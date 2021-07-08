BoletaMiniPanel

Simple panel with Stop loss (Loss), Stop gain (Gain) , Trailing stop (TS) and Breakeven (BE-P).





Lot is the number of contracts to be traded.





Gain is the number, in points, that the stop gain will be positioned. If you don't want to put stop gain, just put 0 (zero) in place and when you open the order it won't have this stop.





Loss is the number, in points, that the stop loss will be placed. If you don't want to put stop loss, just put 0 (zero) in place and when you open the order it won't have that stop.





TS is the number, in points, at which the trailing stop will be activated and represents the distance the stop loss will be from the current price. Upon reaching this number of points the price will go to breakeven and will follow the price at that point distance.





BE-P is the number, in points, that the stop loss will be placed above the trade's entry price. This option serves to discount the spread and/or brokerage of the trade when the Breakeven button is pressed.





Only one parameter has to be configured when entering the billet.





The AP parameter is the number, in points, that the stop loss moves at each tick when the trailing stop is activated. This number, in general, can be equal to the tick size of the asset being traded. If you want the trailing stop to move faster, the AP must have a higher number.





After changing the values ​​of any of the fields, you MUST click on the chart for the values ​​to be updated.





As a recommendation, use the demo version on a demo account to test and learn about the utility.





Contribute to the maintenance of the applications by purchasing the ticket https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/89631, thank you in advance.



