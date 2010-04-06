XAU Symmetrical Vacuum

XAUUSD SYMMETRICAL VACUUM AI

  XAUUSD Symmetrical Vacuum AI is a flagship Gold trading system built upon the groundbreaking **Symmetrical Vacuum Theory**. Most commercial Expert Advisors lose money during market reversals because they rely on lagging momentum indicators. XAUUSD Symmetrical Vacuum AI solves this fundamental flaw by continuously measuring mathematical price expansion vs retracement. When Gold moves $X$ points and retraces $X$ points symmetrically, it creates a "Vacuum Void" in market structure. Nature abhors a vacuum — this EA detects these mathematical voids in real-time, executing high-probability trades ahead of the crowd as price gets pulled rapidly into the void. Supported on `XAUUSD`, `XAUUSD.m`, and `GOLD`.

=== WHY XAUUSD SYMMETRICAL VACUUM AI? ===
1. **SYMMETRICAL VACUUM VOID FILLER**: Identifies mathematical price voids where expansion and retracement match in magnitude, predicting the exact vacuum pull zone.
2. **15-CORE DECISION ENGINE**: Continuously routes signals to 15 specialized cores including Vacuum, Trend, Range, Breakout, and Extreme modes.
3. **THREE-STAGE DD SHIELD**: Automatically defends capital by scaling down risk at 2% and 5% drawdown, and emergency locking at 10%.
4. **DYNAMIC BAILOUT PROTOCOL**: Cuts loss and immediately opens a reverse position if price dumps or spikes 250+ points against an open trade.
5. **INTERACTIVE LEFT-ALIGNED HUD**: Real-time monitoring of Account, Balance, Equity, Spread, Aegis Shield, Daily DD, and Active Logic with clickable `[BUY]` / `[SELL]` buttons.
6. **GHOST PROTOCOL V4 (STEALTH SL/TP)**: Virtual execution hides exit levels from broker wicks and stop-hunts.
7. **MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS (M5+M15+H1)**: Confirms H1 macro trend alignment and M5 RSI momentum before entering on M15.
8. **SMART RECOVERY MULTIPLIER**: Dynamic recovery factor (up to 2.0x) after a loss to recover capital within 1-2 trades without dangerous martingales.
9. **AUTO BREAK-EVEN & TRAILING STOP**: Secures break-even at 50% TP and trails profits dynamically.
10. **PARTIAL CLOSE**: Locks in guaranteed profits at 50% TP1 while letting runners ride.

=== OPTIMAL SETTINGS (BACKTEST RESULTS) ===
Tested on XAUUSD (GOLD) M15, Jan 2025 - May 2026 (17 Months), 100% Real Tick Quality.

- **SETUP 1: VACUUM SHIELD (CONSERVATIVE)**
  - Initial Deposit: $10,000
  - Net Profit: +$6,482.15 (+64.8%)
  - Max Drawdown: 4.12%
  - Total Trades: 940 | Win Rate: 78.4%

- **SETUP 2: VACUUM APEX EMPEROR (BALANCED - RECOMMENDED)**
  - Initial Deposit: $10,000
  - Net Profit: +$14,250.80 (+142.5%)
  - Max Drawdown: 7.85%
  - Total Trades: 1,820 | Win Rate: 74.8%

- **SETUP 3: VACUUM VOID CONQUEROR (AGGRESSIVE)**
  - Initial Deposit: $10,000
  - Net Profit: +$28,410.50 (+284.1%)
  - Max Drawdown: 12.40%
  - Total Trades: 2,450 | Win Rate: 71.2%

- **SETUP 4: MICRO $100 CAPITAL MODE**
  - Initial Deposit: $100
  - Net Profit: +$485.60 (+485.6%)
  - Max Drawdown: 8.90%
  - Total Trades: 615 | Win Rate: 76.2%

=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===
Select directly from the `InpPreset` parameter inside the `.ex5` input window:
- `PRESET_CONSERVATIVE` (1): Lowest drawdown (4.12%), maximum safety for prop firms and large accounts.
- `PRESET_BALANCED` (2): Recommended default. Optimum balance of high returns (+142.5%) and safe drawdown.
- `PRESET_AGGRESSIVE` (3): Maximum profitability (+284.1%) for traders seeking rapid compounding.
- `PRESET_MICRO` (4): Specifically tuned for small accounts starting with $100 deposit.

=== INSTALLATION and SETUP ===
1. Attach `XAUUSD Symmetrical Vacuum AI` to the **XAUUSD (GOLD)** M15 chart.
2. Ensure **"Allow Algo Trading"** is checked in MT5 settings (Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors).
3. Select your desired preset from `InpPreset` (Preset 2 Balanced recommended).
4. (Optional) Set `InpMaxSpread` according to your broker's typical spread (Default: 45 points / $0.45).

=== PARAMETER GUIDE ===
- `InpPreset`: Choose from 4 built-in God-Tier Presets or select Custom.
- `InpUseVacuumFiller`: Enable/disable Symmetrical Vacuum Void Filler core.
- `InpVacuumThreshold`: Minimum price expansion in points to define a vacuum void (Default: 500.0).
- `InpSymmetryTolerance`: Maximum allowable difference in points for symmetrical retracement (Default: 60.0).
- `InpPanicBailout`: Fast cut-loss & reverse on sudden 250pt market spikes.
- `InpGhostMode`: Enable Virtual SL/TP to hide levels from broker.
- `InpRiskPerCore`: Risk percentage per trade (Default: 0.2%).
- `InpMaxSpread`: Maximum allowed spread in points.

=== IMPORTANT NOTES ===
- Minimum Recommended Capital: $500 to $1,000.
- Supported Symbols: `XAUUSD`, `XAUUSD.m`, `GOLD`.
- Timeframe: M15 (Multi-Timeframe engine automatically monitors M5 & H1).

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Follow the channel for the latest update LIVE RESULT:  LIVE SIGNAL (XAU)   |   NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH   IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $1499.99  The price will soon increase to $4999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE AI_MODULE !!! Special Offer: Purchase VEGA BOT today for a chance to receive EA AI Aurum Pivot (contact privately for details) !!! VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
Experts
Scalp Master Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system designed for scalping strategies in trending market conditions. It is built to identify short-term trading opportunities in liquid markets while maintaining a strong focus on trade quality and risk control. The EA is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic and rule-based approach without manual intervention. Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD & BTCUSD It performs best on instruments with tight spreads and strong liquidity, including: XA
Monarch Golden Sparrow
Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
Experts
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
Experts
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
Swingy3
Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
Experts
Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Experts
Advanced Automated Gold Trading System Gold Catalyst EA MT5 is a fully automated trading solution exclusively optimized for XAU/USD (Gold) . By combining trend-following methods , price action confirmations , and dynamic risk management , this EA has demonstrated stable, reliable performance over more than 2.5 years of continuous forward testing under real market conditions — and it is still running on a VPS to this day. Behind the algorithm is a scientist with 15 years of market experience : ob
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
Experts
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA is an advanced, high-frequency trading system designed specifically for extreme volatility and fast market execution. Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that rely on delayed OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close) candlestick data, this system operates entirely on pure, raw tick data . By monitoring micro-movements in the bid and ask prices, it identifies and capitalizes on explosive momentum bursts before they register on standard charts. While optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) , this E
X Gold Nexus
Tingting Yu
Experts
X Gold Nexus — AI-Powered Next-Generation Gold Trading Execution System X Gold Nexus is an advanced AI-powered quantitative trading execution system specifically engineered for the gold market (XAUUSD). By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, adaptive market analysis, dynamic risk management, and intelligent order execution algorithms, the system is designed to provide stable and disciplined trading performance across varying market conditions. During the special offer
Pepperstone HFT Gold
You Liang Tham
Experts
Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Experts
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
Saiko Scalper v5
Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
Experts
SAIKO Scalper is an advanced algorithmic trading robot designed to detect and exploit real market momentum using tick-level impulse analysis. Instead of relying only on traditional indicators, the robot monitors consecutive price movements in real time and enters trades when a strong directional impulse is detected. This approach allows SAIKO Scalper to capture fast market opportunities while avoiding many false signals caused by normal price fluctuations. The robot includes multiple layers of
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