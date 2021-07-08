BoletaMiniPanel

5
Simple panel with Stop loss (Loss), Stop gain (Gain), Trailing stop (TS) and Breakeven (BE-P).

Lot is the number of contracts to be traded.

Gain is the number, in points, that the stop gain will be positioned. If you don't want to put stop gain, just put 0 (zero) in place and when you open the order it won't have this stop.

Loss is the number, in points, that the stop loss will be placed. If you don't want to put stop loss, just put 0 (zero) in place and when you open the order it won't have that stop.

TS is the number, in points, at which the trailing stop will be activated and represents the distance the stop loss will be from the current price. Upon reaching this number of points the price will go to breakeven and will follow the price at that point distance.

BE-P is the number, in points, that the stop loss will be placed above the trade's entry price. This option serves to discount the spread and/or brokerage of the trade when the Breakeven button is pressed.

Only one parameter has to be configured when entering the billet.

The AP parameter is the number, in points, that the stop loss moves at each tick when the trailing stop is activated. This number, in general, can be equal to the tick size of the asset being traded. If you want the trailing stop to move faster, the AP must have a higher number.

After changing the values ​​of any of the fields, you MUST click on the chart for the values ​​to be updated.

As a recommendation, use the demo version on a demo account to test and learn about the utility. 


Contribute to the maintenance of the applications by purchasing the ticket https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/89631, thank you in advance.


Reviews 8
Stefano Padovano
1313
Stefano Padovano 2024.10.24 15:34 
 

Ottimo

Zeitl
76
Zeitl 2022.11.04 20:59 
 

Ingeniously simple indicator with all essential functions, even allows trailing stop loss values to be changed for open orders, which can be useful when momentum is declining.

James Wioos
410
James Wioos 2022.06.16 08:49 
 

Fantastic EA, definitely deserve 5 stars.

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YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trading Panel PRO MT5
Prime Horizon
Utilities
Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 designed to prepare, execute and manage positions directly from the chart, with visual risk control at every step. The tool combines order preparation, automatic position sizing based on risk, interactive Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones, and several trade management functions into a single interface. Version 2.0 updates Version 2.0 introduces several improvements to streamline the execution workflow: Automa
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Mini Panel Plus
PATRICK ANTONIO MORELO A.
4.33 (15)
Utilities
Remodeling the BoletaMiniPanel, the Mini Panel Plus has the same functionalities, but is now in the form of a box that allows it to be minimized and placed anywhere on the chart. Simple Panel with Stop loss (Loss), Stop gain (Gain), Trailing stop (TS) and Breakeven (BE-P). The Lot is the number of contracts to be traded. Gain is the number, in points, at which the stop gain will be positioned. If you don't want to place a stop gain, just put 0 (zero) in its place and when you open the order it w
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SyncGraph Plus
PATRICK ANTONIO MORELO A.
5 (1)
Utilities
Indicator that synchronizes the charts, that is, when the asset is replaced in one of the charts, all those that appear with the synchronized indicator are changed, with the same timeframe (Same_Timeframe = true) or with different timeframes (Same_Timeframe = false). The graphics to be synchronized are identified by color (Label). To synchronize the indicators, the indicator must be inserted in all charts to be synchronized, using the same color (Label). A box with the chosen color (Label) and
TRIXs
PATRICK ANTONIO MORELO A.
4.88 (8)
Indicators
The TRIXs Indicator is the combination of the TRIX (Triple Exponential Moving Average) indicator with the addition of a SMA (Simple Moving Average) signal. It provides signs of trend continuity and the start of a new trend. The entry and exit points of operations occur when the indicator curves cross. It performs better when combined with other indicators.
FREE
TRIXe
PATRICK ANTONIO MORELO A.
5 (3)
Indicators
The TRIXe Indicator is the combination of the TRIX indicator (Triple Exponential Moving Average) with the addition of an EMA (Exponential Moving Average) signal. It provides signs of trend continuity and the start of a new trend. The entry and exit points of operations occur when the indicator curves cross. It performs better when combined with other indicators.
FREE
Needles Screener
PATRICK ANTONIO MORELO A.
Utilities
Expert Advisor that tracks assets listed in the Market Watch window by checking which assets are needled (crossing the 3, 8, and 20 moving averages) or are close to crossing. It does not track when there is no crossing of the averages. The EA allows you to choose the timeframe for analyzing the crossings. There is no maximum limit for assets or EAs running simultaneously, but a very large number can lead to system slowdown and freezing. Users should be mindful of their device's capabilities. Th
FREE
AutoChange
PATRICK ANTONIO MORELO A.
Utilities
Introducing Auto Change , an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automatically switch between charts according to the market watchlist. To use it, simply drag it onto the screen and confirm with "OK". Users can set the time interval in seconds for automatic chart switching and start the process by clicking "Start". For example, if a two-second interval is selected, the charts will switch automatically every two seconds. Additionally, the EA includes "Next" and "Back" buttons for manually advancing o
FREE
SyncGraph Plus MT4
PATRICK ANTONIO MORELO A.
Utilities
Indicator that synchronizes the charts, that is, when the asset is replaced in one of the charts, all those with the synchronized indicator are changed, with the same timeframe (Same_Timeframe = true) or with different timeframes (Same_Timeframe = false). The graphics to be synchronized are identified by color (Label). To synchronize indicators, the indicator must be inserted in all charts to be synchronized, using the same color (Label). A box with the chosen color (Label) and identification A
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Stefano Padovano
1313
Stefano Padovano 2024.10.24 15:34 
 

Ottimo

LUANACLEAR
14
LUANACLEAR 2022.11.18 11:47 
 

muito facil de usar

tamebuchi888
54
tamebuchi888 2022.11.17 09:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Zeitl
76
Zeitl 2022.11.04 20:59 
 

Ingeniously simple indicator with all essential functions, even allows trailing stop loss values to be changed for open orders, which can be useful when momentum is declining.

James Wioos
410
James Wioos 2022.06.16 08:49 
 

Fantastic EA, definitely deserve 5 stars.

Ednaldo Ribeiro
50
Ednaldo Ribeiro 2021.11.10 14:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

MiltomCorreia
56
MiltomCorreia 2021.10.10 19:53 
 

O simples que funciona!!!

PATRICK ANTONIO MORELO A.
20983
Reply from developer PATRICK ANTONIO MORELO A. 2021.10.20 02:22
Obrigado!
John John
18
John John 2021.09.23 19:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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