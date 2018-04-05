R6 Sculping

R6 Scalping EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale or hedge. This EA can be run from very small accounts and Free swap. As small as 1000 $ or 1000 cent minimum Recommendations

The minimum deposit is 1000 USD.  Use a broker with good execution and Low Spread. A very fast VPS is required.
NOTE: I also recommend to take out profit on a regular basis. That is once a week/month. Becauser there will be DD.

You Can Tracking All EA Status and Update in This Link https://www.notion.so/Kaws-Ea-Tracking-25e8e514bbfe8003b336ce3c2f27fe85

This EA works best at an 1:200  UP++ leverage account with small spread and microlots 0.01.
I recomend if you find out https://one.exnesstrack.net/a/o55vh4r8zi?platform=mobile&pid=mobile_share

TF EA WORK BEST IN 30M

Recommendations SYMBOL GBPUSD

Input parameters

TAKE Profit

START LOT

SLIPPAGE


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[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
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