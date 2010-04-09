Chart Pattern MT4

Introduction to Chart Pattern MT

Chart Pattern MT is a chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Chart Pattern MT uses highly sophisticated chart pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use with intuitive user interface. Chart Pattern MT will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you can get the full benefit of this multiple timeframe chart pattern scanner.


Detectable Chart Patterns

Chart Pattern MT can detect the chart patterns including Triangle (Pattern Code = 0), Falling Wedge (Pattern Code = 1), Rising Wedge (Pattern Code = 2), Double Top (Pattern Code = 3), Double Bottom (Pattern Code = 4), Head and Shoulder (Pattern Code = 5), Reverse of Head and Shoulder (Pattern Code = 6), Cup and Handle or Cup with Handle (Pattern Code = 7), Reverse of Cup and Handle or Cup with Handle (Pattern Code = 8).


Japanese Candlestick Patterns

Chart Pattern MT can detect the 52 Japanese Candlestic Pattern including Doji Star, Hammer, Englufing, etc


Main Features

  • Pattern Detection in Indicator Window: Detected Patterns are located in the indicator window for your market analysis. To view or hide, just click the Circle button in the indicator window.
  • Pattern Detection in Main Window: Detected patterns are also located in the main window for your market analysis. To view or hide, just click the circle button in the main window.
  • Call Patterns: You can also call any patterns at the desired location in your chart. To access Call Pattern feature, click call button. Now you will have pointer in your chart. Move the pointer anywhere in your chart to located patterns, then click “Call” button again. You will see patterns corresponding to the location of pointer.
  • Multiple Timeframe Pattern Detection: You can also scan above patterns across different timeframe from one indicator. You can also switch on and off any specific timeframe per your need. Please note that Multiple Timeframe Pattern Detection requires much heavier computation.
  • Pattern Locking: You can also lock any patterns in your chart for your future use. Just click over Lock button to lock patterns in your chart.


Indicator Input Setting

Chart Pattern MT uses extremely sophisticated pattern algorithm exclusive to this indicator only. At the same time, it provides extremely simple user interface. You can also receive alert when new patterns are detected. Most of time you can use default setting. Each input is self-explanatory in their name field.

  • Timeframe to detect Patterns: Timeframe of pattern detection
  • Indicator Period: 3 to 100 only (Use default = 50)
  • Bars To Scan: 1000 is default. You can increase but it can be heavy on your computer
  • Show Pattern At Alert: If this is set to true, then new pattern will be automatically draw as it is detected first time. Since you can access to all the patterns from circle button, you can set this to false if you wish.
  • Enable sound alert: input for sound alert
  • Send email alert:  input for email alert
  • Send notification : input for push notification

Following inputs are to control buttons. You will use default-setting most of time. You can change the input only if you have encounter some exceptional case.

  • Circle Button Gap (Indicator Window):
  • Button Coordinate X (Main Window):
  • Button Coordinate Y (Main Window):
  • Button Width (Main Window):
  • Button Height (Main Window):
  • Button Text Size (Main Window):

Yet, there are some other inputs for controlling colour and multiple timeframe pattern detection. We will leave them out here because they are too obvious.


Trading Strategy Guide

Using Wedge, Triangle, Double Top, Double Bottom, Head and Shoulder and Cup with Handle patterns are documented in the link below. It is highly recommended to read this article below before trading.

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750388


Important Note

This is the off the shelf product. Therefore, we do not accept any modification or customization request on this product. In addition, we do not provide any code library or any support for your coding for this product.


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IQ FX Gann Levels
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5 (2)
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IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
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First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
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Vitalyi Belyh
5 (2)
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The " Dynamic Scalper System " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend waves.
Gold Scalper Indicator
Jeremy Nicolaj Van Hoorn
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GoldScalperX V2 PRO Institutional-Style Gold Scalping for Serious Traders Gold doesn’t forgive hesitation. GoldScalperX V2 PRO was built for traders who operate with speed, discipline and structure. This is not a “random arrow indicator.” This is a precision scalping framework engineered for XAUUSD volatility. Why Most Gold Traders Fail They: Enter too early Chase breakouts Trade noise Ignore volatility expansion Blow prop challenges GoldScalperX V2 PRO filters the chaos. It highlights onl
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5 (1)
Indicators
Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator The Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator is a momentum-based signal tool designed to identify potential bullish and bearish breakout opportunities. It displays clear arrow signals directly on the price chart, helping traders quickly recognize possible trend changes and continuation setups. Up Arrow (Buy Signal) A magenta up arrow appears below a candle when bullish momentum begins to strengthen. This signal indicates that buying pressure may be overtaking selling press
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Peak Trough Analysis is the great tool to detect peaks and troughs in your chart. Peak Trough Analysis tool can use three different peaks and troughs detection algorithm. The three algorithm include the orignal Fractals Indicator by Bill Williams, the Modified Fractals indicator and ZigZag indicator. You can use this peak and trough analysis tool to detect the price pattern made up from Equilibrium Fractal-Wave process. For further usage, there are good guide line on how to use this peak trough
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Peak Trough Analysis is the great tool to detect peaks and troughs in your chart. Peak Trough Analysis tool can use three different peaks and troughs detection algorithm. The three algorithm include the orignal Fractals Indicator by Bill Williams, the Modified Fractals indicator and ZigZag indicator. You can use this peak and trough analysis tool to detect the price pattern made up from Equilibrium Fractal-Wave process. For further usage, there are good guide line on how to use this peak trough
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Introduction to Sideways Market Analyzer Notable period of Low volatility and non-trending movements in the financial market is considered as Sideways Market. Sooner or later, the low volatility will increase and the price will pick up a trend after Sideways Market. In terms of trading point of view, Sideways Market can serve as the very good entry timing for traders. Sideways Market is also quite often the representation of accumulation of large orders from big investors. Therefore, knowing the
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Young Ho Seo
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Introduction to Harmonic Pattern Scenario Planner The present state of Forex market can go through many different possible price paths to reach its future destination. Future is dynamic. Therefore, planning your trade with possible future scenario is an important step for your success. To meet such a powerful concept, we introduce the Harmonic Pattern Scenario Planner, the first predictive Harmonic Pattern Tool in the world among its kind. Main Features Predicting future patterns for scenario
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Introduction to Smart Renko The main characteristics of Renko Charting concern price movement. To give you some idea on its working principle, Renko chart is constructed by placing a brick over or below when the price make the movement beyond a predefined range, called brick height. Therefore, naturally one can see clear price movement with less noise than other charting type. Renko charting can provide much clearer trend direction and it helps to identify important support and resistance level
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