUP EXAMPLE





Symbol: XAUUSD





Timeframe: M15





Account type: ECN Hedging





Deposit: 500 USD or more





Leverage: 1:100 or higher, preferably 1:500





Lot mode: Auto Lot enabled





Risk level: Normal





VPS: Recommended





This setup is only a recommended starting point.





Users should adjust the configuration according to their account size, broker conditions and risk tolerance.









DISCLAIMER





Trading in financial markets involves risk.





Past performance, backtests, statistics, screenshots, monitoring data and historical results are provided for informational purposes only and do not guarantee future results.





This Expert Advisor is a software tool intended solely for informational, educational and research purposes.





It does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, portfolio management advice or a personal trading recommendation.





The EA may generate losses, including several Stop Loss trades in a row.





Such periods are part of the strategy’s risk profile and do not automatically mean that the EA is malfunctioning.





Results may vary depending on market conditions, changing price behavior, spreads, slippage, execution quality, commissions, symbol specifications, liquidity, platform settings and other trading environment factors.





The EA is provided on an “as is” basis.





The user is responsible for testing, configuration, risk management, account protection, platform settings and all trading decisions.





The product may be withdrawn from new sales or public listings at any time.





Users who have already purchased the product will retain access to their purchased copy through the MQL5 platform and terminal.