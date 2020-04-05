WaveTechAI Riptide

WaveTech Riptide — XAUUSD Momentum System (M15)


    Main metrics:

    Metric Value
    Backtest period 2024.01.01 – 2026.06.30 (2.5 years)
    Net profit +$3,983 (fixed 0.01 lot)
    Profit Factor 1.97
    Sharpe Ratio 5.57
    Recovery Factor 12.7
    Max drawdown $313 (2.39%)
    Win rate 75.9%
    Total trades 1,143



    Riptide is a momentum strategy for Gold that combines a Keltner Channel filter with MACD confirmation on the M15 timeframe. It is the flagship of the WaveTech.IA portfolio: the highest net profit of our 15 systems, with a 75.9% historical win rate across 1,143 trades.


    We have all information and analysis tools that you can use in our website, please check this post:

    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772707


    LAUNCH PRICING — FOUNDING BUYERS

    • First 10 copies: $299 (next price $399, final price $1499)
    • Our public MQL5 live signal is currently being built. The price increases as verified live history accumulates — founding buyers get the lowest price this EA will ever have, and the live signal link will be published on this page.


    Verified backtest — full transparency:

    • 2.5 years (2024.01 – 2026.06): historic bull run, sharp corrections and consolidation regimes
    • 99% history quality, real tick data, variable spread, commission and slippage included
    • +$3,983 net profit with fixed 0.01 lot — no compounding tricks, no cherry-picked windows
    • Profit Factor 1.97 · Sharpe 5.57 · Recovery Factor 12.7 · Max DD $313 · 1,143 trades


    HOW THIS STRATEGY WAS BUILT:
    Every WaveTech.IA system goes through the same three-stage process before it goes live — designed and supervised by a trader with 15 years of hands-on market experience, using AI to explore far more ground than manual design ever could:

    1. AI-generated — strategy logic is generated and refined with AI over XAUUSD price history, guided by 15 years of trading experience to steer the search toward setups that make real market sense, not just curve-fit numbers.
    2. Statistically validated — every candidate must survive a gauntlet of statistical tests: out-of-sample validation, parameter-stability checks and Monte Carlo stress tests, before it is considered validated.
    3. Ruthlessly filtered — less than 0.5% of generated candidates make it through. The strategies we put on the market are the survivors, published with their full trade-by-trade record.

    AI accelerates the search. 15 years of trading experience decides what's worth keeping.


    HOW IT TRADES:

    • Entries: Keltner Channel breakout structure confirmed by MACD momentum on M15
    • Every position has a hard stop loss placed at the broker; fixed position sizing
    • Break-even move once the trade is in profit; weekend filter (flat before Friday close)
    • Filter protections against abnormal spikes

    Not a scalper — built to last, not to rush:
    Every trade is a single, independent position with a wide take profit and a wide stop loss defined at entry — no grid, no martingale, no averaging down, ever. Positions are held for hours to days, not seconds. Over the 2.5-year backtest this system placed roughly one trade every 0.8 day(s) — 1143 trades total, not thousands of micro-scalps.

    Why this matters: low-frequency, wide-target trades are far less sensitive to spread, slippage and execution noise than high-frequency scalping — which means the backtest you see here is a much closer approximation of what you'll get live. Fewer, more deliberate trades also mean a structurally more robust system: no dependency on ultra-precise fills, no fragile edge that collapses the moment your broker's spread widens by half a pip.


    Recommendations:

    • Symbol: XAUUSD · Timeframe: M15
    • Suggested minimum capital: $400 for 0.01 lots
    • Low-spread ECN/RAW broker recommended; VPS recommended for 24/5 execution
    • HEDGE account recommended


    Automated delivery:
    Files are delivered automatically. You will not need to send a private message to unlock anything. Support is available if you need it, but the product is complete out of the box.

    Built by a trader, not just a lab

    WaveTech.IA is run by a full-time trader with 15 years of market experience — AI is the tool that builds and tests at scale, but every strategy that reaches this store passed through a trader's judgment first.

    Part of a 15-system portfolio:
    Riptide is 1 of 15 uncorrelated XAUUSD systems engineered by WaveTech.IA, each on its own timeframe and logic, all validated with the same methodology. Combine 3–5 different strategies across timeframes to smooth your equity curve.


    Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.


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