BoletaMiniPanel
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 10 July 2021
Contribute to the maintenance of the applications by purchasing the ticket https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/89631, thank you in advance.
Contribute to the maintenance of the applications by purchasing the ticket https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/89631, thank you in advance.
Ottimo
muito facil de usar
User didn't leave any comment to the rating
Ingeniously simple indicator with all essential functions, even allows trailing stop loss values to be changed for open orders, which can be useful when momentum is declining.
Fantastic EA, definitely deserve 5 stars.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating
O simples que funciona!!!
User didn't leave any comment to the rating
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Ottimo