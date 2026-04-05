Abcde MT4

ABCDE indicator
This indicator is based on the primary abc patterns of price action (i.e. break, pullback, movement). These patterns resemble the rally base rally pattern, and a set of analyzes, such as trend analysis and divergence analysis, are checked to issue the accurate signal. It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open and close a trade. It can be applied to any financial asset: forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.

MT5 version is here
Main features:

  •  Extremely easy to use
  •  Multi-Timeframe alert
  • stop loss and take profit orders with a fixed price.
  • Work with any trading instrument (Forex, CFD, Futures and others)
  • E-mail alert
  • Phone  notification
  • It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open and close a trade.
  • shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit.
  • Free Demo is available

Recommended setup:
EURUSD, M15 (15 minute chart)
Display trend validation: True
Display the volume increase candle: True

What are the ideal entry points?
The best point to enter a trade is the E point represented by a star and diamond pattern. These patterns are displayed when "Display trend validation" and "Display the volume increase candle" are active in the settings.


How does the ABCDE indicator work?
1.    Install the indicator in your trading terminal.
2.    Adjust the settings and colors.
3.    Start trading by receiving signals from the indicator that tell you the ideal moment to enter a trade.
4.    Enter a trade according to the indicator signals and set stop loss and take profit levels in accordance with the indicator's advice.
5.    There is an option in the settings called "Display Trend Validation" which checks the higher time frame trend. If the signal aligns with the trend, a small star appears on the signal candle.
6.    If the signal has a star, you can choose a second stop loss (or further).
7.    With the help of the Volume Increase item, you can increase the entry volume. Also, this item alone is a supplementary confirmation and is considered a suitable entry point.
8.    The presence of a star emoji next to the diamond emoji can greatly strengthen the issued signal.
9.    Increasing the maximum period will increase the number of signals.
10.   Since this analytical tool is relatively heavy, if MetaTrader freezes, you can set the number of candles in the settings to a smaller integer than the available candles (such as 1000 or 2000 or ...)
11.   This indicator is designed as a multi-time frame tool and you can activate the multi-time frame alarm from the settings to monitor the market in the current timeframe up to the higher timeframes.
12.   The ABCD indicator is designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms and you can receive signals on either platform.


#Tags: Trade Manager, Trading Assistant, Trade Assistant, Risk Management, Order Management, Trailing Stop, Break Even, Partial Close, Manual Trading, Virtual Order, Virtual Stop Loss, Virtual Take Profit, visible Stop Loss, visible Take Profit.
our support is available whenever questions arise: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/farjamim/


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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Currency Strength Matrix
Raymond Gilmour
4.5 (26)
Indicators
THE ONLY CURRENCY STRENGTH INDICATOR THAT IS BASED ON PRICE ACTION. DESIGNED FOR TREND, MOMENTUM & REVERSAL TRADERS This indicator  reads price action to confirm trend and strength . Advanced multi-currency and multi-time frame indicator that shows you simply by looking at one chart, every currency pair that is trending and the strongest and weakest currencies driving those trends. For full details on how to use this indicator, and also how to get a FREE chart tool, please see user manual HERE
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
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Special Candle MT4
Mahsa Farjami
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Special Candle Do you want to use one of the best Forex indicators with a successful Ichimoku strategy? You can use this Awesome Indicator that is based on the Ichimoku strategy. MT5 version is here First strategy: This strategy involves identifying similar strong crosses that rarely occur. The best timeframes for this strategy are 30 minutes (30M) and 1 hour (H1). Appropriate symbols for the 30-minute timeframe include: •    CAD/JPY •    CHF/JPY •    USD/JPY •    NZD/JPY •    AUD/JPY •    EUR
Reverse Candle MT4
Mahsa Farjami
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General Usage: You can use this indicator as a reliable confirmation for reversal systems and also as a powerful standalone trading system. It allows you to analyze the probability of a reversal when the price encounters each pivot or support/resistance level. It plays a role similar to divergence or trend continuation brakes. The risk-to-reward ratio of this tool is at least 1 to 2, and in the best-case scenario, with appropriate trailing, it can reach up to 1 to 10. MT5 version Benefits: •  
Trade Panel MGH4
Mahsa Farjami
Utilities
In the realm of financial markets, proficient capital management is essential. It is not only about safeguarding your initial investment but also increasing it. The days of manual calculations are over. Maximize your returns, minimize your risks, and unlock the potential of the financial markets like never before. Take control of your trading journey with the Trade Panel. If you work as a scalper and need to quickly execute, our Trade Manager panel provides all the necessary tools at your finger
Abcde MT5
Mahsa Farjami
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ABCDE indicator This indicator is based on the primary abc patterns of price action (i.e. break, pullback, movement). These patterns resemble the rally base rally pattern, and a set of analyzes, such as trend analysis and divergence analysis, are checked to issue the accurate signal. It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open and close a trade. It can be applied to any financial asset: forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices. MT4 version is he
Special Candle MT5
Mahsa Farjami
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Special Candle Do you want to use one of the best Forex indicators with a successful Ichimoku strategy? You can use this Awesome Indicator that is based on the Ichimoku strategy. MT4 version is here First strategy: This strategy involves identifying similar strong crosses that rarely occur. The best timeframes for this strategy are 30 minutes (30M) and 1 hour (H1). Appropriate symbols for the 30-minute timeframe include: •    CAD/JPY •    CHF/JPY •    USD/JPY •    NZD/JPY •    AUD/JPY •    EUR
Reverse Candle MT5
Mahsa Farjami
Utilities
General Usage: You can use this indicator as a reliable confirmation for reversal systems and also as a powerful standalone trading system. It allows you to analyze the probability of a reversal when the price encounters each pivot or support/resistance level. It plays a role similar to divergence or trend continuation brakes. The risk-to-reward ratio of this tool is at least 1 to 2, and in the best-case scenario, with appropriate trailing, it can reach up to 1 to 10. MT4 version Benefits: •  
Trade panel MGH5
Mahsa Farjami
Utilities
In the realm of financial markets, proficient capital management is essential. It is not only about safeguarding your initial investment but also increasing it. The days of manual calculations are over. Maximize your returns, minimize your risks, and unlock the potential of the financial markets like never before. Take control of your trading journey with the Trade Panel. If you work as a scalper and need to quickly execute, our Trade Manager panel provides all the necessary tools at your finger
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