BeST Gann Swing Oscillator

BeST_Gann Swing Oscillator is an MT4 indicator that is based on the corresponding work of Robert Krausz who introduced it in the book A.W.D Gann Treasure Discovered.
The Gann Swing Oscillator is a range-bounding technical indicator that oscillates between +1 and -1 and thus it describes the market swings.
Generally when the market is in an upswing, the Gann Swing Oscillator describes it as 2 higher highs with the value of +1 while after an upswing, the downswing is expected.
Also the downswing market is defined by the Gann Swing Oscillator as 2 lower lows with the value of -1. An upswing is then expected after that.
So the Gann Swing Oscillator assesses the market price action and tells where the market highs and lows have occurred. These highs and lows help to determine a trend which is considered by default the Short term Market trend.
The BeST_Gann Swing Oscillator applies better with the BeST_Gann Hi-Lo Strategy indicator and its Entry Signals since it allows us to select the most valid ones.

If you download our FREE indicator BeST_Gann Hi-Lo Strategy while you also purchase this incredibly well-cooperating indicator BeST_Gann Swing Oscillator at the unbeatable price of $40, you can get an amazing manual trading system with a high probability of frequently generated profitable trades.

Feel the ease of finding trades with high profit potential!  TRY IT NOW!


Using the BeST_Gann Swing Oscillator


The BeST_Gann Swing Oscillator can be used for determining market direction. Its methodology for determining the market direction is simple:


== when it is upward, the market is in a bullish trend, and a more valid Buy Signal can be generated.

== when the oscillator is downwards, this is a bearish trend, and a more valid Sell Signal can be generated.


Inputs


Basic Settings

== Oscillator’s Width (its line size)
== Oscillator’s line Color
== Uptrend Color
== Downtrend Color


Alert Settings  -  for controlling the Uptrend and Downtrend starting points'  MT4 alerts





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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Oleg Rodin
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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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BeST Fibonacci Retracement Lines
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BeST_ Classic Pivot Points is an MT4 Indicator that is based on the widely known and definitely classic Pivot Point of a market prices activity. A pivot point is calculated as an average of significant prices (high,low,close) from the performance of a market in the prior trading period. If the market in the following period trades above the pivot point it is usually evaluated as a bullish sentiment, whereas trading below the pivot point is seen as bearish. A pivot point and the associated suppo
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BeST_Darvas Boxes EA is an MT4  Expert Advisor that is based on the most classic trading method developed  in the 50's by Nicolas Darvas  commonly known as The Darvas Boxes Trading System. The Original Darvas Boxes System can be found in details in his book "How I Made $2,000,000 In The Stock Market"  (Copyright 1960, by Nicolas Darvas). Although the original system was designed to trade only Stocks and to open only Long trades its trading principles can also be applied to many other Markets l
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BeST Keltner Channels Strategies EA
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BeST RevEngEmaRsi Strategy
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BeST ADX Scalping Strategy
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BeST RMO Indicator Strategies
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BeST Fisher Oscillator Strategies
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