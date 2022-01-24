Gartley Hunter MT4

3.67
Gartley Hunter - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns (Gartley patterns) and their projections. The indicator is equipped with a system of alerts and push notifications.

Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5

Advantages

1. 12 harmonic patterns: 7 classical and 5 exotic. New patterns will be added as the indicator develops.

2. Constant automatic search for harmonic patterns. The indicator is capable of finding from the smallest to the largest patterns.

3. Automatic search for pattern projections. A projection is a potential pattern that may form in the future.

4. Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. To the right of each pattern are targets for entering and exiting a trade.

5. Detailed pattern customization system. You can add and remove various pattern elements in a few clicks.

How to buy? | How to install? | FAQ

Author: Siarhei Vashchylka. For any questions, write to me in private messages. I also recommend subscribing to my updates. To do this, follow the link to my profile and click "Add to friends".

Reviews 5
digital22
64
digital22 2022.12.26 18:38 
 

Отличная программа, спасибо разработчикам.

azamat rashitov
23
azamat rashitov 2022.05.24 14:43 
 

Спасибо разработчикам что упростили мне задачу в поисках паттернов 😊. Цена индикатора тоже низкая что на первый же день окупился. Советую скачать и совмещать с другими видами анализа

Filter:
Trade2023
101
Trade2023 2023.11.17 06:31 
 

The indicator does not show most of the famous patterns such as the wedge pattern, the head and shoulders pattern, the double top, the double bottom, the triple top, the triple bottom, the ascending triangle, the descending triangle, the symmetrical triangle, and other missing patterns Which most markets go through most of the time, especially on small frames such as the minute [I can detect them manually]. The indicator is more like a Scanner and nothing more, and it is supposed to detect them Automatically, but it has a small table at the bottom that covers an area of the chart, which will not help the speculator much, but rather confuse him more,The indicator also lacks continuity patterns.

The indicator must count all price movement by use X-BCD waves, but the indicator did not match what was described by the author, and there is no video clip available, only an animated GIF For a misleading little clip, so I definitely deleted the indicator from MT4 because it did not meet my requirements.

It is true that the author provided adequate support, but the flaw in the indicator is that it lacks many patterns. If all possible patterns are added, and the Scan table is deleted, and it runs automatically, then I will edit the review.

Siarhei Vashchylka
7253
Reply from developer Siarhei Vashchylka 2023.11.19 10:26
I don't know why you decided that the indicator is designed to build technical analysis patterns. This is not written anywhere. There is not a single word about this in the instructions. It is clearly indicated everywhere (both in the instructions and in the pictures, and even in the name of the indicator) that it draws ONLY Gartley patterns. Gartley has nothing to do with the Head and Shoulders patterns you mentioned, as well as the Double Top and so on. The panel that confused you is necessary for working with Gartley patterns. It is needed and performs many important functions. But you don’t know anything about this because you didn’t read the instructions. It is written about this in great detail. Moreover, the panel can be minimized. This is also written in the instructions. The indicator works automatically. I don’t understand at all why you decided that this is not so. After all, I recorded a video for you and showed you how it works. Summary. You want my indicator to do something it is not designed to do. And because he doesn’t do this, you give him 1 star. I don't see any logic here at all.
