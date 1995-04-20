BeST Gann Swing Oscillator

BeST_Gann Swing Oscillator is an MT4 indicator that is based on the corresponding work of Robert Krausz who introduced it in the book A.W.D Gann Treasure Discovered.
The Gann Swing Oscillator is a range-bounding technical indicator that oscillates between +1 and -1 and thus it describes the market swings.
Generally when the market is in an upswing, the Gann Swing Oscillator describes it as 2 higher highs with the value of +1 while after an upswing, the downswing is expected.
Also the downswing market is defined by the Gann Swing Oscillator as 2 lower lows with the value of -1. An upswing is then expected after that.
So the Gann Swing Oscillator assesses the market price action and tells where the market highs and lows have occurred. These highs and lows help to determine a trend which is considered by default the Short term Market trend.
The BeST_Gann Swing Oscillator applies better with the BeST_Gann Hi-Lo Strategy indicator and its Entry Signals since it allows us to select the most valid ones.

If you download our FREE indicator BeST_Gann Hi-Lo Strategy while you also purchase this incredibly well-cooperating indicator BeST_Gann Swing Oscillator at the unbeatable price of $40, you can get an amazing manual trading system with a high probability of frequently generated profitable trades.

Feel the ease of finding trades with high profit potential!  TRY IT NOW!


Using the BeST_Gann Swing Oscillator


The BeST_Gann Swing Oscillator can be used for determining market direction. Its methodology for determining the market direction is simple:


== when it is upward, the market is in a bullish trend, and a more valid Buy Signal can be generated.

== when the oscillator is downwards, this is a bearish trend, and a more valid Sell Signal can be generated.


Inputs


Basic Settings

== Oscillator’s Width (its line size)
== Oscillator’s line Color
== Uptrend Color
== Downtrend Color


Alert Settings  -  for controlling the Uptrend and Downtrend starting points'  MT4 alerts





