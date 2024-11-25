Quick Trade Manager

5

Quick Trade Manager (QTM) is a powerful tool for fast and intuitive trading directly on the MT5 chart, fully supporting custom (synthetic) symbols.

QTM expands quick trading capabilities directly on the chart, making one-click trading even more convenient. Automatic position sizing based on a specified risk percentage per trade is available. All custom (synthetic) symbols are fully supported. For example, QTM can be used for trading on a seconds chart, as well as on Renko charts or any other custom chart types.


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Key Features of QTM

Quick Trading Panel

Upon launching QTM, a convenient panel appears on the chart for opening market orders (Buy/Sell). This panel is similar to the standard MT5 quick trading panel but is available for any custom symbols.

Position and Order Management

  • Easily drag SL/TP levels by holding the CTRL key.

  • Move the opening level of pending orders by holding the SHIFT key.

  • Quickly close/delete orders or cancel SL/TP using a pop-up button.

Intuitive Order Selection

If there are many positions on the chart, use the TAB key combined with mouse wheel scrolling to cycle through them. Parameters of the selected order are displayed on the chart for easy identification. You can modify the selected position without accidentally affecting other orders.

Single-Action Order Planning

  • Market Order

    Activate market order planning mode by pressing CTRL+SHIFT and clicking once on the chart. In this mode, you can drag SL/TP levels from the opening price by holding the CTRL key. The order volume is automatically calculated based on your predefined risk percentage. Buy/Sell buttons change color depending on the SL position, preventing errors when opening an order.

  • Pending Order

    Activate pending order planning mode by pressing CTRL+SHIFT and double-clicking on the chart. A line for the order's opening price appears, which can be moved by holding the SHIFT key. SL/TP levels can be dragged using the CTRL key. The order type and volume adjust automatically depending on the SL position, and button colors change accordingly, helping to avoid errors when placing orders.

Advanced Risk Management Settings

You can specify the maximum risk percentage per trade, set default SL/TP levels, and activate Breakeven and Trailing Stop features to secure profits.

Flexible and User-Friendly Interface

Panel size and text size adjustments are available, as well as font selection and the option to hide information lines for a minimalist display.

Hotkeys

A comprehensive set of intuitive hotkeys allows quick management of orders and positions directly on the chart.

  • Hold CTRL+SHIFT and click the chart to activate market order planning mode.

  • Hold CTRL+SHIFT and double-click the chart to activate pending order planning mode.

  • Hold SHIFT and drag the price line.

  • Hold CTRL and drag the SL/TP line.

  • Hold TAB and scroll the mouse wheel to cycle through orders.

  • Hold left-click and press [B] to place a buy order.

  • Hold left-click and press [S] to place a sell order.

  • Hold left-click and press [Q] to show/hide trade panel.

  • Press ESC to cancel the current action.

Quick Trade Manager makes your trading simple, convenient, and secure, enabling complete risk control and order management with just a few movements.


Detailed description

#Tags: chart trading, quick trading, quick trading panel, trade panel, order management, order planning, risk management, custom symbol, synthetic symbol, custom symbols, synthetic symbols, trailing stop, breakeven, automatic volume calculation, risk control.

Reviews 8
m17qarock
149
m17qarock 2026.07.20 09:18 
 

This is a fantastic trading tool—fast, simple, and effective. I can feel the dedication the creator put into making it! He's also very helpful in answering questions.

itakhola
591
itakhola 2025.05.20 16:11 
 

Good utility. I like it. Please add the option to change the size of the panel and font.

alejandro Burgos
55
alejandro Burgos 2025.03.21 06:33 
 

Works very good

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m17qarock
149
m17qarock 2026.07.20 09:18 
 

This is a fantastic trading tool—fast, simple, and effective. I can feel the dedication the creator put into making it! He's also very helpful in answering questions.

Boris Sedov
11969
Reply from developer Boris Sedov 2026.07.20 09:58
Thank you so much for your kind words! I'm really glad you feel the dedication behind the tool — I truly put my heart into making it fast, simple, and effective. And I'm always happy to help with any questions. Happy trading!
itakhola
591
itakhola 2025.05.20 16:11 
 

Good utility. I like it. Please add the option to change the size of the panel and font.

Boris Sedov
11969
Reply from developer Boris Sedov 2026.06.22 07:48
Thank you for your feedback! Glad you like the utility. The option to change the panel and font size is already available — please check the settings in the "User Interface" section. You can adjust both the panel size and the font to your preference. If you have any other suggestions, I'm always happy to hear them. Happy trading!
BacktestPro LLC
71132
Sie Samuel Roland Youl 2025.05.04 23:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Boris Sedov
11969
Reply from developer Boris Sedov 2026.06.22 07:46
Thank you! Glad you find it useful. Happy trading!
alejandro Burgos
55
alejandro Burgos 2025.03.21 06:33 
 

Works very good

Boris Sedov
11969
Reply from developer Boris Sedov 2026.06.22 07:45
Thank you! Glad it works well for you. If you have any questions or suggestions — feel free to reach out.
[Deleted] 2025.02.26 01:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Boris Sedov
11969
Reply from developer Boris Sedov 2026.06.22 07:44
Thank you! Glad you find it useful. Happy trading!
RS4950
39
RS4950 2024.12.25 10:57 
 

Hi, Could you upgrade this EA and remove or make a true-or-false option where the lines in the upper right corner disappear? They are very annoying. Thanks.

Thank you for the quick upgrade and your work. 👍

Boris Sedov
11969
Reply from developer Boris Sedov 2026.06.22 07:43
Thank you for your feedback and for updating the review! I'm glad the fix worked for you. If you have any other suggestions — feel free to share. I'm always open to improvements.
Golub2017
84
Golub2017 2024.12.24 07:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Boris Sedov
11969
Reply from developer Boris Sedov 2026.06.22 07:42
Спасибо за отзыв! Рад, что всё работает как нужно. Если появятся вопросы или пожелания — пишите.
Moacaci
21
Moacaci 2024.12.09 01:30 
 

Hello, I entered a sell limit order and added stop loss and take profit just for testing. Once the order was placed I was unable to cancel it. How to cancel orders already entered?

Boris Sedov
11969
Reply from developer Boris Sedov 2026.06.22 07:42
Thank you for your feedback! To cancel a pending order, hover over its price line on the chart and click the "delete" pop-up button that appears. If you have any other questions, feel free to ask — I'm happy to help.
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