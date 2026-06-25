RBM Stop and Take Label

RBM SL TP Label — Indicator for MetaTrader 5

If you trade Forex and wish you could see the financial value of your risk and your target directly on the chart, this indicator handles that cleanly and without friction.

What it does

The moment you open a position, the indicator automatically detects your Stop Loss and Take Profit lines and displays, in real time, the financial value and distance in points for each one — no calculator, no mental math.

The Stop Loss label appears below the line, in red. The Take Profit label appears above the line, in green. And on the entry price line, you track the floating P&L of the trade updating tick by tick.

How the values are calculated

Risk and return are always calculated relative to the entry price of the order — not the current price. That means the values stay fixed on the lines as long as you don't move your Stop or Take. If you drag the Stop Loss to a new level, the value updates immediately to reflect the new risk. The behavior is identical to what traders already know from platforms like Profit.

What appears on each line

Stop Loss → risk value as a negative + distance in points (e.g. ▼ $320.00 32.0 pts)

Take Profit → return value as a positive + distance in points (e.g. ▲ $480.00 48.0 pts)

Entry price → floating P&L of the trade in real time

Available settings

Color of the SL and TP labels

Color of the entry line label

Font size and type

Currency symbol ($, €, or any other)

Vertical spacing between the label and the line

Enable or disable the financial value and the points distance independently

Compatibility

Works on any Forex pair in MetaTrader 5. The calculation uses the symbol's native data (tick size and tick value), with no manual configuration needed per asset.

Developed by RBM Trader